Contact Gold : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") (TSXV: C; OTCQB: CGOL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Lennox-King, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th.

DATE: December 9th, 2020

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

New discovery of the Zulu Zone at its Green Springs gold project, Nevada (see November 23, 2020 news release)

(see news release) Drilled 25.9m of 1.14 g/t Au at the Zulu Zone (see November 23, 2020 news release)

of 1.14 g/t Au at the Zulu Zone (see news release) Drilled 28.9m of 2.18 g/t Au at the Echo Zone (see November 16, 2020 news release)

of 2.18 g/t Au at the Echo Zone (see news release) Results from an additional 36 drill holes are pending

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

About the Green Springs Project:

Green Springs is located near the southern end of the Cortez Trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in White Pine County, Nevada, adjacent to Fiore Gold's Pan Mine and Gold Rock Project and Waterton's Mount Hamilton deposit. The Green Springs property is 18.5 km2 encompassing 3 shallow past producing open pits and numerous targets that were not mined. Contact Gold's 2020 drill program stared at the Echo Zone and has progressed through the Zulu, Charlie, Alpha, Bravo and Golf Zones.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contact-gold-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-9th-2020-301183590.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com