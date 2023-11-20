E-AUCTIONNO:MSTC/SRO/CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED/1/23-24/34800,34801, 34802, 37803, 34804, 34805

SL

PARTICULARS

REMARKS

NO

1

TENDER TYPE

e-AUCTION

Disposal Of Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo, Damaged

domestic containers, domestic cargo and Scrap

2

BID TYPE

Items At Concor terminals at Area-III(South)

(Chennai, Bangalore, Cochin, Tuticorin,

Hyderabad, Nagalapalle, Guntur, Vizag & Raipur)

3

FORM OF CONTRACT

e-Auction

4

PAYMENT INSTRUMENT

Refer details in the catalogue

The auction bidders must keep their bids valid for a

5

BID VALIDITY (IN DAYS)

period of 180 (One hundred and Eighty) working

calendar days from the date of closing of ONLINE

Auction.

6

COMPLETION PERIOD

N.A

7

TENDER FEE INCLUSIVE OF

N.A

TAXES

EMD's should be drawn in Favour of

8

EMD AMOUNT (IN FAVOUR OF

M/s. Container Corporation of India Ltd Payable

AND PAYABLE AT)

at respective Locations for Area-III(South)

Refer details in the catalogue.

9

DOCUMENTS OF TENDER

WILL BE FREELY AVAILABLE IN WEBSITE OF

www.mstcindia.co.in , www.concorindia.co.in

TENDER DOCUMENTS /E-

10

auction CATALOGUE

On or after 20.11.2023 onwards

AVAILABLE IN WEBSITES

From 20.11.2023 to 29.11.2023 (Time of inspection

11

Inspection of Materials:

from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs) on working days

For address of locations and list of cargo please

refer the details in Catalogue.

12

Online Auction date & Time

30.11.2023 from 12.00 PM to 18:30 PM (Detailed

schedule is mentioned in Schedule of Programme)

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2023 04:46:16 UTC.