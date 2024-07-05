Invitation For Bid (Section-I)

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD

TENDER NO.:CON/AREA-1/TECH/23/SEMI TRAILER -16/2024

%

"&

'() *+,#-, #.$/

01"1-(0 ,&0

2-0

""2

3

!, ', $*,45/

  • )0 ) ) #; "1,. )* +" +7.-2<7=- ,>+ ) +)". )< 1?1+4 !.-4 +7 4,)2!,+2.. -.+7 . ,2+7-. @" ",0. !20! 00 )< +7 A2,0 ! ,+ -) . +. , "+, 0" )0,21'+ -)#1<),)2!,+2.20?,)"-4411 -) )<-!
    )-1-! !+ 90 !0,+ ;" 1 ,+ ! " +.4 ),0 -! 7 -40+; " "-24)+,) -)0?; "-=)0-,"" !.-4+7 =;1 + ===+)".= @,."-4B"2. )< +7 +)". 1,0 . -" ,)"+7 )+)" )< ; "".117-20"12;4 ++7"-24)+1,0. -!1''''')021 *-!,00+,91 ,)""2+ 1+7.-2<7#,?4)+,++7+ 4-!4,> )<-)0).821+

"!.)

)".-CB#B$BB#B'3

)"."A2,)+ +?

)-1

1+ 4,+"-1+

1D:/B#00 )021 *

,.)1+-)?-1 +

/,>71

-1+-!-24)+

1'''+7.-2<7-)0),?4)+<,+=,?+-

3

)"..-11)

1/3'B#)021 *-!,91+7.-2<7-)0 ),?4)+

.!2)",;0

/

. -"-!)".,0-)0 )

.-4'/'('3,+C''$.1+-:'('3

2+-(C''$.1

,+,)"+ 4-!2;4 11 -)-!

D'('3,+C''$.1

-! "

(

,+,)"+ 4-!-))<-!

D'('3,+/C''$.1

"

:

0,-!) )<

)+7!! -!.-2).,0,),<.B7B.,#

."

E$

E$

%$#'''

D

-442) ,+ -)"".11

."

E$

E$

%$#'''

Stamp of bidder

Signature of bidder

Page no ___

Page 3 of 81

Invitation For Bid (Section-I)

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD

TENDER NO.:CON/AREA-1/TECH/23/SEMI TRAILER -16/2024

4, 0C"*.,FG-)-. )" ,-4

7-))-'#3//'

00 ; "1 421+ ; 12;4 ++" +7.-2<7 #+)". )< 4-"-)0?+7.-2<7 +7 =;1 +

===+)".= @,."-4B--+7.4-" 1,+,;0,)"= 00;1244,. 0?

.F+" !+7; "1,.. *"+7.-2<7,)?-+7.4-"

7 1 +)". )-+ 1 ,01- ,*, 0,;0 -) +7 =; 1 + 666 ,# ,)" =;1 + -! )+.,0 2;0 .-2.4)+-.+,07++CBB.-2.<-* ) 7 ; "

"-24)+,) ,01- ; "-=)0-,""!.-4 +7 =;1 + ===+)".= @,."-4B$-=*.+7 )+)" )<; "".117-20"12;4 ++7 "-24)+1,0.-!1'''''5+)"..-11))<-)0 ).821+

  • -,.+ ,+ )+7# "12;4 11 -) + 14,)",+-.?!-.+7;"".1+-7,*21.
    5 ,11=-." =7 7 7,1 +- ; -;+, )" ;? 12;4 ++ )< ,) ,))2,0 .< 1+.,+ -) 7,.< -!1:'B#)021 * -!+-B1+7.-2<7#,?4)+ ,+ + 4 -!"-=)0-," )

3 +-;,"+7.-2<7#,?4)+0,21#'-!+-)#,)"+7.+B-?-! +7 1,4 17-20" ; 1,))" ,)" 20-,"" ) +7 #)". )< =;1 +

===+)".= @,."-4B7#; "1+)". 17,00 ;-)" ).1) -! +7 +)"..1-.+7 .,2+7-. @"..1)+,+ * !+7?"1 .+-,++)"

/ 7 "+, 0" +)". "-24)+ ,) ; * =" !.-4 +7 =;1 +

===+)".= @,."-4B/

  • .-1+* "".117-20",01-* 1 +=;1 +===-)-.)" ,- ),)" =;1 +===+)".= @,."-4B!-.,"")"24B-.. <)"24 !,)?+ 00+7 + 4-!-))<-!+7; "=1,..11,"*.+ 14)+17,00)-+;112"!-. 1,4 17,00)-+; .1-)1 ;0 !-. ,)?. )+ )<..-.)+7"-=)0-,""

+)"."-24)+

( "".112;4 ++ )<+7 .-!!.1,1.<1+."!-.+7 +4+)"."17,00; 94+!.-4+7,?4)+-!,.)1+-)?-1+ ,)"1,0. -!+)"."-24)+! !+7?12;4 ++72..)+,)"*,0 ".< 1+.,+ -).+ ! ,+!. 0,21+ -)!-.+7+)"." +4

: -. ,)? " !! 20+? ) "-=)0-," )< 5 12;4 11 -)-! +)". "-24)+ ,+ =;1 +

===+)".= @,."-4B 0,1 -)+,+ ,+===+)".= @,."-4 ,)"70"1>)-::''(:'('#3D33/-.4, 0C1,2.,;7>G+)".= @,."-4

Stamp of bidder

Signature of bidder

Page no ___

Page 4 of 81

Invitation For Bid (Section-I)

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD

TENDER NO.:CON/AREA-1/TECH/23/SEMI TRAILER -16/2024

D )?"-=)0-,")

1,++71-0.1>,)".1-)1 ; 0 +?-!+721.

= 00 )-+; .1-)1

;0 !-. "0,?B" !! 20+?B )#,11 ; 0 +? -!

"-=)0-,")

')?0,. ! ,+ -)-);""-24)+1,);1-2<7+ )=. + )<,)"17-20".,7+7 1 -!!(",?1;!-.12;4 11 -)-!; "",+,1.4#7+

  • 00 +7 ; "1 . *" 17,00 ; -)"-) +7 ",+ ,)" + 4 4)+ -)" ) +7 )".-+ H ),) ,0 "H-!+7) ,00?82,0 ! "; "".117,00;-)"-),12;182)+",++7.-2<7-)0).-11-!#+)". )< =7 7 = 00;)-+ ! " +- 127; "".1
  • 7182)-!-))<17,00;,1!-00-=1C

1++,

  • 2. +?
  • 7) ,0 "

)"+,

),) ,0 "-!+,<#82,0 ! "; "".1

  • ) +.41 -!-.".1!-. 2;0 .-2.4)+ .!.) +- ,> ) )" , +7 "+, 0".-"2.!-..!.)+-4,> ))" , 11 ! " )0,213'-!

+ -)-!+7)".-24)+

  • 72.7,1..1.*1+7.<7++-".,1+7+)".82,)++?-.*)" 17,.< +7+)".= +7-2+,11 <) )<,)?.,1-)
  • ),1 "12. +? 1)-+12;4 ++";?+.,)1,+ -).--!;?,)?; "". )+7+7) ,0; "+7; "= 00;1244,. 0?.F+"

.-2).,0,),<.B7B.,#

-)+,).-.-.,+-)-!)" , 4 +"

01"174,$0 ,&4 0.84#,7 #4#0 !!.84# #0648

Stamp of bidder

Signature of bidder

Page no ___

Page 5 of 81

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 07:07:05 UTC.