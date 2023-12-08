834

.CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD

Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110044

Tel: 011-26368083,Fax:011-26368085

Web Site: www.concorindia.co.inEmail: tkd.auction@concorindia.com

AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: M/s MSTC Limited, Jeewan Vikas Building, 30-31A, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi-110002 Tel:011-23211679

E-mail: rpandey@mstcindia.co.in Website: www.mstcecommerce.com

CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE

M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers.

SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME

Inspection

schedule of Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD)

Materials: Date & Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container

TimingsDepot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207

Date: 15-12-2023 & 16-12-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Place: ICD/MORADABAD

Container Corporation of India,

Inland Container Depot,

Loco shed, Moradabad-244001

Contact No. 8171111286

Date: 14-12-2023

Time: from 10:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs

Place: ICD MALANPUR (GWALIOR)

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

Inland Container Depot,

Malanpur. Phone 07539-28345, 9717649490

Date: 13-12-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

RCT/Dhappar

Rail Container Terminal.

RCT/DHPR, near Dappar railway stn,

Chd - Ambala Highway.

Dappar, Mohali.

Date: 14-12-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

835

Place: DCT/PHILLAUR

Container Corporation of India Ltd,

Domestic Container Terminal

Opp. Phillaur Railway Station, Phillaur - 144410.

Date: 14-12-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

CTKR/Majerhaat

CTKR, Majerhat Terminal,

P-144 Remount Road, Kantapukur,

Kolkata - 700088, West Bengal,Contact:9163390931

Date: 15-12-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Shalimar Terminal, ARM Building, Gr. Floor, Shalimar,

Howrah - 711103.

West Bengal, Contact:9163390931

Date: 15-12-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

ICD/KKU(JAIPUR)

Container corporation of India Ltd. Kanakpura Jaipur PH-0141-2405800 9001535333

Date 13/12/2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

FHEL/Sonepat

Fresh &Healthy Enterprises Ltd,HSIIDC

Industrial Estate Rai,Sonepat 131029

Ph-9319326670

Date -15-12-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

Online

Auction

18-12-2023

date

Online

Auction

The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on website

Result

(_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 18-12-2023 or later

SR.

Lot

Container No.

Size

Date of

Cargo Description

Cargo Wt.

No. of Pkgs.

no.

no.

Arrival

1

1

TEXU2336652

20

23-09-2006

Low Sulphur Wax

20610 Kgs

1 Lot

Packed in MS Drums

2

2

CAXU6466788

20

31-08-2012

Low Sulphur Wax

15815 Kgs

1 Lot

Packed in MS Drums

3

3

CAIU8200178

40

08-09-2016

Sanitary Pads Brand : Chiaus

8360 Kgs

860 Ctns approx

Mini-190mm 1 Ctn = 1620

Pcs approx Made in China

4

4

KMTU8219457

40

11-10-2014

Construction Gravel (Small

25590 Kgs

1 Lot

Stone/Pebbles)

5

5

BEAU2175999

20

05-06-2014

Cement Blocks Size : 19 x 24

22420 Kgs

Loose Condition

x 9 Cm

6

6

BEAU2170195

20

17-05-2014

Cement Blocks Size : 18 x 9 x

22530 Kgs

Loose Condition

4 Inch

7

7

KKTU7320971

20

25-12-2020

Cement Blocks Size : 15 x 8 x

9090 Kgs

Loose Condition

8 Inch

8

8

SCZU7927305

20

30-08-2014

Cement Blocks

23540 Kgs

Loose Condition

9

9

BSIU2811489

20

18-05-2014

Gravel Small Stone /

17560 Kgs

1 Lot

Pebbels

ICD/TKD

Remarks

836

10

10

HJCU1996737

40

02-09-2014

HDPE Granules (Black

17370 Kgs

1 Lot

Colour)

11

11

PMLU9013092

40

27-01-2015 Knitted Woollen Scarf 1 Ctn

7000 Kgs

373 Ctns

Net Weight :- 18-00 Kg 1 Ctn

Gross Weight :- 20-00 Kg 1

Ctn = 100 pcs Total quantity

: 37300 Pcs approx Year of

Mfg- 2014

12

12

OOLU8316076

40

07-06-2012 Cotton Yarn 1 Bdl = 12 Rings

22310 Kgs

1 Lot

13

13

YMLU8541710

40

20-07-2012 Cotton Yarn 1 Bdl = 12 Rings

19040 Kgs

1 Lot

14

14

MAEU6987727

20

19-10-2013 Sheet Glass Size : 600 x

26260 Kgs

28 Pallets

900mm Thickness : 1-8mm

Colour : Clear 1 Pallet = 415

Pcs approx Total quantity :

11620 Pcs approx Made in

China

15

15

GESU6181596

40

03-07-2014

Bucket Elevator Body &

7720 Kgs

1 Lot

Accessories

16

16

SZDU3324045

20

05-05-1996

Old Aluminium Ladder

530 Kgs

Requirement of registration

under NFMIMS

17

17

MSKU7818756

20

16-10-2011

Seamless Steel Cylinder

21100 KGS

Requirement of registrstion

Empty 46-7 Seamless Steel

under SIMS

Cylinder without valve &

cap Batch No : Y4716 / S/N :

B031016 Print on Cylinder

IS7285-2 / JD O

BO310161S7285-2 Re700MP

Q-T-AMBAAL CM/L 4013938

TP 250 FP150 W :52-5 Kg / V

:46-7 L S5-O 07/2011 Made

in China

18

18

PCIU8352327

40

18-06-2013

Steel Door Model : XD-116K

13070 Kgs

Requirement of registrstion

Size : 2050 x 960mm Total

under SIMS

quantity : 120 Pcs approx

19

19

TEXU5513638

40

08-01-2006

Printed Unprinted Adhesive

22150 Kgs

PIMS required after 01-10-

Paper Roll

2020-

20

20

IALU2011027

40

15-01-1994

Unprinted Paper Rolls

5640 Kgs

PIMS required after 01-10-

2020-

21

21

MSKU1376364

40

03-11-2011 Paper Grade : Testliner 3 /

25890 Kgs

PIMS required after 01-10-

GSM : 120 1 Roll Weight :

2020-

948 Kgs Mfg by : Smurfit

Kappa Zulpich Papier Date :

29-05-2011

22

22

MSCU8428624

40

26-12-2005

News Print Rolls

25890 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

23

23

MSCU8579322

40

26-12-2005

News Print Rolls

21760 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

24

24

MSCU7986494

40

25-12-2005

News Print Rolls

25690 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

25

25

MSCU7921220

40

26-12-2005

Standard News Print Rolls

21940 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

26

26

MSCU8321430

40

26-12-2005

News Print Rolls

26110 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

27

27

MSCU8573509

40

20-12-2005

Standard News Print Rolls

25010 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

28

28

MSCU8133840

40

10-01-2006

Standard News Print Rolls

22240 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

29

29

TGHU8737460

40

20-12-2005

Standard News Print Rolls

23910 Kgs

RNI certificate and PIMS

required after 01-10-2020

30

30

TTNU9886990

40

06-06-2011

Premutilated Old Woollen

18520 Kgs

Requirement of valid

Rags

authorisation issued by the

DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of

Foreign Trade Policy 2015-

20 which stipulates that import of second hand goods other than capital goods are restricted in nature-

Further, for completely Mutilated rags importation allowed after fulfilling the condition as described in

837

circular no- 36/200 dated 08-05-2000.

31

31

HLBU2128850

40

11-12-2021

Rags in Bales

8980 Kgs

Requirement of valid

authorisation issued by the

DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of

Foreign Trade Policy 2015-

20 which stipulates that

import of second hand

goods other than capital

goods are restricted in

nature-

Further, for completely

Mutilated rags importation

allowed after fulfilling the

condition as described in

circular no- 36/200 dated

08-05-2000.

32

32

TCNU9255986

40

17-01-2009

Old Cloths Rags

Requirement of valid

authorisation issued by the

DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of

Foreign Trade Policy 2015-

20 which stipulates that

import of second hand

goods other than capital

goods are restricted in

nature-

Further, for completely

Mutilated rags importation

allowed after fulfilling the

condition as described in

circular no- 36/200 dated

08-05-2000.

33

33

MSCU9588376

40

11-05-2008

Old & Used Rags

16335 Kgs

Requirement of valid

authorisation issued by the

DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of

Foreign Trade Policy 2015-

20 which stipulates that

import of second hand

goods other than capital

goods are restricted in

nature-Further, for

completely Mutilated rags

importation allowed after

fulfilling the condition as

described in circular no-

36/200 dated 08-05-2000

34

34

ZCSU8259615

40

31-12-2021

Toner Cartridge Make : MIT

12260 Kgs

7866 Pcs approx

submission of EPRA is

India / Made in China Model

required in terms of E waste

No : CBD-

management rule

DR420/450/2080/2200/222

5/2245/2250/2255/2275/22

80/ 22J/ LD2441/ 2641/

CBD-CF219A/CPB-CF217A/

CBD-MLT-D101S/ CBT-

CZ192A/ CBP-TN850/ 3440/

3442/3448/3449/62J/3437/

CBT-

Q2612A/FX9/FX10/103/303

/703 /104/304/ CBD-

DR420/450/2080/2200/222

5/2245/2250/2255/2275/

2280/ 22J/LD2441/ 2641 1

Ctn =

06/10/12/15/18/20/25 Pcs

35

35

MRKU2679131

40

05-05-2018

Printed Unprinted PVC Rolls

24700 Kgs

1 Lot

(Stocklot Condition) Mix

Size, GSM & Colour

838

36

36

TCKU3179040

20

27-12-2015

Polypropylene Resin CP35F

Q/SY DH0528-2014 1 Bag

Net Weight : 25 Kgs Made in

China

37

37

REGU3120380

20

27-12-2015

Polypropylene Resin CP35F

Q/SY DH0528-2014 1 Bag

Net Weight : 25 Kgs Made in

China

38

38

EISU9998097

40

30-07-2015

Poly-Butadiene Rubber

(Prime Virgin) Garde : PBR-

1220 1 Pallet Net Weight :

1260 ± /-7.2Kg Date :

23.05.2015 Mfg by : Shazand

Petrochemical Corporation

Origin: Islamic Republic of

Iran

39

39

GLDU7006423

40

05-05-2020

Rubber Compound in

Assorted Sizes

40

40

CXDU1014057

20

10-09-2014

Cements Brand : Shree Ultra

Most of the Bags are in Solid

forms.

41

41

CRSU1019218

20

08-04-2009 Oil Packed in flexi tank As

per the CRCL lab report the

sample is in the form of

black coloured viscous oily

liquid having following

content : 1) Ash Content (%

by mass) : 0.92 2)

Sendiments (% by mass) =

0.61 3) Water Content (%

v/v) = 0.3 4) Density at 15°C

= 0.963 kg/m³ 5) Flash Point

= 81°C 6) Kinematic Viscocity

at 40°C, Cst = 498.9 7)

Kinematic Viscocity at

100°C, Cst = 28.38 8) Heavy

Metals i) Lead = 0.38 ppm ii)

Arsenic = 0.0003 ppm iii)

Cadmium+Chormium +

Nickel = 0.282 ppm iv) PAH =

0.0037% The above

parameters are within the

limits prescribed in the said

schedule. On the basis of

above, it is revealed that the

sample is used oil suitable

for recycling.

42

42

CAXU6468477

20

08-07-2009 Oil Packed in flexi tank As

per the CRCL lab report the

sample is in the form of

black coloured viscous oily

liquid having following content : 1) Ash Content (% by mass) : 0.4 2) Sendiments (% by mass) = 0.28 3) Water Content (% v/v) = 0.3 4) Density at 15°C.g/cc =

0.9288 kg/m³ 5) Flash Point = 89°C 6) Kinematic Viscocity at 100°C, Cst = 5.86 8) Heavy Metals i) Lead = 0.025 ppm ii) Arsenic = 0.0006 ppm iii) Cadmium+Chormium + Nickel = 0.412 ppm iv) PAH = 0.0033% The above parameters are within the limits prescribed in the said schedule. On the basis of above, it is revealed that the sample is used oil suitable for recycling.

4930 Kgs

1 Lot

12630 Kgs

1 Lot

26660 Kgs

20 Pallets

25140 Kgs

1 Lot

11090 Kgs

1 Lot

20460 Kgs

19325 Kgs

839

43

43

MSCU9253475

40

17-06-2015 used Scrap Machinery, Used

3490 Kgs

table-4 Pckgs, Cabinet- 13

Cabinets, tables, printer

Pckgs,lot of multi tier-roll

around shop carts,used scrap

scrubber-1 no.,used diamtrix

printer-1 no., used machine-

direct screen exposure

system advantage 750 and

misc Accs

44

44

BHCU4936199

40

28-08-2016

BABY CHAIR, Measuring

23010 Kgs

Baby chair- 130 Boxes

Tape,jackets, Photo frames,

(Approx.) Containing 14 pcs

Vanity Box (Purse), Twitch

in 1 Box- assorted Color.

Button,Playing Cards,ladies

Measuring Tape - 280 Boxes

Underwear, Distributor Cap,

Containing 120 pcs

Distributor Rotor

Measuring Tape - 48 Boxes

Containing 200 Pcs

Jackets- Approx 90 Bales

Containing 50 Pcs

Photo frames- 110 Boxes

Containing 36 pcs

Vanity Box (Purse)- 8 Boxes

Containing 12 Sets

Button - 6 Box Containing

100 Packets

Playing Cards-525 Boxes

ladies Underwear- 2 Box

Containing 200 pcs (Approx)

Distributor Cap- 3 Box

Containing 100 pcs

Distributor Rotor- 1 Box

Containing 500 Pcs

45

45

INKU6320575

40

09-09-2016

Tooth brush,Decorative

18280 Kgs

Jackets ,Winter Wear &

Items, Stationary, Garments,

Garments-120 Bags -

Measuring Tapes.

Containing Assorted Color &

Sizes. (40 Pcs in Each bag),

TOOTHBRUSH 330 Boxes- of

Assorted Colour and Sizes,

Approx 60 PCS in each Box

.Wooden pencil box24

boxes, Containing 240 Pcs in

each Box Measuring tape 65

box, Approx Containing 180

Pcs Each, Candles in Boxes

46

46

BAXU5002740

40

30-09-2016 old annd used clothes for

27970 Kgs

Loose

1) FUMIGATION

recyling . Type mix,

CERTIFICATE required

condition soiled

2)Rags to be considered as

completely mutilated should

be totally unser-veceabel

and beyond repair and this

can been sured by applying

criteria of three cuts or

more, through the entire

length of the garment, in a

cirsscross manner,not along

the seams

47

47

HLXU3191638

20

29-08-2019

Liner Alphaliner 1800H

17450 Kgs

4 Wooden Case

Diametre : 590mm / Wall-

Thickness : 8,60mm Length :

233,00mm / Total Thickness

: 9,10mm Date of Mfg. :

08/07/2019 Mfg. by : Reline

Europe AG.

48

48

NDSU2106753

20

30-06-2012 Synthetic Rubber Packed in

7990 Kgs

jumbo bags As per the

sample is in the form of

brownish lumps.It is

composed of synthetic

rubber- Nitrile type.

49

49

TTNU3327551

20

04-11-2018 Chair Damaged and Used

1255 Kgs

Total 52 Box Approx

50

50

CRSU1074262

20

05-06-2009 Oil Packed in Flexi Tank

1750 Kgs

Leakage Condition

840

For ICD/TKD, NEW DELHI online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of (I)Ltd., Bank Name - Punjab National Bank, Branch - ICD/ Tughlakabad, IFS Code - PUNB0420900, Bank A/c No. 4209002100000017, Account Type - CA.

ICD/Moradabad

Lot no

Container no.

Size

Date of Arrival

Location

Wt. (approx.)

1

TRLU4809217

40

25-08-2014

Gravel

7100 kg

2

HLXU4201582

40

25-08-2014

Gravel

7000 kg

For ICD/Moradabad online payment, account details of CONCOR are Container Corporation of (I) Ltd., Bank Name - HDFC Bank, Branch - Kanjumarg Mumbai. IFSC Code

- HDFC0004989, Bank A/c No. CONNRO055.

For ICD/MALANPUR

Sr.

Container no.

Sz

Date of

Cargo Description

Cargo Wt. in

No. of

Remarks

no.

Arrival

as per B/L

KG

Pkgs

SHREDDED STEEL

1

TGHU0277409

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27580

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

2

HLXU3266300

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27580

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

3

HLXU3356321

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27540

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

4

HLXU3554630

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27600

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

5

UACU3929985

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27720

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

(IMPURITY

6

FBIU0129172

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27540

Loose

MAX 1-2 PCT)

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

7

HLXU3359336

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27520

GRADE

8

CAXU3173240

20

25.12.22

SHREDDED STEEL

27580

SCRAP ISRI 211

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

9

UACU3782446

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27540

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

10

TGHU 0151431

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27700

GRADE

SHREDDED STEEL

11

BMOU2257406

20

25.12.22

SCRAP ISRI 211

27560

GRADE

841

SHREDDED STEEL

12 TRLU 9695333 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211

27540

GRADE

BANK DETAILS

For online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of India Limited Freight, Bank Name - HDFC Bank Ltd, Branch - Sandoz Branch, Mumbai, RTGS IFSC Code - HDFC0000240, Bank A/c No. GWALIC415.

RCT/Dhappar

Lot no

Container no.

Sz

Location

1

ILCU5018341

20EO

ICPH

2

CXNU3210212

20HC

ICPH

For RCT/Dhappar BANK DETAILS

Beneficiary Name : CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD NORTH REGION

Bank Name

: HDFC BANK LTD

Branch Name

: Kanjurmarg Branch, Mumbai

IFSC Code

: HDFC0004989

Account Number

: CONNRO069

(LAST THREE DIGIT IS NUMRICAL I.E ZERO SIX NINE)

842

DCT/Phillaur:

Lot no

Cargo

Location

ONE(01) AIR CONDITIONER FOR PHR

ONE(01) WATER COLLER FOR PHILLAUR

1

ONE(01) BIOMETRIC PROXIMITY ENTRY READER

DCT/Phillaur

ONE(01) BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE SYSTEM

ONE(01) FAX MACHINE FOR DCT/PHR

For DCT/Phillaur, The brief particulars regarding RTGS are as follows:

Beneficiary Bank Account No.: CONNRO066

Beneficiary Name: Container Corporation of India Limited

Dealer/Customer Code: 66

The Branch Nam and IFSC code as below: -

Bank Name: HDFC Bank Ltd.

Branch Address: Sandoz House, Worli Mumbai-400018

IFSC Code: HDFC0000240

EASTERN REGION

CONCOR / SHALIMAR / HOWRAH / West Bengal

Sl

Description

QTY

type

UNITS

No

1

Air Conditioners

5

Scrap / old & used

Nos

Split- 1.5/2 Ton

Air Conditioner

2

Window-1.5/2

1

Scrap / old & used

No

Ton

3

Metal Rakes

16

Scrap / old & used

No

4

Old Oil Drum-

10

Scrap / old & used

Nos

Metal Drum

1680

5

Old Used Oil

in 8

Scrap / old & used

Ltr

drums

6

TYRE-18 x 25 x

20

Scrap / old & used

Nos

40 PLY

7

TYRE-16 x 25 x

06

Scrap / old & used

Nos

40 PLY

CONCOR / SHALIMAR / HOWRAH/ West Bengal

Condemn

SL

Container No.

Size

Type

Address

1

ILCU5026795

20EO

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

2

ILCU5107243

20HC

Condemn / Scrap DSO

Shalimar, ARM

empty container

Building, Gr. Floor,

3

NSLU2002881

20EO

Condemn / Scrap DSO

Shalmar, Howrah, Pin

empty container

- 711103

4

CXNU2218775

20EO

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

LOT

NO.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Lot No.

LOT 8

843

5

CXNU0920313

20OT

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

6

XNU0920648

20OT

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

7

CXNU0920843

20OT

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

8

CXNU0920988

20OT

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

9

CXNU0921069

20OT

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

10

CXNU0921243

20OT

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

11

CXNU0921407

20OT

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

12

CXNU0910640

22ES

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

CONCOR / CTKR TERMINAL / MAJERHAT /KHIDDERPORE/ KOLKATA - 700088 / West Bengal

Condemn

SL

Container No.

Size

Type

Address

Lot No.

1

CXIU2218731

20EO

2

ILCU5025931

20EO

3

NSLU2006505

20SA

4

ILCU5014747

20EO

5

ILCU5014388

20EO

6

ILCU5016143

20EO

7

ILCU5015430

20EO

8

CXNU1221970

20SA

9

ILCU5025320

20EO

10

ILCU6513247

20SA

11

CXNU1214749

20SA

12

ILCU5017556

20EO

13

ILCU5015168

20EO

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

Condemn / Scrap DSO

empty container

CTKR Terminal,

Majerhat, P-144

LOT 1

Remount Road,

Kantapukur, Kolkata -

700088

