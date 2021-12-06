Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Contact Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   CA21074F1036

CONTACT GOLD CORP.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contact Gold : Report of exempt distribution excluding Schedule 1 of 45-106F1

12/06/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The activity you were trying to perform does not appear to comply with our terms of use and has been blocked by the system.If you believe the activity has been blocked in error, please contact the CSA Service Desk at 1-800-219-5381 and reference the below message.

L'action que vous avez effectuée a été bloquée par le système car elle n'adhère pas à nos modalités d'utilisation.Si vous croyez que cette action a été bloquée par erreur, communiquez avec le Service d'assistance des ACVM au 1-800-219-5381 et mentionnez le message affiché.

Disclaimer

Contact Gold Corp. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTACT GOLD CORP.
05:42pCONTACT GOLD : Report of exempt distribution excluding Schedule 1 of 45-106F1
PU
08:36aLIVE VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE : Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present Decem..
AQ
11/25Contact Gold Completes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing
MT
11/25CONTACT GOLD : Closes First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing
PU
11/22Contact gold reports q3 2021 financial and operating results
AQ
11/19CONTACT GOLD : Reports Q3 2021 Financial and Operating Results
PU
11/19Contact Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
10/18CONTACT GOLD : Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
PU
10/18Contact Gold Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3 million in funding
CI
09/16CONTACT GOLD : Drills 0.7 gt Gold over 16.7 Metres beneath the Mine Trend at the Green Spr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -17,7 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net cash 2020 4,90 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CONTACT GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Contact Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05 CAD
Average target price 0,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1 000%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Lennox-King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Eric Wenger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Strategy
John Andrew Dorward Chairman
George Gregory Salamis Director
Charlie Davies Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTACT GOLD CORP.-56.52%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.05%43 683
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.69%32 506
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.73%25 110
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.71%18 015
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-10.32%13 045