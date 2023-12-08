834
.CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110044
Tel: 011-26368083,Fax:011-26368085
Web Site: www.concorindia.co.inEmail: tkd.auction@concorindia.com
AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: M/s MSTC Limited, Jeewan Vikas Building, 30-31A, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi-110002 Tel:011-23211679
E-mail: rpandey@mstcindia.co.in Website: www.mstcecommerce.com
CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE
M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers.
SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME
Inspection
schedule of Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD)
Materials: Date & Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container
TimingsDepot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207
Date: 15-12-2023 & 16-12-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
Place: ICD/MORADABAD
Container Corporation of India,
Inland Container Depot,
Loco shed, Moradabad-244001
Contact No. 8171111286
Date: 14-12-2023
Time: from 10:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs
Place: ICD MALANPUR (GWALIOR)
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Inland Container Depot,
Malanpur. Phone 07539-28345, 9717649490
Date: 13-12-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
RCT/Dhappar
Rail Container Terminal.
RCT/DHPR, near Dappar railway stn,
Chd - Ambala Highway.
Dappar, Mohali.
Date: 14-12-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs
Place: DCT/PHILLAUR
Container Corporation of India Ltd,
Domestic Container Terminal
Opp. Phillaur Railway Station, Phillaur - 144410.
Date: 14-12-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs
CTKR/Majerhaat
CTKR, Majerhat Terminal,
P-144 Remount Road, Kantapukur,
Kolkata - 700088, West Bengal,Contact:9163390931
Date: 15-12-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
Shalimar Terminal, ARM Building, Gr. Floor, Shalimar,
Howrah - 711103.
West Bengal, Contact:9163390931
Date: 15-12-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs
ICD/KKU(JAIPUR)
Container corporation of India Ltd. Kanakpura Jaipur PH-0141-2405800 9001535333
Date 13/12/2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs
FHEL/Sonepat
Fresh &Healthy Enterprises Ltd,HSIIDC
Industrial Estate Rai,Sonepat 131029
Ph-9319326670
Date -15-12-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs
Online
Auction
18-12-2023
date
Online
Auction
The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on website
Result
(_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 18-12-2023 or later
SR.
Lot
Container No.
Size
Date of
Cargo Description
Cargo Wt.
No. of Pkgs.
no.
no.
Arrival
1
1
TEXU2336652
20
23-09-2006
Low Sulphur Wax
20610 Kgs
1 Lot
Packed in MS Drums
2
2
CAXU6466788
20
31-08-2012
Low Sulphur Wax
15815 Kgs
1 Lot
Packed in MS Drums
3
3
CAIU8200178
40
08-09-2016
Sanitary Pads Brand : Chiaus
8360 Kgs
860 Ctns approx
Mini-190mm 1 Ctn = 1620
Pcs approx Made in China
4
4
KMTU8219457
40
11-10-2014
Construction Gravel (Small
25590 Kgs
1 Lot
Stone/Pebbles)
5
5
BEAU2175999
20
05-06-2014
Cement Blocks Size : 19 x 24
22420 Kgs
Loose Condition
x 9 Cm
6
6
BEAU2170195
20
17-05-2014
Cement Blocks Size : 18 x 9 x
22530 Kgs
Loose Condition
4 Inch
7
7
KKTU7320971
20
25-12-2020
Cement Blocks Size : 15 x 8 x
9090 Kgs
Loose Condition
8 Inch
8
8
SCZU7927305
20
30-08-2014
Cement Blocks
23540 Kgs
Loose Condition
9
9
BSIU2811489
20
18-05-2014
Gravel Small Stone /
17560 Kgs
1 Lot
Pebbels
ICD/TKD
Remarks
10
10
HJCU1996737
40
02-09-2014
HDPE Granules (Black
17370 Kgs
1 Lot
Colour)
11
11
PMLU9013092
40
27-01-2015 Knitted Woollen Scarf 1 Ctn
7000 Kgs
373 Ctns
Net Weight :- 18-00 Kg 1 Ctn
Gross Weight :- 20-00 Kg 1
Ctn = 100 pcs Total quantity
: 37300 Pcs approx Year of
Mfg- 2014
12
12
OOLU8316076
40
07-06-2012 Cotton Yarn 1 Bdl = 12 Rings
22310 Kgs
1 Lot
13
13
YMLU8541710
40
20-07-2012 Cotton Yarn 1 Bdl = 12 Rings
19040 Kgs
1 Lot
14
14
MAEU6987727
20
19-10-2013 Sheet Glass Size : 600 x
26260 Kgs
28 Pallets
900mm Thickness : 1-8mm
Colour : Clear 1 Pallet = 415
Pcs approx Total quantity :
11620 Pcs approx Made in
China
15
15
GESU6181596
40
03-07-2014
Bucket Elevator Body &
7720 Kgs
1 Lot
Accessories
16
16
SZDU3324045
20
05-05-1996
Old Aluminium Ladder
530 Kgs
Requirement of registration
under NFMIMS
17
17
MSKU7818756
20
16-10-2011
Seamless Steel Cylinder
21100 KGS
Requirement of registrstion
Empty 46-7 Seamless Steel
under SIMS
Cylinder without valve &
cap Batch No : Y4716 / S/N :
B031016 Print on Cylinder
IS7285-2 / JD O₂
BO310161S7285-2 Re700MP
Q-T-AMBAAL CM/L 4013938
TP 250 FP150 W :52-5 Kg / V
:46-7 L S5-O 07/2011 Made
in China
18
18
PCIU8352327
40
18-06-2013
Steel Door Model : XD-116K
13070 Kgs
Requirement of registrstion
Size : 2050 x 960mm Total
under SIMS
quantity : 120 Pcs approx
19
19
TEXU5513638
40
08-01-2006
Printed Unprinted Adhesive
22150 Kgs
PIMS required after 01-10-
Paper Roll
2020-
20
20
IALU2011027
40
15-01-1994
Unprinted Paper Rolls
5640 Kgs
PIMS required after 01-10-
2020-
21
21
MSKU1376364
40
03-11-2011 Paper Grade : Testliner 3 /
25890 Kgs
PIMS required after 01-10-
GSM : 120 1 Roll Weight :
2020-
948 Kgs Mfg by : Smurfit
Kappa Zulpich Papier Date :
29-05-2011
22
22
MSCU8428624
40
26-12-2005
News Print Rolls
25890 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
23
23
MSCU8579322
40
26-12-2005
News Print Rolls
21760 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
24
24
MSCU7986494
40
25-12-2005
News Print Rolls
25690 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
25
25
MSCU7921220
40
26-12-2005
Standard News Print Rolls
21940 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
26
26
MSCU8321430
40
26-12-2005
News Print Rolls
26110 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
27
27
MSCU8573509
40
20-12-2005
Standard News Print Rolls
25010 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
28
28
MSCU8133840
40
10-01-2006
Standard News Print Rolls
22240 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
29
29
TGHU8737460
40
20-12-2005
Standard News Print Rolls
23910 Kgs
RNI certificate and PIMS
required after 01-10-2020
30
30
TTNU9886990
40
06-06-2011
Premutilated Old Woollen
18520 Kgs
Requirement of valid
Rags
authorisation issued by the
DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of
Foreign Trade Policy 2015-
20 which stipulates that import of second hand goods other than capital goods are restricted in nature-
Further, for completely Mutilated rags importation allowed after fulfilling the condition as described in
circular no- 36/200 dated 08-05-2000.
31
31
HLBU2128850
40
11-12-2021
Rags in Bales
8980 Kgs
Requirement of valid
authorisation issued by the
DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of
Foreign Trade Policy 2015-
20 which stipulates that
import of second hand
goods other than capital
goods are restricted in
nature-
Further, for completely
Mutilated rags importation
allowed after fulfilling the
condition as described in
circular no- 36/200 dated
08-05-2000.
32
32
TCNU9255986
40
17-01-2009
Old Cloths Rags
Requirement of valid
authorisation issued by the
DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of
Foreign Trade Policy 2015-
20 which stipulates that
import of second hand
goods other than capital
goods are restricted in
nature-
Further, for completely
Mutilated rags importation
allowed after fulfilling the
condition as described in
circular no- 36/200 dated
08-05-2000.
33
33
MSCU9588376
40
11-05-2008
Old & Used Rags
16335 Kgs
Requirement of valid
authorisation issued by the
DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of
Foreign Trade Policy 2015-
20 which stipulates that
import of second hand
goods other than capital
goods are restricted in
nature-Further, for
completely Mutilated rags
importation allowed after
fulfilling the condition as
described in circular no-
36/200 dated 08-05-2000
34
34
ZCSU8259615
40
31-12-2021
Toner Cartridge Make : MIT
12260 Kgs
7866 Pcs approx
submission of EPRA is
India / Made in China Model
required in terms of E waste
No : CBD-
management rule
DR420/450/2080/2200/222
5/2245/2250/2255/2275/22
80/ 22J/ LD2441/ 2641/
CBD-CF219A/CPB-CF217A/
CBD-MLT-D101S/ CBT-
CZ192A/ CBP-TN850/ 3440/
3442/3448/3449/62J/3437/
CBT-
Q2612A/FX9/FX10/103/303
/703 /104/304/ CBD-
DR420/450/2080/2200/222
5/2245/2250/2255/2275/
2280/ 22J/LD2441/ 2641 1
Ctn =
06/10/12/15/18/20/25 Pcs
35
35
MRKU2679131
40
05-05-2018
Printed Unprinted PVC Rolls
24700 Kgs
1 Lot
(Stocklot Condition) Mix
Size, GSM & Colour
36
36
TCKU3179040
20
27-12-2015
Polypropylene Resin CP35F
Q/SY DH0528-2014 1 Bag
Net Weight : 25 Kgs Made in
China
37
37
REGU3120380
20
27-12-2015
Polypropylene Resin CP35F
Q/SY DH0528-2014 1 Bag
Net Weight : 25 Kgs Made in
China
38
38
EISU9998097
40
30-07-2015
Poly-Butadiene Rubber
(Prime Virgin) Garde : PBR-
1220 1 Pallet Net Weight :
1260 ± /-7.2Kg Date :
23.05.2015 Mfg by : Shazand
Petrochemical Corporation
Origin: Islamic Republic of
Iran
39
39
GLDU7006423
40
05-05-2020
Rubber Compound in
Assorted Sizes
40
40
CXDU1014057
20
10-09-2014
Cements Brand : Shree Ultra
Most of the Bags are in Solid
forms.
41
41
CRSU1019218
20
08-04-2009 Oil Packed in flexi tank As
per the CRCL lab report the
sample is in the form of
black coloured viscous oily
liquid having following
content : 1) Ash Content (%
by mass) : 0.92 2)
Sendiments (% by mass) =
0.61 3) Water Content (%
v/v) = 0.3 4) Density at 15°C
= 0.963 kg/m³ 5) Flash Point
= 81°C 6) Kinematic Viscocity
at 40°C, Cst = 498.9 7)
Kinematic Viscocity at
100°C, Cst = 28.38 8) Heavy
Metals i) Lead = 0.38 ppm ii)
Arsenic = 0.0003 ppm iii)
Cadmium+Chormium +
Nickel = 0.282 ppm iv) PAH =
0.0037% The above
parameters are within the
limits prescribed in the said
schedule. On the basis of
above, it is revealed that the
sample is used oil suitable
for recycling.
42
42
CAXU6468477
20
08-07-2009 Oil Packed in flexi tank As
per the CRCL lab report the
sample is in the form of
black coloured viscous oily
liquid having following content : 1) Ash Content (% by mass) : 0.4 2) Sendiments (% by mass) = 0.28 3) Water Content (% v/v) = 0.3 4) Density at 15°C.g/cc =
0.9288 kg/m³ 5) Flash Point = 89°C 6) Kinematic Viscocity at 100°C, Cst = 5.86 8) Heavy Metals i) Lead = 0.025 ppm ii) Arsenic = 0.0006 ppm iii) Cadmium+Chormium + Nickel = 0.412 ppm iv) PAH = 0.0033% The above parameters are within the limits prescribed in the said schedule. On the basis of above, it is revealed that the sample is used oil suitable for recycling.
4930 Kgs
1 Lot
12630 Kgs
1 Lot
26660 Kgs
20 Pallets
25140 Kgs
1 Lot
11090 Kgs
1 Lot
20460 Kgs
19325 Kgs
43
43
MSCU9253475
40
17-06-2015 used Scrap Machinery, Used
3490 Kgs
table-4 Pckgs, Cabinet- 13
Cabinets, tables, printer
Pckgs,lot of multi tier-roll
around shop carts,used scrap
scrubber-1 no.,used diamtrix
printer-1 no., used machine-
direct screen exposure
system advantage 750 and
misc Accs
44
44
BHCU4936199
40
28-08-2016
BABY CHAIR, Measuring
23010 Kgs
Baby chair- 130 Boxes
Tape,jackets, Photo frames,
(Approx.) Containing 14 pcs
Vanity Box (Purse), Twitch
in 1 Box- assorted Color.
Button,Playing Cards,ladies
Measuring Tape - 280 Boxes
Underwear, Distributor Cap,
Containing 120 pcs
Distributor Rotor
Measuring Tape - 48 Boxes
Containing 200 Pcs
Jackets- Approx 90 Bales
Containing 50 Pcs
Photo frames- 110 Boxes
Containing 36 pcs
Vanity Box (Purse)- 8 Boxes
Containing 12 Sets
Button - 6 Box Containing
100 Packets
Playing Cards-525 Boxes
ladies Underwear- 2 Box
Containing 200 pcs (Approx)
Distributor Cap- 3 Box
Containing 100 pcs
Distributor Rotor- 1 Box
Containing 500 Pcs
45
45
INKU6320575
40
09-09-2016
Tooth brush,Decorative
18280 Kgs
Jackets ,Winter Wear &
Items, Stationary, Garments,
Garments-120 Bags -
Measuring Tapes.
Containing Assorted Color &
Sizes. (40 Pcs in Each bag),
TOOTHBRUSH 330 Boxes- of
Assorted Colour and Sizes,
Approx 60 PCS in each Box
.Wooden pencil box24
boxes, Containing 240 Pcs in
each Box Measuring tape 65
box, Approx Containing 180
Pcs Each, Candles in Boxes
46
46
BAXU5002740
40
30-09-2016 old annd used clothes for
27970 Kgs
Loose
1) FUMIGATION
recyling . Type mix,
CERTIFICATE required
condition soiled
2)Rags to be considered as
completely mutilated should
be totally unser-veceabel
and beyond repair and this
can been sured by applying
criteria of three cuts or
more, through the entire
length of the garment, in a
cirsscross manner,not along
the seams
47
47
HLXU3191638
20
29-08-2019
Liner Alphaliner 1800H
17450 Kgs
4 Wooden Case
Diametre : 590mm / Wall-
Thickness : 8,60mm Length :
233,00mm / Total Thickness
: 9,10mm Date of Mfg. :
08/07/2019 Mfg. by : Reline
Europe AG.
48
48
NDSU2106753
20
30-06-2012 Synthetic Rubber Packed in
7990 Kgs
jumbo bags As per the
sample is in the form of
brownish lumps.It is
composed of synthetic
rubber- Nitrile type.
49
49
TTNU3327551
20
04-11-2018 Chair Damaged and Used
1255 Kgs
Total 52 Box Approx
50
50
CRSU1074262
20
05-06-2009 Oil Packed in Flexi Tank
1750 Kgs
Leakage Condition
For ICD/TKD, NEW DELHI online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of (I)Ltd., Bank Name - Punjab National Bank, Branch - ICD/ Tughlakabad, IFS Code - PUNB0420900, Bank A/c No. 4209002100000017, Account Type - CA.
ICD/Moradabad
Lot no
Container no.
Size
Date of Arrival
Location
Wt. (approx.)
1
TRLU4809217
40
25-08-2014
Gravel
7100 kg
2
HLXU4201582
40
25-08-2014
Gravel
7000 kg
For ICD/Moradabad online payment, account details of CONCOR are Container Corporation of (I) Ltd., Bank Name - HDFC Bank, Branch - Kanjumarg Mumbai. IFSC Code
- HDFC0004989, Bank A/c No. CONNRO055.
For ICD/MALANPUR
Sr.
Container no.
Sz
Date of
Cargo Description
Cargo Wt. in
No. of
Remarks
no.
Arrival
as per B/L
KG
Pkgs
SHREDDED STEEL
1
TGHU0277409
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27580
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
2
HLXU3266300
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27580
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
3
HLXU3356321
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27540
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
4
HLXU3554630
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27600
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
5
UACU3929985
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27720
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
(IMPURITY
6
FBIU0129172
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27540
Loose
MAX 1-2 PCT)
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
7
HLXU3359336
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27520
GRADE
8
CAXU3173240
20
25.12.22
SHREDDED STEEL
27580
SCRAP ISRI 211
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
9
UACU3782446
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27540
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
10
TGHU 0151431
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27700
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
11
BMOU2257406
20
25.12.22
SCRAP ISRI 211
27560
GRADE
SHREDDED STEEL
12 TRLU 9695333 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211
27540
GRADE
BANK DETAILS
For online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of India Limited Freight, Bank Name - HDFC Bank Ltd, Branch - Sandoz Branch, Mumbai, RTGS IFSC Code - HDFC0000240, Bank A/c No. GWALIC415.
RCT/Dhappar
Lot no
Container no.
Sz
Location
1
ILCU5018341
20EO
ICPH
2
CXNU3210212
20HC
ICPH
For RCT/Dhappar BANK DETAILS
Beneficiary Name : CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD NORTH REGION
Bank Name
: HDFC BANK LTD
Branch Name
: Kanjurmarg Branch, Mumbai
IFSC Code
: HDFC0004989
Account Number
: CONNRO069
(LAST THREE DIGIT IS NUMRICAL I.E ZERO SIX NINE)
DCT/Phillaur:
Lot no
Cargo
Location
ONE(01) AIR CONDITIONER FOR PHR
ONE(01) WATER COLLER FOR PHILLAUR
1
ONE(01) BIOMETRIC PROXIMITY ENTRY READER
DCT/Phillaur
ONE(01) BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE SYSTEM
ONE(01) FAX MACHINE FOR DCT/PHR
For DCT/Phillaur, The brief particulars regarding RTGS are as follows:
Beneficiary Bank Account No.: CONNRO066
Beneficiary Name: Container Corporation of India Limited
Dealer/Customer Code: 66
The Branch Nam and IFSC code as below: -
Bank Name: HDFC Bank Ltd.
Branch Address: Sandoz House, Worli Mumbai-400018
IFSC Code: HDFC0000240
EASTERN REGION
CONCOR / SHALIMAR / HOWRAH / West Bengal
Sl
Description
QTY
type
UNITS
No
1
Air Conditioners
5
Scrap / old & used
Nos
Split- 1.5/2 Ton
Air Conditioner
2
Window-1.5/2
1
Scrap / old & used
No
Ton
3
Metal Rakes
16
Scrap / old & used
No
4
Old Oil Drum-
10
Scrap / old & used
Nos
Metal Drum
1680
5
Old Used Oil
in 8
Scrap / old & used
Ltr
drums
6
TYRE-18 x 25 x
20
Scrap / old & used
Nos
40 PLY
7
TYRE-16 x 25 x
06
Scrap / old & used
Nos
40 PLY
CONCOR / SHALIMAR / HOWRAH/ West Bengal
Condemn
SL
Container No.
Size
Type
Address
1
ILCU5026795
20EO
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
2
ILCU5107243
20HC
Condemn / Scrap DSO
Shalimar, ARM
empty container
Building, Gr. Floor,
3
NSLU2002881
20EO
Condemn / Scrap DSO
Shalmar, Howrah, Pin
empty container
- 711103
4
CXNU2218775
20EO
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
LOT
NO.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Lot No.
LOT 8
5
CXNU0920313
20OT
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
6
XNU0920648
20OT
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
7
CXNU0920843
20OT
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
8
CXNU0920988
20OT
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
9
CXNU0921069
20OT
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
10
CXNU0921243
20OT
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
11
CXNU0921407
20OT
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
12
CXNU0910640
22ES
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
CONCOR / CTKR TERMINAL / MAJERHAT /KHIDDERPORE/ KOLKATA - 700088 / West Bengal
Condemn
SL
Container No.
Size
Type
Address
Lot No.
1
CXIU2218731
20EO
2
ILCU5025931
20EO
3
NSLU2006505
20SA
4
ILCU5014747
20EO
5
ILCU5014388
20EO
6
ILCU5016143
20EO
7
ILCU5015430
20EO
8
CXNU1221970
20SA
9
ILCU5025320
20EO
10
ILCU6513247
20SA
11
CXNU1214749
20SA
12
ILCU5017556
20EO
13
ILCU5015168
20EO
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
Condemn / Scrap DSO
empty container
CTKR Terminal,
Majerhat, P-144
LOT 1
Remount Road,
Kantapukur, Kolkata -
700088
