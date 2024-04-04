CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
Notice Inviting E-Tender
(E-Tendering Mode Only)
Tender for the contract for 'Hiring of One Non Air-Conditioned MUV - Seven seater, like Maruti Eeco/Tata Magic or Equivalent) Commercial vehicle (with Yellow Number Plate) on monthly hire basis for the movement of Railway Crew and Guard to and from Running room, along with boxes, for 24 Hrs (round the clock) at ICD Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.'
NOTICE INVITING TENDER (E-TENDERING MODE ONLY)
- Online open e-tender in two bid system is invited for the below mentioned Services from established, experienced and reliable Companies/contractors/Joint Venture/Consortium firms registered or have worked/working with Railway OR Other Government organizations/PSU & their subsidiary/Public listed company as per the conditions mentioned in the tender document.
- The Tender document can be viewed and downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period. The intending bidders should submit the tender documents sale price & tender processing fee, through e-payment, at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipt of e-payment of tender cost, EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below. The tender shall be opened through E- Tendering systems, (which can be monitored online).
Tender No.
Name of Work
Estimated Cost
Contract Period Earnest Money Deposit Cost of Tender Document
Tender Processing Fee (Non-refundable)
Date of sale of Tender (online)
Date & Time of submission of Tender.
Date & Time of Opening of Tender.
CON/Area-I/Vehicle for Rly Crew at Dadri/2024
Hiring of One Non Air-Conditioned MUV - Seven seater, like Maruti Eeco/Tata Magic or Equivalent Commercial vehicle (with Yellow Number Plate) on monthly hire basis for the movement of Railway Crew and Guard to and from Running room, along with boxes, for 24 Hrs (round the clock) at ICD Dadri, Uttar Pradesh
Rs.17,01,000/- (including GST) 2 Years Rs.34,100/-* (through e-payment).
₹1000/-* (inclusive all taxes & duties) through e-payment). ₹1,004/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment.) From 04.04.2024 at 15:00 hrs. to 18.04.2024 upto 16:00 hrs. 19.04.2024 upto 16:00 hrs.
22.04.2024 at 15:30 hrs.
The sum total (arithmetic sum) of tenderer's
turnover/revenue (income) from operations for the last
four financial years (i.e. 2020-21,2021-22 & 2022-23 and
2023-24) should be atleast Rs.25,51,500/-. The tenderer
shall submit these certificates in the form of audited
balance sheets and audited profit & loss statements duly
Financial Eligibility Criteria
certified by the Charted Accountants.
However, unaudited reports certified by Chartered
Accountants/Chartered Accountant's
certificate
for
FY2023-24 shall be accepted.
Net Worth: The tender must have a positive net worth
based on the latest completed financial year's profit & loss
account/balance sheet.
Tenderer must have completed successfully at least one
similar nature of work (i.e. supply of commercial cars on
Experience with respect to
hiring basis in CONCOR/Govt./Semi Govt. /PSU or any
other Public listed company)
of value
not less
than
similar nature of work
Rs.5,95,350/- during the last 03 (Three) financial years
(i.e. 2021-22,2022-23 and 2023-24) and the current FY
2024-25, up to the date of tender submission.
*Exempted for MSEs
4. This Notice Inviting E-Tender is also available at CONCOR website:
www.concorindia.com
and brief NIT is uploaded in CPP portal also.
- Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the tender sale price and processing fee.
- EMD & Tender cost should be paid in favour of "Container Corporation of India Limited" through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.
- To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR Rs.1,000/- + GST (on applicable rates) to M/s CEL through e-payment. Bidders have to pay tender processing fee to M/s CEL through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.
- The e-payment of tender document cost, Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) (Rs.34,100/- as mentioned in the tender) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E- Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
- Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same. The same will form part of Tender Document.
- Insurances for vehicles and persons shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the contract. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
- If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then all such bidders shall be advised to resubmit the sealed bids which shall be opened on a specific date in the presence of the bidders.
- For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 9716803335 or cell no. 8800378607.
- CONCOR Terminals/Project Sites are not covered under the definition of "Port", Governmental
Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service Tax Department notifications. As such, GST shall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall be reimbursed by CONCOR. Therefore, tenderer/bidder shall quote their rates excluding GST. GST as applicable will be paid/reimbursed by CONCOR.
- Cess or any other tax, levies, duties on complete services in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor. CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.
- CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
Note I: For Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs):
- MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME.
- The MSEs should submit Udyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and registration certificate should be valid at the time of opening of Bid.
- Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
- Failing to fulfil the conditions as per (a) and/or (b) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
- "CONCOR is registered with TReDS Platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having Buyer registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL Platform is "https://www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers/vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL Platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS portal. The URL for onboarding is "https://onboarding.rxil.in/customerapp/home".
- MSE Vendor will bear all costs relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration charges, Transaction charges for financing, Discounting Charges, Interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE Vendor.
- MSE Vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from Sellers submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS Platform or from the use of Services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Usage Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
- CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE Vendor's) invoices.
Note II - Startup
- Prior turnover/Prior experience will be relaxed by 5% for all Startup (certified by DIPP as per gazette notification dated 11.04.2018) subject to their meeting the quality and technical specifications specified in tender document.
- For availing the relaxation, bidder is required to submit requisite certificate towards Startup enterprise registration issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and the Certificate should be certified by the Chartered Accountant (not being an employee or a Director or not having any interest in the bidder's company/firm) and notary public with legible stamp.
- The Startup are also exempted from submission of EMD.
Senior General Manager (C&O) Area I
