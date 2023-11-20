Communiqué officiel de CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Container of India : Disposal Of Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo, Damaged domestic containers, domestic cargo and Scrap Items At Concor terminals at Area-III(South) (Chennai, Bangalore, Cochin, Tuticorin, Hyderabad, Nagalapalle, Guntur, Vizag & Raipur)
November 19, 2023 at 11:48 pm EST
E-AUCTIONNO:MSTC/SRO/CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED/1/23-24/34800,34801, 34802, 37803, 34804, 34805
SL
PARTICULARS
REMARKS
NO
1
TENDER TYPE
e-AUCTION
Disposal Of Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo, Damaged
domestic containers, domestic cargo and Scrap
2
BID TYPE
Items At Concor terminals at Area-III(South)
(Chennai, Bangalore, Cochin, Tuticorin,
Hyderabad, Nagalapalle, Guntur, Vizag & Raipur)
3
FORM OF CONTRACT
e-Auction
4
PAYMENT INSTRUMENT
Refer details in the catalogue
The auction bidders must keep their bids valid for a
5
BID VALIDITY (IN DAYS)
period of 180 (One hundred and Eighty) working
calendar days from the date of closing of ONLINE
Auction.
6
COMPLETION PERIOD
N.A
7
TENDER FEE INCLUSIVE OF
N.A
TAXES
EMD's should be drawn in Favour of
8
EMD AMOUNT (IN FAVOUR OF
M/s. Container Corporation of India Ltd Payable
AND PAYABLE AT)
at respective Locations for Area-III(South)
Refer details in the catalogue.
9
DOCUMENTS OF TENDER
WILL BE FREELY AVAILABLE IN WEBSITE OF
www.mstcindia.co.in , www.concorindia.co.in
TENDER DOCUMENTS /E-
10
auction CATALOGUE
On or after 20.11.2023 onwards
AVAILABLE IN WEBSITES
From 20.11.2023 to 29.11.2023 (Time of inspection
11
Inspection of Materials:
from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs) on working days
For address of locations and list of cargo please
refer the details in Catalogue.
12
Online Auction date & Time
30.11.2023 from 12.00 PM to 18:30 PM (Detailed
schedule is mentioned in Schedule of Programme)
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2023 04:46:16 UTC.
Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in logistics and transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: EXIM and Domestic. Both EXIM and Domestic divisions of the Company are engaged in handling, transportation, and warehousing activities. The Company is also engaged in the operation of transportation of containers by rail, transportation of containers by road, handling of containers, operation of logistics facilities including dry ports, container freight stations, and private freight terminals or warehousing and storage. Its international services include air cargo movements, bonded warehousing, reefer and cold chain services, and factory stuffing/destuffing. Its domestic services include volume discount scheme, door delivery and pickups, and terminal handling charges. Its E-Filing software is a Web-based application for EXIM locations being operational at Terminal/Inland Container Depot of CONCOR.