on line submission of tenders & Digital Signature

Ph.No.044-26482192 and M/s ITI- 011-49424365 for

Container Corporation of India Ltd, Area-III Chennai

10.05.2024 at 11.30 Hrs. at Chennai cluster, Area-III,

Date & Time of opening of

On or before 09/05/2024 upto 15.00 Hrs.

From 18/04/2024, 1500 hrs to 08/05/2024, upto 1600

Rs.3540/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-

Rs.1000/-inclusive of GST and duties through e-

and Inventory Management for

Hiring of Professional services for Survey of

Name of Work

Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).

of all taxes and duties

The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (

E-Tender Document for Survey of Containers/cargo at ICD/DCT TNPM -2024

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ L1 Price of the financial bid of the Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction Technically qualified bidders* Lowest Decremented Value To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user department) if any Minimum Bid-Decrement ………………..( Value in Currency) To be decided by user department Maximum Bid-Decrement …….. Decided by CONCOR Major Break-up of elements To be given by user department Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse All technically qualified bidders have to Auction give declaration (sample proforma given at page -15) Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction --------at------hrs Duration of e-Reverse Auction 02 hrs. Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction Yes closing time" if the last bid received within a pre-defined time duration before the "Reverse Auction closing time" Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned 05 Minutes above) Time duration of automatic extension 10 Minutes Maximum number of auto extension 06 auto extensions Criteria of Bid-Acceptance "Beat on Starting last quoted Price‟, as well as, "Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value‟ Display of Lowest Bid (L1) Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

* Note :

After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or re-sorted through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not to come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will

be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

