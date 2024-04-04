CHAPTER - I
TENDER NOTICE and INTRODUCTION & INSTRUCTION FOR BID SUBMISSION
1. About CONCOR
Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is a leading Multi-Modal Logistics Service Provider and largest Container Train Operator in India. CONCOR is a Navratna CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Railways and its equity shares are listed on NSE and BSE. The company has a vast network of Domestic and EXIM terminals Pan India.
CONCOR has set up a State-of-the-Art Multi Modal Logistics Park at Kathuwas, Neemrana in the State of Rajasthan on the alignment of upcoming Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The Northern, Eastern and Western periphery of the facility are flanked by the state of Haryana. The MMLP falls in a region with high industrial activity including Gurgaon, Manesar, Rewari, Jhajjar in the state of Haryana and Alwar and Bhiwadi in the state of Rajasthan. The terminals have a well connected Road connectivity with Rewari - 3 lane road connectivity to the serving State Highway (Kund-Behror Road) as well as Rewari-Narnaul Road.
Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) have developed 7 industrial areas in and around Neemrana in total land area of 3299.10 acres land. The Neemrana zone has an industrial area for Japanese entrepreneurs as well as exclusive Export Promotion Industrial Park. The key industries in this industrial zone are automobile, engineering, textile and ceramic based industries.
2. About the Project
CONCOR is inviting Tender for Selection of Joint Venture Partner for setting up CFSs 2/3/4 marked on the map of MMLP, Kathuwas from amongst eligible bidders as specified in chapter
- The interested parties may bid for the CFS 2 / 3 / 4 as marked on the map. Each CFS is of approx. 10-12 acres area. The Container Freight Station (CFS) agreement will be initially for 30 years extendable for suitable period at discretion of CONCOR on mutually agreed terms. In case lease is not extended, the infrastructure created by the Joint Venture Company (JVC) will stand transferred to CONCOR. This Tender is being invited through two packet open bidding process i.e. technical qualifying stage and commercial bidding stage. CONCOR will assist the JVC in obtaining the Notification of the CFS from the concerned Authorities. Till such time the Notification is obtained, the bidder can carry out the Customs Clearance at MMLP Kathuwas and a separate account of the TEUs handled at MMLP Kathuwas during such period will be maintained by CONCOR.
As per the Policy and Guidelines of Customs for setting up of CFSs the minimum requirement of land is 2 Hectare (ie.) 4.942acres/20,000Sq.Mtrs. So the initial project cost (developing the minimum area required for a CFS taken as 5 acres) is taken as Rs.21 Crores. Out of the total proposed CAPEX of Rs.21Crores,1/3rd will be arranged through equity and 2/3rd through debt. CONCOR will not invest more than Rs.5crores in equity shares.
3. Instructions for Bid Submission
Tenderers must read these instructions before submitting the bid:
- The bid document can be downloaded from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL during the tender issue period.
- This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in and website of Central Public Procurement Portal (http://eprocure.gov.in).
- For any difficulty in downloading & submission of bid at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact the helpdesk no.080-45811365 or email: saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.
- Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk and responsibility of the user. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/ difficulty/ in-accessibility of downloading for any reason whatsoever.
- For addendum/ corrigendum, Bidders should visit www.concorindia.co.in and www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, if any, till the time of submission of the bid. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
- All bids must be submitted through e-tendering mode only through the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL containing two separate e-bids viz. Technical Bid and Financial Bid. Bidders who qualify in technical evaluation will proceed for further process. No other mode is acceptable and will be summarily rejected if the bids are received through any other mode.
- Bidders submitting their offers as MSE, registered for the item tendered, shall be exempted from the payment of sale price of tender document fee, if they submit the current and valid registration certificate (Refer clause 4 of Chapter - II) for the tendered item.
- To participate in this Tender, it is mandatory for the interested parties to have user ID & password, issued by M/s CEL Limited.
- The instructions issued by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) on the subject "Restrictions under rule 144 (xi) of General Financial rules (GFR's) 2017" vide letter dated 30-07-2020 and subsequent letter(s) shall be applicable in this contract.
- A pre-bid meeting would be held on 15.04.2024 at 15:00 Hrs to clarify doubts, etc. before the bidder submits their bid.
- Any clarification on bid documents can be sought in writing and should reach this office two days before the pre-bid meet at email manju@concorindia.com, for CONCOR to examine the same well in advance.
- All the bids received shall be opened on the date and time mentioned in the Tender Notice. The sequence of opening shall be:
- Technical Bid.
- Financial Bid.
- The Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.10,00,000/- to be paid through e-payment or crossed Demand Draft or Bank Guarantee (BG) from any Nationalised / Scheduled Bank in the proforma approved by CONCOR (Appendix-10). The BG should be valid for minimum Six months from the date of opening of tender. Scanned copy of e-payment/DD/ BG should be uploaded in the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
- The Original DD/ BG should be submitted to CONCOR before opening of the tender.
- Bidders submitting their offers as MSE, The bidders qualifying as MSE (as per Clause 4 of Chapter-II) shall be given the following exemptions: -
- Tender sets shall be issued free of cost to MSE's registered with the above Agencies.
- Bidder will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
- Technical Bid: The Technical Bid will contain all pages of Bid Document, including corrigendum/addendum, if any, signed by the authorized person and scanned documents listed below must be uploaded on or before 15:00 Hrs of 15.05.2024 on the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL:
a) Signed and stamped copy of the Tender Document on each page.
- Eligibility Criteria Documents mentioned in the Chapter II.
- EMD of Rs.10,00,000/-.
- Applicable documents mentioned in clause no. 5,6,7,8 of chapter-II.
- Tender Letter for submission of E-Tender(Appendix-2).
- Certificate regarding the Bidder sharing the land border with India to submit as per Appendix-11.
- Commercial Bid: The Commercial Bid must be filled after downloading the financial bid document in the prescribed format in Appendix-1, issued through online e- tendering website. The financial bid should be saved and duly filled up and uploaded on the e-tendering web site using Digital Signature for signing the documents on or before 15:00 Hrs of 15.05.2024 on the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
- E-TenderNotice
Open E-Tender No.
CON/SP/JV/Tender for CFS/Kathuwas/2024-
25 Date: 04.04.2024
E-Tender for development and operation of
Container Freight Station (CFS) through a Joint
Name of Work
Venture Partner on Long-Term Lease Basis at
Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), Kathuwas.
EMD
Rs.10,00,000/-
(Rupees
Ten
Lakhs
Only)
for
each CFS.
Period of Contract
Thirty (30) Years
15.04.2024
at
15:00
Hrs.
at
Container
Pre-Bid Meeting
Corporation of India Limited, NSIC, Okhla Phase-
3, New Delhi-110020
Corrigendum upload, if any
On
or
before
18.04.2024
on
www.tenderwizard.com/CCILonly.
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.2,360/-
Inclusive of
all taxes
and duties
through e-payment.
Date of Issue (Online)
From 04.04.2024 15:00 Hrs. to 14.05.2024 up to
16:00Hrs.
Date & Time of submission
on 15.05.2024 up to 15:00 Hrs.
Date & Time of opening for Technical Bid
16.05.2024 at 15:30Hrs.
Opening date and time of Commercial Bid
To be intimated
Validity of the bids
180 days from the date of opening of tender.
Tender Fee
Rs.1000/- each inclusive of all taxes and duties
through e-payment.
Executive Director (Area-1)
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
