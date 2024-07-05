Delayed
Container of India : Manufacture of 16 trailiers
July 05, 2024 at 03:08 am EDT
Invitation For Bid (Section-I)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
TENDER NO.:CON/AREA-1/TECH/23/SEMI TRAILER -16/2024
Invitation For Bid (Section-I)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
TENDER NO.:CON/AREA-1/TECH/23/SEMI TRAILER -16/2024
Invitation For Bid (Section-I)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
TENDER NO.:CON/AREA-1/TECH/23/SEMI TRAILER -16/2024
Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Superannuation of G. Ravi Kumar as Executive Director/ Area-II
Jul. 02
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Appoints Shri Prabhas Dansana as Part-Time Government Director
Jun. 11
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited and The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Ink MoU to Provide Seamless End to End Logistics Solution
Jun. 04
CI
Jefferies Adjusts Container Corporation of India’s Price Target to INR1,240 From INR1,110, Keeps at Buy
May. 20
MT
India's Delhivery posts narrower fourth-quarter loss
May. 17
RE
Transcript : Container Corporation of India Limited, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, May 17, 2024
May. 17
Container Corporation of India Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
May. 17
MT
Container Corporation of India Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2023-2024
May. 16
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May. 16
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 16
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Announces the Cessation of Shri Suman Kumar Tanti as Group General Manager (P&S) Area-II
Apr. 25
CI
Container Corp. of India Ties Up with PSA Mesa for End-to-End Logistics Services
Apr. 18
MT
Container Corporation of India Ltd and PSA MESA Supply Chain Pte. Ltd. Signs Memorandum of Understanding
Apr. 18
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Appoints S. P. Beck as Part-Time Chief Vigilance Officer
Apr. 16
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Appoints Sandeep Jain as Part- Time Government Director on the Board
Apr. 08
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Announces the Cessation of Rajesh Pathak as Part-Time Government Director
Mar. 27
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Resignation of R. C. Paul Kanagaraj as an Independent Director Including the Board Committees
Mar. 26
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited and Central Warehousing Corporation Forge Strategic Partnership to Supplement Logistics and Warehousing in India
Mar. 16
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Cessation of A. K. Chandra as Part-Time Government Director
Mar. 04
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Relinquishment of Ashok Kumar as Chief Vigilance Officer
Jan. 30
CI
Container Corporation of India Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Limited Signs Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding
Jan. 29
CI
Container Corporation of India Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Net Profit
Jan. 25
MT
Transcript : Container Corporation of India Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
Jan. 25
Container Corporation of India Limited Declares Third Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2023-24, Payable on or After February 13, 2024
Jan. 24
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
Jan. 24
CI
