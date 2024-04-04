CON/Area-I/Vehicle for Rly Crew at Dadri/2024

Hiring of One Non Air-Conditioned MUV - Seven seater, like Maruti Eeco/Tata Magic or Equivalent Commercial vehicle (with Yellow Number Plate) on monthly hire basis for the movement of Railway Crew and Guard to and from Running room, along with boxes, for 24 Hrs (round the clock) at ICD Dadri, Uttar Pradesh

Rs.17,01,000/- (including GST) 2 Years Rs.34,100/-* (through e-payment).

₹1000/-* (inclusive all taxes & duties) through e-payment). ₹1,004/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment.) From 04.04.2024 at 15:00 hrs. to 18.04.2024 upto 16:00 hrs. 19.04.2024 upto 16:00 hrs.

22.04.2024 at 15:30 hrs.