of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document

To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1000/-+ GST to CEL, through e-payment.

The e-payment of tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL ).

Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.co.in . www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL and Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.

Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value above Rs.10 Crore.

CONCOR Terminals/ Project Sites are not covered under the definition Governmental Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service Tax Department notifications. As such, GST shall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details

regarding applicability of GST is available at clause 13.2 of to Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST, as applicable after study the same and GST will not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.

GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor. CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.

The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to the concerned State of Govt. (Labour Deptt.). Cost of material

shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.

Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.

If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.

Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this work contract.

For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL , please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 080- 45811365 or cell no. 08800378607.

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

It is works contract. There is no EMD exemption on account of MSME. However, any firm recognized by

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as shall be exempted from payment of Earnest Money on submission of Registration Certificate issued by appropriate authority. 100% Govt. owned PSUs shall be exempt from payment of earnest money deposit, further, Labour Cooperative Societies shall deposit only 50% of requisite earnest money deposit.

Provisions of Make in India Policy 2017 issued by Govt. of India, as amended from time to time, shall be followed for consideration of tenders .

For works contract and no Technical and Financial credentials are required for tenders having value up to Rs 50 lakh.