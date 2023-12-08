834 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 .CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110044 Tel: 011-26368083,Fax:011-26368085 Web Site: www.concorindia.co.inEmail: tkd.auction@concorindia.com …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: M/s MSTC Limited, Jeewan Vikas Building, 30-31A, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi-110002 Tel:011-23211679 E-mail: rpandey@mstcindia.co.in Website: www.mstcecommerce.com CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers. SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME Inspection schedule of Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD) Materials: Date & Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container TimingsDepot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207 Date: 15-12-2023 & 16-12-2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs Place: ICD/MORADABAD Container Corporation of India, Inland Container Depot, Loco shed, Moradabad-244001 Contact No. 8171111286 Date: 14-12-2023 Time: from 10:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs Place: ICD MALANPUR (GWALIOR) Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container Depot, Malanpur. Phone 07539-28345, 9717649490 Date: 13-12-2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs RCT/Dhappar Rail Container Terminal. RCT/DHPR, near Dappar railway stn, Chd - Ambala Highway. Dappar, Mohali. Date: 14-12-2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

835 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 Place: DCT/PHILLAUR Container Corporation of India Ltd, Domestic Container Terminal Opp. Phillaur Railway Station, Phillaur - 144410. Date: 14-12-2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs CTKR/Majerhaat CTKR, Majerhat Terminal, P-144 Remount Road, Kantapukur, Kolkata - 700088, West Bengal,Contact:9163390931 Date: 15-12-2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs Shalimar Terminal, ARM Building, Gr. Floor, Shalimar, Howrah - 711103. West Bengal, Contact:9163390931 Date: 15-12-2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs ICD/KKU(JAIPUR) Container corporation of India Ltd. Kanakpura Jaipur PH-0141-2405800 9001535333 Date 13/12/2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs FHEL/Sonepat Fresh &Healthy Enterprises Ltd,HSIIDC Industrial Estate Rai,Sonepat 131029 Ph-9319326670 Date -15-12-2023 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs Online Auction 18-12-2023 date Online Auction The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on website Result (_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 18-12-2023 or later SR. Lot Container No. Size Date of Cargo Description Cargo Wt. No. of Pkgs. no. no. Arrival 1 1 TEXU2336652 20 23-09-2006 Low Sulphur Wax 20610 Kgs 1 Lot Packed in MS Drums 2 2 CAXU6466788 20 31-08-2012 Low Sulphur Wax 15815 Kgs 1 Lot Packed in MS Drums 3 3 CAIU8200178 40 08-09-2016 Sanitary Pads Brand : Chiaus 8360 Kgs 860 Ctns approx Mini-190mm 1 Ctn = 1620 Pcs approx Made in China 4 4 KMTU8219457 40 11-10-2014 Construction Gravel (Small 25590 Kgs 1 Lot Stone/Pebbles) 5 5 BEAU2175999 20 05-06-2014 Cement Blocks Size : 19 x 24 22420 Kgs Loose Condition x 9 Cm 6 6 BEAU2170195 20 17-05-2014 Cement Blocks Size : 18 x 9 x 22530 Kgs Loose Condition 4 Inch 7 7 KKTU7320971 20 25-12-2020 Cement Blocks Size : 15 x 8 x 9090 Kgs Loose Condition 8 Inch 8 8 SCZU7927305 20 30-08-2014 Cement Blocks 23540 Kgs Loose Condition 9 9 BSIU2811489 20 18-05-2014 Gravel Small Stone / 17560 Kgs 1 Lot Pebbels ICD/TKD Remarks

836 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 10 10 HJCU1996737 40 02-09-2014 HDPE Granules (Black 17370 Kgs 1 Lot Colour) 11 11 PMLU9013092 40 27-01-2015 Knitted Woollen Scarf 1 Ctn 7000 Kgs 373 Ctns Net Weight :- 18-00 Kg 1 Ctn Gross Weight :- 20-00 Kg 1 Ctn = 100 pcs Total quantity : 37300 Pcs approx Year of Mfg- 2014 12 12 OOLU8316076 40 07-06-2012 Cotton Yarn 1 Bdl = 12 Rings 22310 Kgs 1 Lot 13 13 YMLU8541710 40 20-07-2012 Cotton Yarn 1 Bdl = 12 Rings 19040 Kgs 1 Lot 14 14 MAEU6987727 20 19-10-2013 Sheet Glass Size : 600 x 26260 Kgs 28 Pallets 900mm Thickness : 1-8mm Colour : Clear 1 Pallet = 415 Pcs approx Total quantity : 11620 Pcs approx Made in China 15 15 GESU6181596 40 03-07-2014 Bucket Elevator Body & 7720 Kgs 1 Lot Accessories 16 16 SZDU3324045 20 05-05-1996 Old Aluminium Ladder 530 Kgs Requirement of registration under NFMIMS 17 17 MSKU7818756 20 16-10-2011 Seamless Steel Cylinder 21100 KGS Requirement of registrstion Empty 46-7 Seamless Steel under SIMS Cylinder without valve & cap Batch No : Y4716 / S/N : B031016 Print on Cylinder IS7285-2 / JD O₂ BO310161S7285-2 Re700MP Q-T-AMBAAL CM/L 4013938 TP 250 FP150 W :52-5 Kg / V :46-7 L S5-O 07/2011 Made in China 18 18 PCIU8352327 40 18-06-2013 Steel Door Model : XD-116K 13070 Kgs Requirement of registrstion Size : 2050 x 960mm Total under SIMS quantity : 120 Pcs approx 19 19 TEXU5513638 40 08-01-2006 Printed Unprinted Adhesive 22150 Kgs PIMS required after 01-10- Paper Roll 2020- 20 20 IALU2011027 40 15-01-1994 Unprinted Paper Rolls 5640 Kgs PIMS required after 01-10- 2020- 21 21 MSKU1376364 40 03-11-2011 Paper Grade : Testliner 3 / 25890 Kgs PIMS required after 01-10- GSM : 120 1 Roll Weight : 2020- 948 Kgs Mfg by : Smurfit Kappa Zulpich Papier Date : 29-05-2011 22 22 MSCU8428624 40 26-12-2005 News Print Rolls 25890 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 23 23 MSCU8579322 40 26-12-2005 News Print Rolls 21760 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 24 24 MSCU7986494 40 25-12-2005 News Print Rolls 25690 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 25 25 MSCU7921220 40 26-12-2005 Standard News Print Rolls 21940 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 26 26 MSCU8321430 40 26-12-2005 News Print Rolls 26110 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 27 27 MSCU8573509 40 20-12-2005 Standard News Print Rolls 25010 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 28 28 MSCU8133840 40 10-01-2006 Standard News Print Rolls 22240 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 29 29 TGHU8737460 40 20-12-2005 Standard News Print Rolls 23910 Kgs RNI certificate and PIMS required after 01-10-2020 30 30 TTNU9886990 40 06-06-2011 Premutilated Old Woollen 18520 Kgs Requirement of valid Rags authorisation issued by the DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of Foreign Trade Policy 2015- 20 which stipulates that import of second hand goods other than capital goods are restricted in nature- Further, for completely Mutilated rags importation allowed after fulfilling the condition as described in

837 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 circular no- 36/200 dated 08-05-2000. 31 31 HLBU2128850 40 11-12-2021 Rags in Bales 8980 Kgs Requirement of valid authorisation issued by the DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of Foreign Trade Policy 2015- 20 which stipulates that import of second hand goods other than capital goods are restricted in nature- Further, for completely Mutilated rags importation allowed after fulfilling the condition as described in circular no- 36/200 dated 08-05-2000. 32 32 TCNU9255986 40 17-01-2009 Old Cloths Rags Requirement of valid authorisation issued by the DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of Foreign Trade Policy 2015- 20 which stipulates that import of second hand goods other than capital goods are restricted in nature- Further, for completely Mutilated rags importation allowed after fulfilling the condition as described in circular no- 36/200 dated 08-05-2000. 33 33 MSCU9588376 40 11-05-2008 Old & Used Rags 16335 Kgs Requirement of valid authorisation issued by the DGFT, as per para 2-31(ii) of Foreign Trade Policy 2015- 20 which stipulates that import of second hand goods other than capital goods are restricted in nature-Further, for completely Mutilated rags importation allowed after fulfilling the condition as described in circular no- 36/200 dated 08-05-2000 34 34 ZCSU8259615 40 31-12-2021 Toner Cartridge Make : MIT 12260 Kgs 7866 Pcs approx submission of EPRA is India / Made in China Model required in terms of E waste No : CBD- management rule DR420/450/2080/2200/222 5/2245/2250/2255/2275/22 80/ 22J/ LD2441/ 2641/ CBD-CF219A/CPB-CF217A/ CBD-MLT-D101S/ CBT- CZ192A/ CBP-TN850/ 3440/ 3442/3448/3449/62J/3437/ CBT- Q2612A/FX9/FX10/103/303 /703 /104/304/ CBD- DR420/450/2080/2200/222 5/2245/2250/2255/2275/ 2280/ 22J/LD2441/ 2641 1 Ctn = 06/10/12/15/18/20/25 Pcs 35 35 MRKU2679131 40 05-05-2018 Printed Unprinted PVC Rolls 24700 Kgs 1 Lot (Stocklot Condition) Mix Size, GSM & Colour

838 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 36 36 TCKU3179040 20 27-12-2015 Polypropylene Resin CP35F Q/SY DH0528-2014 1 Bag Net Weight : 25 Kgs Made in China 37 37 REGU3120380 20 27-12-2015 Polypropylene Resin CP35F Q/SY DH0528-2014 1 Bag Net Weight : 25 Kgs Made in China 38 38 EISU9998097 40 30-07-2015 Poly-Butadiene Rubber (Prime Virgin) Garde : PBR- 1220 1 Pallet Net Weight : 1260 ± /-7.2Kg Date : 23.05.2015 Mfg by : Shazand Petrochemical Corporation Origin: Islamic Republic of Iran 39 39 GLDU7006423 40 05-05-2020 Rubber Compound in Assorted Sizes 40 40 CXDU1014057 20 10-09-2014 Cements Brand : Shree Ultra Most of the Bags are in Solid forms. 41 41 CRSU1019218 20 08-04-2009 Oil Packed in flexi tank As per the CRCL lab report the sample is in the form of black coloured viscous oily liquid having following content : 1) Ash Content (% by mass) : 0.92 2) Sendiments (% by mass) = 0.61 3) Water Content (% v/v) = 0.3 4) Density at 15°C = 0.963 kg/m³ 5) Flash Point = 81°C 6) Kinematic Viscocity at 40°C, Cst = 498.9 7) Kinematic Viscocity at 100°C, Cst = 28.38 8) Heavy Metals i) Lead = 0.38 ppm ii) Arsenic = 0.0003 ppm iii) Cadmium+Chormium + Nickel = 0.282 ppm iv) PAH = 0.0037% The above parameters are within the limits prescribed in the said schedule. On the basis of above, it is revealed that the sample is used oil suitable for recycling. 42 42 CAXU6468477 20 08-07-2009 Oil Packed in flexi tank As per the CRCL lab report the sample is in the form of black coloured viscous oily liquid having following content : 1) Ash Content (% by mass) : 0.4 2) Sendiments (% by mass) = 0.28 3) Water Content (% v/v) = 0.3 4) Density at 15°C.g/cc = 0.9288 kg/m³ 5) Flash Point = 89°C 6) Kinematic Viscocity at 100°C, Cst = 5.86 8) Heavy Metals i) Lead = 0.025 ppm ii) Arsenic = 0.0006 ppm iii) Cadmium+Chormium + Nickel = 0.412 ppm iv) PAH = 0.0033% The above parameters are within the limits prescribed in the said schedule. On the basis of above, it is revealed that the sample is used oil suitable for recycling. 4930 Kgs 1 Lot 12630 Kgs 1 Lot 26660 Kgs 20 Pallets 25140 Kgs 1 Lot 11090 Kgs 1 Lot 20460 Kgs 19325 Kgs

839 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 43 43 MSCU9253475 40 17-06-2015 used Scrap Machinery, Used 3490 Kgs table-4 Pckgs, Cabinet- 13 Cabinets, tables, printer Pckgs,lot of multi tier-roll around shop carts,used scrap scrubber-1 no.,used diamtrix printer-1 no., used machine- direct screen exposure system advantage 750 and misc Accs 44 44 BHCU4936199 40 28-08-2016 BABY CHAIR, Measuring 23010 Kgs Baby chair- 130 Boxes Tape,jackets, Photo frames, (Approx.) Containing 14 pcs Vanity Box (Purse), Twitch in 1 Box- assorted Color. Button,Playing Cards,ladies Measuring Tape - 280 Boxes Underwear, Distributor Cap, Containing 120 pcs Distributor Rotor Measuring Tape - 48 Boxes Containing 200 Pcs Jackets- Approx 90 Bales Containing 50 Pcs Photo frames- 110 Boxes Containing 36 pcs Vanity Box (Purse)- 8 Boxes Containing 12 Sets Button - 6 Box Containing 100 Packets Playing Cards-525 Boxes ladies Underwear- 2 Box Containing 200 pcs (Approx) Distributor Cap- 3 Box Containing 100 pcs Distributor Rotor- 1 Box Containing 500 Pcs 45 45 INKU6320575 40 09-09-2016 Tooth brush,Decorative 18280 Kgs Jackets ,Winter Wear & Items, Stationary, Garments, Garments-120 Bags - Measuring Tapes. Containing Assorted Color & Sizes. (40 Pcs in Each bag), TOOTHBRUSH 330 Boxes- of Assorted Colour and Sizes, Approx 60 PCS in each Box .Wooden pencil box24 boxes, Containing 240 Pcs in each Box Measuring tape 65 box, Approx Containing 180 Pcs Each, Candles in Boxes 46 46 BAXU5002740 40 30-09-2016 old annd used clothes for 27970 Kgs Loose 1) FUMIGATION recyling . Type mix, CERTIFICATE required condition soiled 2)Rags to be considered as completely mutilated should be totally unser-veceabel and beyond repair and this can been sured by applying criteria of three cuts or more, through the entire length of the garment, in a cirsscross manner,not along the seams 47 47 HLXU3191638 20 29-08-2019 Liner Alphaliner 1800H 17450 Kgs 4 Wooden Case Diametre : 590mm / Wall- Thickness : 8,60mm Length : 233,00mm / Total Thickness : 9,10mm Date of Mfg. : 08/07/2019 Mfg. by : Reline Europe AG. 48 48 NDSU2106753 20 30-06-2012 Synthetic Rubber Packed in 7990 Kgs jumbo bags As per the sample is in the form of brownish lumps.It is composed of synthetic rubber- Nitrile type. 49 49 TTNU3327551 20 04-11-2018 Chair Damaged and Used 1255 Kgs Total 52 Box Approx 50 50 CRSU1074262 20 05-06-2009 Oil Packed in Flexi Tank 1750 Kgs Leakage Condition

840 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 For ICD/TKD, NEW DELHI online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of (I)Ltd., Bank Name - Punjab National Bank, Branch - ICD/ Tughlakabad, IFS Code - PUNB0420900, Bank A/c No. 4209002100000017, Account Type - CA. ICD/Moradabad Lot no Container no. Size Date of Arrival Location Wt. (approx.) 1 TRLU4809217 40 25-08-2014 Gravel 7100 kg 2 HLXU4201582 40 25-08-2014 Gravel 7000 kg For ICD/Moradabad online payment, account details of CONCOR are Container Corporation of (I) Ltd., Bank Name - HDFC Bank, Branch - Kanjumarg Mumbai. IFSC Code - HDFC0004989, Bank A/c No. CONNRO055. For ICD/MALANPUR Sr. Container no. Sz Date of Cargo Description Cargo Wt. in No. of Remarks no. Arrival as per B/L KG Pkgs SHREDDED STEEL 1 TGHU0277409 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27580 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 2 HLXU3266300 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27580 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 3 HLXU3356321 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27540 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 4 HLXU3554630 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27600 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 5 UACU3929985 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27720 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL (IMPURITY 6 FBIU0129172 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27540 Loose MAX 1-2 PCT) GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 7 HLXU3359336 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27520 GRADE 8 CAXU3173240 20 25.12.22 SHREDDED STEEL 27580 SCRAP ISRI 211 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 9 UACU3782446 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27540 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 10 TGHU 0151431 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27700 GRADE SHREDDED STEEL 11 BMOU2257406 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27560 GRADE

841 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 SHREDDED STEEL 12 TRLU 9695333 20 25.12.22 SCRAP ISRI 211 27540 GRADE BANK DETAILS For online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of India Limited Freight, Bank Name - HDFC Bank Ltd, Branch - Sandoz Branch, Mumbai, RTGS IFSC Code - HDFC0000240, Bank A/c No. GWALIC415. RCT/Dhappar Lot no Container no. Sz Location 1 ILCU5018341 20EO ICPH 2 CXNU3210212 20HC ICPH For RCT/Dhappar BANK DETAILS Beneficiary Name : CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD NORTH REGION Bank Name : HDFC BANK LTD Branch Name : Kanjurmarg Branch, Mumbai IFSC Code : HDFC0004989 Account Number : CONNRO069 (LAST THREE DIGIT IS NUMRICAL I.E ZERO SIX NINE)

842 663913/2023/C & O - TKD - AREA -1 DCT/Phillaur: Lot no Cargo Location ONE(01) AIR CONDITIONER FOR PHR ONE(01) WATER COLLER FOR PHILLAUR 1 ONE(01) BIOMETRIC PROXIMITY ENTRY READER DCT/Phillaur ONE(01) BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE SYSTEM ONE(01) FAX MACHINE FOR DCT/PHR For DCT/Phillaur, The brief particulars regarding RTGS are as follows: Beneficiary Bank Account No.: CONNRO066 Beneficiary Name: Container Corporation of India Limited Dealer/Customer Code: 66 The Branch Nam and IFSC code as below: - Bank Name: HDFC Bank Ltd. Branch Address: Sandoz House, Worli Mumbai-400018 IFSC Code: HDFC0000240 EASTERN REGION CONCOR / SHALIMAR / HOWRAH / West Bengal Sl Description QTY type UNITS No 1 Air Conditioners 5 Scrap / old & used Nos Split- 1.5/2 Ton Air Conditioner 2 Window-1.5/2 1 Scrap / old & used No Ton 3 Metal Rakes 16 Scrap / old & used No 4 Old Oil Drum- 10 Scrap / old & used Nos Metal Drum 1680 5 Old Used Oil in 8 Scrap / old & used Ltr drums 6 TYRE-18 x 25 x 20 Scrap / old & used Nos 40 PLY 7 TYRE-16 x 25 x 06 Scrap / old & used Nos 40 PLY CONCOR / SHALIMAR / HOWRAH/ West Bengal Condemn SL Container No. Size Type Address 1 ILCU5026795 20EO Condemn / Scrap DSO empty container 2 ILCU5107243 20HC Condemn / Scrap DSO Shalimar, ARM empty container Building, Gr. Floor, 3 NSLU2002881 20EO Condemn / Scrap DSO Shalmar, Howrah, Pin empty container - 711103 4 CXNU2218775 20EO Condemn / Scrap DSO empty container LOT NO. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Lot No. LOT 8