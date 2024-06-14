Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on CONCOR website

The bid document can also be downloaded from the website

For Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs):

MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME.

The MSEs should submit Udyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and registration certificate should be valid at the time of opening of Bid.

Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

Failing to fulfil the conditions as per (a) and/or (b) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.

"CONCOR is registered with TReDS Platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having Buyer registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL Platform is " https://www.rxil.in ". MSE suppliers/vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL Platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS portal. The URL for on boarding is

" https://onboarding.rxil.in/customerapp/home ".

MSE Vendor will bear all costs relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration charges, Transaction charges for financing, Discounting Charges, Interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE Vendor.

MSE Vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from Sellers submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS Platform or from the use of Services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Usage Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.