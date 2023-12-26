Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd.
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd. Ltd.,
A Government of India Enterprises, Under Ministry of Railways) CA Store, HSIIDC Industrial Estate, RAI, Distt. Sonipat, Haryana, India Pin-131029, India (Ph. +919560391720)
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
E-TENDER NO.: FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533
Dated: 26/12/2023
For Operation & Maintenance of 12,000 MT Agri Logistic Centre Including Controlled Atmosphere systems, Chiller system, Custom bonded ware house and other allied equipments at FHEL, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana, Pin-131029, India.
OFFICE OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,
Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd.
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Container Corporation India Ltd.),
A Government of India Enterprises, Under Ministry of Railways
CA Store, HSIIDC Industrial Estate, RAI, Distt. Sonipat, Haryana,
Pin-131029 India Ph. +919560391720
REGISTERED OFFICE:
C-3, CONCOR BHAWAN,
OPP. APOLLO HOSPITAL,
SARITA VIHAR,
NEW DELHI - 110076.
Page 1 of 82
THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,
Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd.
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Container Corporation India Ltd.),
A Government of India Enterprises, Under Ministry of Railways
CA Store, HSIIDC Industrial Estate, RAI, Distt. Sonipat, Haryana
Pin-131029, India, Ph. +919560391720
NIT
(E-Tendering Mode Only)
E-TENDER NO.: FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533
Dated: 26/12/2023
- Online E-Tenders in SINGLE BID system are invited for the below mentioned works from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/joint venture/consortium firms (Only Through E-tender Mode):
- The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment and tender processing fee of Rs.1817/- inclusive of GST at the time of making online request.
Complete tender papers shall be received online as per date & time mentioned below and may be opened at the office of The Office of The Chief Executive Officer.
Tender No.
FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533
Name of Work
For Operation & Maintenance of 12,000 MT Agri Logistic Centre
Including Controlled Atmosphere systems, Chiller system, Custom
bonded ware house and other allied equipments at FHEL, Rai, Sonipat
Haryana, Pin-131029, India.
Estimated Cost
Rs.30.80 Lakhs per Annum
Completion Period
(01 year (12 months)) extendable by another one year and 4-month
obligatory period.
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs.61,600/-
Cost
of
Tender
Rs.1000/- Inclusive of all Taxes & Duties through e-payment
Document
Tender processing Fee
Rs.1 817/- Inclusive of GST through e-payment
Date
of
sale
of tender
27/12/2023 from 15:00 hrs. to 15/01/2024 up to 16:00 hrs.
(online)
Last date & time of
15/01/2024 up to 1600 hrs.
tender submission
Date & time of E-tender
16/01/2024 at 1200 hrs.
opening
Minimum
Average
Rs.20.53 Lakhs, (The information shall be supported by Chartered
annual turnover during
Account's Certificate & balance sheet for the previous three financial
last
three
financial
years (i.e.2020-21,2021-22,2022-23) and the current financial
years
year)
Experience with respect
Minimum amount of Single work of same nature i.e. operation &
to similar
nature of
maintenance of cold storage including CA system costing not less
work
executed
during
than Rs.20.53 Lakhs or number of work in above mentioned areas
previous
36
months
of cumulative value not less than Rs.30.80 Lakhs during last 36
from the tender opening
months from the tender opening date.
date
Financial Solvency
Solvency Certificate from a Nationalized or Scheduled bank for an
amount of Rs.7.70 Lakhs.
Bid Validity
120 days from the date of opening of the Tender.
3. This Tender notice & its bidding document can be downloaded from the website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL. This tender notice is also available at on the website www.concorindia.com and CPP portal. However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price & tender processing fee, through-payment, at the time of making online request.
Page 2 of 82
- EMD @ Rs.61,600/- to be submitted through e-payment. However, bid security declaration as per ANNEXURE VI to be submitted by the bidder.
- To participate in the E-bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of in Rs.1,500/- plus GST @18% to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e- payment at the time of submission of bid.
- The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/FHELfrom 27/12/2023 at 15:00 hrs. to 15/01/2024 up to 16:00 hrs.
- Corrigendum/Addendum to this tender, if any will only be uploaded in website mentioned in (3) above. This may kindly be noted by bidders/prospective bidders.
- FHEL reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders, in part or full, without assigning any reason thereof.
Chief Executive Officer
Fresh and Healthy Enterprises Ltd.
Page 3 of 82
TABLE OF CONTENTS
S/N
Description
Reference
Page no.
1
Notice Inviting Tender
……
1-5
2
Tender Letter
……
6-7
3
Instruction to tenderer
Section-I
8-11
4
General and special terms and
Section-II
conditions of contract
12-18
5
Scope of work
Section-III
19-25
6
Letter of Submission of Tender
Annexure-I
26-27
7
Agreement for Works
Annexure -II
28-29
8
Inventory
Annexure -III
30-65
9
Price bid &Schedule of rates
Annexure -IV
66
10
Performance Security Form
Annexure -V
67
11
Bid security declaration form
Annexure -VI
68
12
Integrity Pact
Annexure -VII
69-72
13
Functioning and non- functioning reports
……
73-82
This tender document consists of 82 pages the tenderers are requested to check that the tender document is complete while receiving the same. This tender document is not transferable under any circumstances.
All folios of this tender document must be signed by the intending tendered and embossed with official seal at the time of submission.
Page 4 of 82
Note:
- Tender Documents/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSEs) registered with the listed agencies.
- MSEs registered with the agencies for item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
- MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefit and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
- District Industries Centers
- Khadi & Village Industries Commission
- Khadi & Village Industries Board
- Coir Board
- National Small Industries Corporation
- Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
- Any other body Specified by Ministry of MSME.
4. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration. In those cases where MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self- declaration by the MSE (party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
In case the MSE does not fulfill the criteria listed at Sr. No. 3 & 4 above, such offer will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed in MSEs Notification of Government of India dated 23.03.2012.
Page 5 of 82
Tender Letter
To
-----------------------
……………………
Name of Work: For Operation & Maintenance of 12,000 MT Agri Logistic Centre Including Controlled Atmosphere systems, Chiller system, Custom bonded ware house and other allied equipments at FHEL, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana, Pin-131029, India.
E-TENDER NO.: FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533
Dear Sir,
- Enclosed please find herewith a complete set of tender documents (Technical & Financial bids) for work mentioned above. Your offer in E-tender mode is invited in single bid system of tendering, as per time, date and other instructions indicated below. You are requested to peruse the instructions contained in the above documents and submit your tender, on the due date and time as mentioned in the tender notice, duly signed on each page along with requisite credentials through e-tenderingmode on the website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL. No other mode is acceptable. The pre-qualification documents in requisite form shall be submitted along with techno commercial bid, in case of single packet system of tendering.
- The bid is to be submitted in Single bid system in E-tender mode with Name of Work and Tender No. FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533.
2.1 TECHNICAL BID
The bid containing the following documents to be scanned and uploaded using the digital signature for signing the documents:
- Attested copies of Affidavit for sole proprietorship/partnership deed/ memorandum and Articles of Association along with details pertaining to place of registration, principal place of business of the firm, etc.
- Attested copy of power of attorney on non-judicial stamp paper of appropriate value of the signatory of bid on behalf of the tenderer.
- Bid Security Declaration as per ANNEXURE VI of tender document.
IV Copy of latest GST return/IT returns filed by the firm.
- Copy of PF, ESI registration certificate.
VI Document in support of financial stability e.g., Balance sheets with profit and loss account for the previous three financial years (i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23) and current financial year, present capital (authorized, issued and paid up), financial arrangement proposed viz., own resources/bank credit etc., current assets, current liabilities, working capital and net worth, banker certificate regarding solvency, etc. (Note: - give full details for each).
"The bidder should have positive net worth based on the latest audited financial year's profit & loss/balance sheet."
VII The proof of successful completion Minimum amount of Single work of same nature i.e. operation & maintenance of cold storage including CA system costing not less than Rs.20.53 Lakhs or number of work in above mentioned areas of cumulative value not less than Rs.30.80 Lakhs during last 36 months from the tender opening date.
VIII The tender documents along with any corrigendum/Addendum duly signed and stamped must be scanned and uploaded on the tender wizard website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL.
IX Letter of submission of tender.
- Bidders desirous to submit their bids have to give an undertaking that the contents of the bidding document have not been altered or modified and no page is missing.
Page 6 of 82
XI Copy of GST Registration Certificate. XII Copy of PAN No.
XIII The Audited Profit and Loss to be supported by CA Certificate for the previous three financial years i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23 and the current financial year wherein the average annual turnover of the company should be at least 20.53 Lakhs.
XIV Copy of Receipt of Tender Fee of Rs.1000/- Inclusive of all Taxes & Duties. XV Copy of cancelled cheque.
2.2 Financial Bid
The prices must be filled after downloading the financial bid document in the prescribed format issued through online e -tendering website. The bid should be saved and dully filled
up and uploaded to the e-tendering site using Digital Signature for signing the documents.
3.0 General
All bids must be submitted through e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL.
- Period of completion of the entire work is One Year as per letter of intent (LOI) and extendable for another one year with obligatory period of four months.
- The E-Tender No. FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533 given above and subject must appear on all correspondence and documents.
- The tender shall be on sale (Online) from 27/12/2023 at 15:00 hrs. to 15/01/2024 up to 16:00 hrs.
- All bids in e-bid must be submitted through e-tendering mode only, not later than 16:00 hrs. on 15/01/2024.
- All the bids received shall be opened on the date and time mentioned in the Tender Notice. Technical and Price Bid shall be opened through online process of e-tendering.
- The sequence of opening shall be as follows:
- Technical and Price Bid
- Bidders are requested to pursue the "Instructions to Bidders" and all other terms in the tender document and submit their proposal duly sealed & Sign.
- Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd. Ltd. reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the tenders in part or full irrespective of their being lowest, without assigning any reasons.
- The offer should be submitted in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL
through e-tendering mode in single bid system.
3.10 Tenderers are also advised to visit the FHEL, Rai, Sonipat & get conversant with the installation & related work expected of them prior to submission of bids.
3.12 No Condition/deviation which is either additional or as modification of the tender condition shall be included in the bids. Conditional tenders shall be summarily rejected.
Yours Faithfully,
Chief Executive Officer
Fresh and Healthy Enterprises Ltd.
Page 7 of 82
SECTION - I
INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERER
FHEL invites online Open E- Tender No.: FHEL/Rai/T/O&M/45533 for Operation & Maintenance of 12,000 MT Agri Logistic Centre Including Controlled Atmosphere systems, Chiller system, Custom bonded ware house and other allied equipments at FHEL, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana, Pin- 131029, India.
- Content of Bidding Documents:
1.1. The bidding procedures and contract terms are prescribed in the bidding documents. In addition to the Invitation for Bids, the bidding documents include:
- Instruction to Tenderer.
- General & Special Conditions of Contract.
- Scope of Work, Terms & Conditions Governing the Contract.
- Bid form and price schedules.
- Contract Form.
- Performance security form
- Integrity Pact
- Bid Security Declaration Form
- Technical Bid / Price Bid (Single Bid):
- Bidders desirous to submit their bids document downloaded from website www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL have to give an undertaking that the contents of the bidding documents have not been altered or modified and no page is missing.
- Bidder shall quote for the entire package on a single responsibility basis for the goods and services it proposes to supply under the Contract.
- The price schedule should include: The price of goods & services at site should be inclusive of GST and other taxes.
- The offer should be submitted through e-tendering mode in the website www.tenderwizard. com/FHEL containing Single Bid and Bid will be opened at 12.00 hrs. on 16/01/2024.
- Modification in duties/tax rates, if any, will be considered at any stage.
4 CORRECTIONS OF ERRORS:
Tenders will be checked and corrected by FHEL for any arithmetical errors in computation and summation as follows:
- The tenderer should quote in figures as well as in words, the rates and amount tendered by them. The total amount for each item should be worked out and given against each item. Tenderers may note that non-complianceof above may lead to rejection of their tender. In case of discrepancy in rates & amount, the rates will prevail and in case of discrepancy in rates in figures & words, the rates in words will prevail.
- Where percentage rate is asked for, tenderer should write percentage in figures as well as in words. Tenderers may note that noncompliance of above may lead to rejection of their tender and when there is ambiguity between words and figures, words will prevail.
- In case more than one contractor quotes equal L1 rates, further sealed bids will be obtained from L1 tenderers to decide L1. Under any circumstances revised rate should not be more than the original quote rate".
- The bid documents shall be taken as comprehensive and mutually explanatory of one another but in case of ambiguity or discrepancy, shall take precedence in the order given below:
- Bill of Quantities (BOQ)
- Special Conditions of contract
- Scope of work & Additional conditions of conditions of contract
- Instructions to tenderers
Page 8 of 82
5 SUBMISSION OF OFFER
5.1 All offers shall be made available as specified in the technical specifications and should be digitally signed by the authorized signatory of the firm on the Tender Document. A copy of
Power of Attorney for signing the bid shall accompany the bid document.
- All prices and other information having bearing on the price shall be written both in figures and words in the prescribed Price Bid offer form.
- The price bid should be submitted in the prescribed bid form given in Annexure-IV of this document. All columns of the form should be filled. Any additional information should be enclosed separately and referred to in the relevant column of the bid form. All relevant product literature must be enclosed with the bid.
- Bids submitted after the specified time of opening will be considered as late bids and will be rejected.
- No bid may be modified subsequent to the deadline for submission.
- Bidders shall furnish clause by clause commentary on all clauses of Bid Document including Technical Specifications.
- The Tenderers who are constituents of a Firm, Company and Association must forward attested copies of the constitution of their concern, power of attorney and partnership deed with their tender. The tender documents in such cases are to be signed by such person as may be legally competent to sign them on behalf of the Firm, Company, Association or Society as the case may be. The tenders, who are not accompanied by the above documents, are liable to be rejected. FHEL will not be bound by any power of attorney granted by the tenderer for changes in composition of the firm made subsequent to the execution of lease. FHEL may, however, recognize such power of attorney and changes after obtaining proper legal advice, cost of which will be chargeable to the tenderer. The cancellation of any document such as power of attorney, partnership deed etc., shall forthwith be communicated to FHEL in writing, failing which FHEL shall have no responsibility or liability for any action taken on the strength of the said documents.
- The tenderer is advised in his own interest to visit the site of work and acquaint him with all local conditions. Work will involve Operation & Maintenance of 12,000 MT Agri Logistic Centre (Including Controlled Atmosphere systems, AHU, Cooling Towers, Water Softening plants, Borewells for water, Refrigeration Racks and Chiller plants & its control panels, Refrigeration & Air-conditioning system, Nitrogen plant, Co2 scrubbers, CA Chambers doors, fans and its associates, electrical system (DG sets, Transformers, HT/LT electrical panels, all motors and pumps, electrical servo stabilizers etc), ETP plant, entire fire and alarm system, Sorting, Grading & Packing line with controlled panels, Carel temperature monitoring system, weighing machines, dock levelers, pump room for water supply and other allied and associate equipments) and Air curtains, RH/Temp. Indicator and data controlling potato machine at FHEL, Rai, Sonipat, Haryana
5.9 The Tenderer should get himself familiarized with location / Area of the working place before quoting the rates.
6 ACCEPTANCE OF TENDER:
- The authority for acceptance of tendered rates will rest with the Chief Executive Officer, Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd, Rai, Sonipat, who does not bind himself to accept the lowest or any other tender nor does he undertake to assign reasons for his decision in this matter.
- Acceptance of tendered rates will be communicated by e-mail. In case where acceptance is indicated by e-mail; the formal acceptance of the tender will be forwarded to the tenderer as soon as possible, but the e-mail should be deemed to conclude the contract.
- The tender documents shall become the property of FHEL with FHEL having no obligation to return them.
- Canvassing in connection with tenders is strictly prohibited and the tender submitted by the tenderer who resorts to canvassing will be liable for rejection.
Page 9 of 82
- On acceptance of the tender, the name of accredited representative of the tenderer who would be responsible for taking instructions from FHEL shall be communicated to FHEL.
- (a) The tenderer whose tender is accepted shall be required to appear at the office of Chief Executive Officer/ CA Store, HSIIDC Industrial Estate, RAI, Distt. Sonipat, Haryana in person and submit performance guarantee equivalent to 3% of the contract value by way of irrevocable Bank Guarantee in favour of "Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd, valid for the entire contract period plus four months in the prescribed format within 15 days from the date of issue of LOA and subsequently sign the agreement.Failure to do so shall constitute a breach of the contract concluded by acceptance of the tenderer.
- The date of start of work will commence within 15 days after furnishing Performance Guarantee and signing of agreement within Fifteen days from LOA.
- The tenderer shall treat the contents of the tender documents as private and confidential.
- Every tenderer shall state in the tender his postal address, e-mail, mobile no. fully and clearly. Any communication sent to the tenderer by e-mail and speed post at his said address shall be deemed to have reached the tenderer in time.
- FHEL reserves the right to reject any or all tender forms without assigning any reason.
- Tenders with any special conditions are liable to be rejected. Tenderers are advised not to stipulate any condition of their own in the tender documents issued by FHEL. If at all the tenders finds it necessary to write/clarify/explain/ stipulate anything, it should be done on the tenderer's letterhead paper and the same should be attached/ uploaded while submitting the tender. Any special condition having financial implications quoted by the tenderers will be rejected.
- If at all the tenderers are having any doubt and wanted to quote any special conditions, the same should be brought out by clearly indicating the financial implications of their conditions.
- Tenderers are advised to quote their rates considering all the above facts.
- The successful bidders have to deposit the PERFORMANCE SECURITY DEPOSIT as per
clause 5 of section II.
7. WITHDRAWAL OF TENDERS: No offer shall be withdrawn in the interval between the last date for submission of tenders and the expiry of the period of tender validity specified by
bidder. Otherwise, Bank Guarantee will be forfeited without any notice.
8
AMENDMENT OF TENDER DOCUMENTS:
8.1
At any time prior to the last date for submission of the offers, FHEL may for any reason
modify the tender documents by an amendment.
8.2
The amendment in the form of an addendum/corrigendum will be published on the website
www.tenderwizard.com/FHEL, CPP portal and CONCOR Web site.
8.3
In order to afford to prospective Tenderers reasonable time to consider the
amendment/corrigendum in preparing their offers, FHEL may at its discretion extend the last
date for the submission of tenders.
8.4
Work shall be carried out as per the instructions of authorized representative of FHEL. In
case of new work/alterations/modifications for cold storage/electrical work CPWD
specifications (external & internal) with upto date amendment shall be followed.
9 QUALIFYING REQUIREMENTS OF BIDDERS
The Bidder should submit the copy of the following documents in support of their Technical Qualifications.
- Showing Proof of Employment, i. e. The tenderer shall have PF & ESI registration nos.
- Partnership deed with copy of registration certificate if tenderer is a partnership firm memorandum and articles of association along with copy of incorporation certificate in case of company or in case of sole proprietor, an affidavit may be enclosed
- The Audited Profit and loss to be supported by CA Certificate for the previous three financial years (i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23) and current financial year wherein the average annual
Page 10 of 82
