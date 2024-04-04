CHAPTER - I

TENDER NOTICE and INTRODUCTION & INSTRUCTION FOR BID SUBMISSION

1. About CONCOR

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is a leading Multi-Modal Logistics Service Provider and largest Container Train Operator in India. CONCOR is a Navratna CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Railways and its equity shares are listed on NSE and BSE. The company has a vast network of Domestic and EXIM terminals Pan India.

CONCOR has set up a State-of-the-Art Multi Modal Logistics Park at Kathuwas, Neemrana in the State of Rajasthan on the alignment of upcoming Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The Northern, Eastern and Western periphery of the facility are flanked by the state of Haryana. The MMLP falls in a region with high industrial activity including Gurgaon, Manesar, Rewari, Jhajjar in the state of Haryana and Alwar and Bhiwadi in the state of Rajasthan. The terminals have a well connected Road connectivity with Rewari - 3 lane road connectivity to the serving State Highway (Kund-Behror Road) as well as Rewari-Narnaul Road.

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) have developed 7 industrial areas in and around Neemrana in total land area of 3299.10 acres land. The Neemrana zone has an industrial area for Japanese entrepreneurs as well as exclusive Export Promotion Industrial Park. The key industries in this industrial zone are automobile, engineering, textile and ceramic based industries.

2. About the Project

CONCOR is inviting Tender for Selection of Joint Venture Partner for setting up CFSs 2/3/4 marked on the map of MMLP, Kathuwas from amongst eligible bidders as specified in chapter

The interested parties may bid for the CFS 2 / 3 / 4 as marked on the map. Each CFS is of approx. 10-12 acres area. The Container Freight Station (CFS) agreement will be initially for 30 years extendable for suitable period at discretion of CONCOR on mutually agreed terms. In case lease is not extended, the infrastructure created by the Joint Venture Company (JVC) will stand transferred to CONCOR. This Tender is being invited through two packet open bidding process i.e. technical qualifying stage and commercial bidding stage. CONCOR will assist the JVC in obtaining the Notification of the CFS from the concerned Authorities. Till such time the Notification is obtained, the bidder can carry out the Customs Clearance at MMLP Kathuwas and a separate account of the TEUs handled at MMLP Kathuwas during such period will be maintained by CONCOR.

As per the Policy and Guidelines of Customs for setting up of CFSs the minimum requirement of land is 2 Hectare (ie.) 4.942acres/20,000Sq.Mtrs. So the initial project cost (developing the minimum area required for a CFS taken as 5 acres) is taken as Rs.21 Crores. Out of the total proposed CAPEX of Rs.21Crores,1/3rd will be arranged through equity and 2/3rd through debt. CONCOR will not invest more than Rs.5crores in equity shares.

3. Instructions for Bid Submission

Tenderers must read these instructions before submitting the bid:

The bid document can be downloaded from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL during the tender issue period.

