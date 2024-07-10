CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
NOTICE INVITING E - TENDER
(E TENDERING MODE ONLY)
- Online Open E-Tenders, in Single packet tendering system, is invited for the below mentioned works from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/Joint Venture firms registered or have worked/working with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/Other Government organization/ PSU & their subsidiary/ Public listed company having average annual turnover of Rs 500 crore and above as per conditions mentioned in tender document.
- The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period. Tender Form shall be issued free of cost to all tenderers. The intending bidders should submit the tender processing fee, through e-payment, at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts of e-payment of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below. Tender shall be opened through E-Tendering systems, in presence of bidders or
their authorized representatives.
Tender No.
CON/AREA-III/ENG/ICD-SNF/E-76991/2024-25
Name of Work
Development of Additional Infrastructure at ICD-Sanathnagar (Hyderabad)
Estimated Cost
Completion Period
Earnest Money Deposit
Cost of Tender Document (Non-refundable)
Tender Processing Fee (Non-refundable)
Date of sale of Tender (online)
Date & Time of submission of Tender.
Date & Time of Opening of Tender.
Financial eligibility Criteria
Experience with respect to similar nature of work
Rs. 378.64 Lakhs (including GST)
12 (Twelve) months
Rs.3,39,400.00 (Rupee. Three Lakhs Thirty-Nine Thousand Four Hundred only)
NIL
Rs.3540/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment)
11.07.2024 (from15:00 hrs.) to 01.08.2024 (up to 17:00 hrs.)
02.08.2024 up to 17:00 hrs.
05.08.2024 at 15:00 hrs.
The Tenderer must have received total contractual payments of Rs.567.96 Lakhs in the previous three financial Years (i.e.2021-22,2022-23 & 2023-24) and the Current Financial Year upto the date of inviting of tender. The tenderers shall submit certificates to this effect which may be an attested Certificate from the concerned department /client or Audited Balance Sheet duly certified by the Chartered Accountant/Certificate from Chartered Accountant duly supported by Audited Balance Sheet. In support of contractual payment received, the tenderer shall submit Chartered Accountant Certificate as per Annexure-E.
Tenderer must have successfully completed at least one similar work
Warehouse/Go-down/Industrial Shed/Building works costing not less
than the amount equal to Rs. 227.18 Lakhs
OR two similar
works each
costing not less than
the amount equal to Rs. 151.46 Lakhs OR three
similar works each costing not less than the
amount equal to
Rs.113.59
Lakhs during the last
07(Seven) years, ending last day of month previous
to the one in which tender is invited.
- This Notice Inviting E-Tender is also available at CONCOR website: www.concorindia.co.in.
- Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the tender sale price and processing fee.
- EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt
Signature of Tenderer
Page | 2
Signature of Accepting authority
of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document
- To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1000/-+ GST to CEL, through e-payment.
- The e-payment of tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
- Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.co.in. www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
- Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value above Rs.10 Crore.
-
CONCOR Terminals/ Project Sites are not covered under the definition Governmental Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service TaxDepartment notifications. As such, GST shall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details
regarding applicability of GST is available at clause 13.2 of to Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST, as applicable after study the same and GSTwill not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.
- GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor. CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.
-
The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to the concerned State of Govt. (Labour Deptt.).Cost of material
shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.
- Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
- If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.
- Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this work contract.
- For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 080- 45811365 or cell no. 08800378607.
- CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
-
It is works contract. There is no EMD exemption on account of MSME. However, any firm recognized by
Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as shall be exempted from payment of Earnest Money on submission of Registration Certificate issued by appropriate authority. 100% Govt. owned PSUs shall be exempt from payment of earnest money deposit, further, Labour Cooperative Societies shall deposit only 50% of requisite earnest money deposit.
- Provisions of Make in India Policy 2017 issued by Govt. of India, as amended from time to time, shall be followed for consideration of tenders.
- For works contract and no Technical and Financial credentials are required for tenders having value up to Rs 50 lakh.
- All MSME Vendors/Contractors are required to be onboarded on TreDS Portal through their registration. No payments will be arranged to any MSME Vendor/Contractor unless a Certificate is given that they have got registered themselves on the TreDS Portal
Executive Director (Projects)
Phone No.: 011- 41222500
Signature of Tenderer
Page | 3
Signature of Accepting authority
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 10:21:03 UTC.