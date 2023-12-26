Tender Letter

To

Name of Work: For Operation & Maintenance of 12,000 MT Agri Logistic Centre Including Controlled Atmosphere systems, Chiller system, Custom bonded ware house and other allied equipments at FHEL, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana, Pin-131029, India.

E-TENDER NO.: FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533

Dear Sir,

Enclosed please find herewith a complete set of tender documents (Technical & Financial bids) for work mentioned above. Your offer in E-tender mode is invited in single bid system of tendering, as per time, date and other instructions indicated below. You are requested to peruse the instructions contained in the above documents and submit your tender, on the due date and time as mentioned in the tender notice, duly signed on each page along with requisite credentials through e-tendering mode on the website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL . No other mode is acceptable . The pre-qualification documents in requisite form shall be submitted along with techno commercial bid, in case of single packet system of tendering. The bid is to be submitted in Single bid system in E-tender mode with Name of Work and Tender No. FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533 .

2.1 TECHNICAL BID

The bid containing the following documents to be scanned and uploaded using the digital signature for signing the documents:

Attested copies of Affidavit for sole proprietorship/partnership deed/ memorandum and Articles of Association along with details pertaining to place of registration, principal place of business of the firm, etc.

Attested copy of power of attorney on non-judicial stamp paper of appropriate value of the signatory of bid on behalf of the tenderer.

Bid Security Declaration as per ANNEXURE VI of tender document.

IV Copy of latest GST return/IT returns filed by the firm.

Copy of PF, ESI registration certificate.

VI Document in support of financial stability e.g., Balance sheets with profit and loss account for the previous three financial years (i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23) and current financial year, present capital (authorized, issued and paid up), financial arrangement proposed viz., own resources/bank credit etc., current assets, current liabilities, working capital and net worth, banker certificate regarding solvency, etc. (Note: - give full details for each).

"The bidder should have positive net worth based on the latest audited financial year's profit & loss/balance sheet."

VII The proof of successful completion Minimum amount of Single work of same nature i.e. operation & maintenance of cold storage including CA system costing not less than Rs.20.53 Lakhs or number of work in above mentioned areas of cumulative value not less than Rs.30.80 Lakhs during last 36 months from the tender opening date.

VIII The tender documents along with any corrigendum/Addendum duly signed and stamped must be scanned and uploaded on the tender wizard website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL.

IX Letter of submission of tender.