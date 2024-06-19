Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies or a Startup reco gnized by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) under Ministry of Commerc e and Industry, concerned oﬃce or DIPP as the case may be shall be informed to this eﬀect

. The failed Contractor shall be debarred from participating in re-tender for that work.

Additional Kms/hours: Vehicles for the use of Custom Officials may run upto 500 addit ional Kms per month beyond monthly ﬁxed Kms., if required. Payment for additional Kms/ hours will be made as per formula given in GEM Service Level Agreement. ESCALATION/DE-ESCALATION:

The vehicles supplied to CONCOR shall normally be petrol/diesel/CNG operated vehicl es. The CONCOR reserves the right to increase/decrease rate depending upon the typ e of fuel being used as per the prescribed formula as indicated below:

The revision of the rates due to increase in the petrol/diesel/CNG prices shall be co nsidered by CONCOR if the increase/decrease announced by the Government of India is more than 15%. The increase/decrease beyond 15% (including piecemeal increase/

decrease), the rates shall be increased/decreased by 1/4 th of the percentage increas

e/decrease in the fuel price. The variation in rates shall be affected from the 1st day o f the following month in which the variation in prices of fuel takes place as indicated a bove.

The speciﬁed benchmark of increase or decrease of 15% is on the rates of diesel/C NG/petrol on the date of submission of tender. The rates of diesel/CNG/petrol as on date of previous escalation will form base for calculation of subsequent 15% variation for next escalation.

Time limit for submission of bills:

The contractor shall make a claim for the services rendered under this contract to CON OR within Four months of such service. If he does not prefer claim within the said perio he shall be deemed to have waived his right in the respect thereof and shall not be entitl d to any payment on account thereof. Nevertheless, the accepting authority on written r quest can waive oﬀ this limitation and allow late submission of bills if the reasons for del y are found convincing and reasonable.

No claim in respect of under payment to the contractor shall be considered valid or ente tained unless a claim in writing is made thereof within (4) four months from the date on hich payment of the original claim thereto was made. Any claim for such under paymen not received within stipulated four months period, shall be liable to be summarily rejecte by CONCOR. Nevertheless, the accepting authority on written request can waive oﬀ this mitation and allow late submission of bills if the reasons for delay are found convincing a d reasonable.

However, in case of any speciﬁc issue over which the contractor had not billed for any p rticular activity, the same can be allowed for payment, subject to the prior approval of Te der Accepting Authority, notwithstanding what has been laid down in the Clause on Paym ent. The decision of the Tender Accepting Authority shall be ﬁnal and binding on the cont actor.