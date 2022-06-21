Suite 1050, 400 Burrard Street e: info@contactgold.com Vancouver, British Columbia p: +1 (604) 449-3361 V6C 3A6 Canada w: contactgold.com

CONTACT GOLD ANNOUNCES UP TO $1 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Vancouver, B.C. (June 21, 2022) - Contact Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") (TSXV: C;

OTCQB: CGOLF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date (the "Expiry Date").

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to undertake further drilling at Contact Gold's Green Springs gold project & continued exploration at the resource stage Pony Creek gold project, each located in Nevada, and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period in Canada. Completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") .

Certain persons may be eligible to receive finder fees, payable in cash, representing up to 6% of the proceeds placed by such finders, in connection with the Offering. In addition, the Company may also issue to certain finders such number of compensation warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 27, 2022, and remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The offered securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States or any "U.S person", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Offers and sales in the United States will be limited to institutional accredited investor. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

