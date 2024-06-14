Tender Notice
(E-TENDERING MODE ONLY)
- Online Open Tender in Two bid system for "Appointment of Valuation Agency for Valuation/Re- Valuation of Unclaimed/Un-cleared Cargo/Damaged Containers (ISO/DSO) at Inland Container Depots & Domestic Container Terminals of Area-I" only through e-tendering mode.
- The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL)and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender documents duly signed and stamped, shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.
Tender No.
CON/AREA-1/TC/Valuation/2024
Appointment of Valuation Agency for Valuation/Re-
Name of Work
Valuation of Unclaimed/Un-cleared Cargo/Damaged
Containers (ISO/DSO) at Inland Container Depots &
Domestic Container Terminals of Area-I of CONCOR
Estimated Cost
Rs. 1,64,50,380/-(incl.GST) for entire period of the
contract
Period of Contract
Two (02)Years
Cost of Document
Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-
payment.
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs. 2,32, 252/- (through e-payment only)
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.3,540/- inclusive of all taxes and duties
(Non-refundable) through e-payment.
Date
and
time of
Sale
From 14.06.2024 (at 15:30 hrs.) to 29.06.2024 (upto
(Online)
16:00 hrs.)
Pre-Bid Meeting
On 21.06.2024 at 15:00 hrs
Date
of
uploading
of
26.06.2024
Corrigendum, if any
Date & Time of submission of
On 01.07.2024 at 15:00 Hrs.
tender
Date & Time of opening of
On 02.07.2024 at 15:30 Hrs.
tender
Place of Pre-Bid Meeting,
Office of the Senior General Manager/C&O/Area-I
NSIC New MDBP Building, 2nd Floor, Okhla Industrial
Opening of Bids and
Estate, (Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station),
communication address
New Delhi- 110020
- CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
- This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in.
- EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
- The bid document can also be downloaded from the website(www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID& password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1,200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI Ltd. through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI Ltd. through e-payment at the time of request of tender document. (Contact Person from M/s ITI Ltd.: Mr. Saurabh Parashar: 88003 78607)
- Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on CONCOR websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
- The detailed tender document can be viewed from website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 14.06.2024 at 15:30 hrs. to 29.06.2024 (upto 16:00 hrs.).
For Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs):
- MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME.
- The MSEs should submit Udyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and registration certificate should be valid at the time of opening of Bid.
- Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
- Failing to fulfil the conditions as per (a) and/or (b) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
-
"CONCOR is registered with TReDS Platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having Buyer registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL Platform is "https://www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers/vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL Platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS portal. The URL for on boarding is
"https://onboarding.rxil.in/customerapp/home".
- MSE Vendor will bear all costs relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration charges, Transaction charges for financing, Discounting Charges, Interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE Vendor.
- MSE Vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from Sellers submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS Platform or from the use of Services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Usage Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
- CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE Vendor's) invoices.
Note: II Startup
- Prior turnover/Prior experience will be relaxed by 5% for all Startup certified by DIPP as per gazette notification dated 11.04.2018) subject to their meeting the quality and technical specifications specified in tender document.
- For availing the relaxation, bidder is required to submit requisite certificate towards Startup enterprise registration issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and the Certificate should be certified by the Chartered Accountant (not being an employee or a Director or not having any interest in the bidder's company/firm) and notary public with legible stamp.
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 05:18:08 UTC.