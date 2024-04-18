E-Tender Document for Survey of Containers/cargo at ICD/DCT TNPM -2024
Tender Notice
(E-TENDER cum reverse Auction MODE ONLY)
- Online E-tender for HIRING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR SURVEY OF CONTAINERS & CARGO AND INVENTORY MANAGEMENT AT ICD/TNPM only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
- The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/-inclusiveof all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).
E-Tender No.
CON/Area-III/SURVEY/TNPM/0424/01
Name of Work
Hiring of Professional services for Survey of
containers/cargo
and Inventory Management for
CONCOR Terminal at ICD/TNPM.
Annual Estimated Cost
Rs.1.72 Crores per annum approx. including GST
Period of Contract
4+1 years
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs.3,43,900/- through e-Payment.
Cost of Document
Rs.1000/-inclusive of GST and duties through e-
payment.
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.3540/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-
refundable) through e-payment.
Date of Sale (Online)
From 18/04/2024, 1500 hrs to 08/05/2024, upto 1600
hrs.
Date & Time of submission
On or before 09/05/2024 upto 15.00 Hrs.
of online e-tender
Date & Time of opening of
10.05.2024 at 11.30 Hrs. at Chennai cluster, Area-III,
online e-tender
Chennai.
Contact address of Chennai
Container Corporation of India Ltd, Area-III Chennai
Cluster Office, Area-III
Cluster office, 8th Floor, EVR Periyar Salai, CAO/CN
office, Southern Railway, Egmore, Chennai-08.
Ph.No.044-26482192 and M/s ITI- 011-49424365 for
on line submission of tenders & Digital Signature
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction
Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/
L1 Price of the financial bid of the
Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction
Technically qualified bidders*
Lowest Decremented Value
To be decided / declared by CONCOR
(user department) if any
Minimum Bid-Decrement
………………..( Value in Currency) To
be decided by user department
Maximum Bid-Decrement
…….. Decided by CONCOR
Major Break-up of elements
To be given by user department
Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse
All technically qualified bidders have to
Auction
give declaration (sample proforma given
at page -15)
Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction
--------at------hrs
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
02 hrs.
Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction
Yes
closing time" if the last bid received within
a pre-defined time duration before the
"Reverse Auction closing time"
Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned
05 Minutes
above)
Time duration of automatic extension
10 Minutes
Maximum number of auto extension
06 auto extensions
Criteria of Bid-Acceptance
"Beat on Starting last quoted Price‟, as
well as, "Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value‟
Display of Lowest Bid (L1)
Yes (To all Bidders)
4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
* Note :
- After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or re-sorted through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not to come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
- In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
- The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will
be the opening price for e-reverse auction.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1000/- + GST (% age as applicable) to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.
The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 18.04.2024,15.00 hrs to 08.05.2024 upto 1600 hrs.
Note 2:
For Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs)
- MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME.
- The MSEs should submit Udhyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and registration certificate should be valid at the time of opening of bid.
- Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
- Failing to fulfill the conditions as per (a) and/or (b) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
- "CONCOR is registered with TReDS Platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having Buyer registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL Platform is "https://www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers/vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL Platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS
portal.
(f) The
URL
for
on boarding is "https://on boarding.rxil.in
/customer app/ home".
- MSE Vendor will bear all costs relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration charges, Transaction charges for financing, Discounting Charges, Interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE Vendor.
- MSE Vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from Sellers submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS Platform or from the use of Services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Usage Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
- CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE Vendor's) invoices.
