Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):
GEM/2024/B/5042307
Dated/ दनांक : 19-06-2024
Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय
04-07-2024 16:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक
04-07-2024 16:30:00
तार ख/समय
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश
60 (Days)
वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)
Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम
Ministry Of Railways
Department Name/ वभाग का नाम
Railways Public Sector Undertakings
Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम
Container Corporation Of India Limited
Office Name/कायालय का नाम
Corporate Office
Item Category/मद केटेगर
Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Premium Sedan;
2500 km x 300 hours; Local , Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi
Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500 km x 300 hours; Local
Contract Period/अनुबंध अविध
2 Year(s)
Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the
bidder (For 3 Years)/ बडर का यूनतम औसत
14 Lakh (s)
वा षक टनओवर (3 वष का)
Years of Past Experience Required for
same/similar service/उ ह ं/समान सेवाओंके िलए
3 Year (s)
अपे त वगत अनुभव के वष
Past Experience of Similar Services
required/इसी तरह क सेवाओंका पछला आव यक
Yes
अनुभव है
MSE Exemption for Years of Experience and
No
Turnover/ अनुभव के वष सेएमएसई छूट
Startup Exemption for Years of Experience
No
and Turnover/ अनुभव के वष से टाटअप छूट
Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested
Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे
in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
गए द तावेज़
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स य कया
No
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Type of Bid/ बड का कार
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूयांकन के 2 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Estimated Bid Value/अनुमािनत
बड मूय
4343400
Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प
ित
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail/ईएमड
ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक
AXIS BANK LTD
EMD Amount/ईएमड
रािश
86868
ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक
AXIS BANK LTD
ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)
5.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क
अपे त अविध (मह ने).30
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Beneficiary/लाभाथ :
Deputy Manager (C&O)
Container Corporation of India Limited, Ministry of Railways, Area-I (North) Office, NSIC New MDBP Building, New Delhi-110020
(Manju Kala)
Splitting/ वभाजन
Bid splitting not applied/बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया.
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
Yes
- The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
- Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid document (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
- Purchase preference will be given to MSEs having valid Udyam Registration and whose credentials are validated online through Udyam Registration portal as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail themselves of the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer / OEM of the offered product on GeM. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises and hence resellers offering products manufactured by some other OEM are not eligible for any purchase preference. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service and Buyer will decide eligibility for purchase preference based on documentary evidence submitted, while evaluating the bid. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has / have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer) of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such MSE Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 100% (selected by Buyer) percentage of total quantity. The buyers are advised to refer the OM No. F.1/4/2021-PPD dated 18.05.2023 OM_No.1_4_2021_PPD_dated_18.05.2023for compliance of Concurrent application of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017. Benefits of MSE will be allowed only if seller is validated on-line in GeM profile as well as validated and approved by Buyer after evaluation of documents submitted.
- Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
- Past Experience of Similar Services: The bidder must have successfully executed/completed similar Services over the last three years i.e. the current financial year and the last three financial years(ending month of March prior to the bid opening): -
- Three similar completed services costing not less than the amount equal to 40% (forty percent) of the estimated cost; or
- Two similar completed services costing not less than the amount equal to 50% (fifty percent) of the estimated cost; or
- One similar completed service costing not less than the amount equal to 80% (eighty percent) of the estimated cost.
Additional Qualification/Data Required/अित र यो यता /आव यक डेटा
Rate Per Km for Extra Usage in excess of chosen package as per the Vehicle Type selected. In case of bunch bid buyer must indicate extra KM rate for every Vehicle Type that is bunched::As per formula given in GEM SLA
Rate Per Hour (Inclusive of GST) for Extra Usage in excess of chosen package:As per formula given in
GEM SLA
Scope of Work:1718789823.pdf
Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Premium Sedan; 2500 Km X 300 Hours; Local ( 1 )
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Specification
Values
Core
Vehicle Type
Premium Sedan
Type of car (Please select at least 3 options)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , Hyundai Verna
Usage Variant
2500 km x 300 hours
Type of Service
Local
Year of Vehicle Model
2022
Km Travelled
Upto 75,000 Kms
Air Conditioning Requirement
A/C
Area of Operation
Plains
Fuel Type
Any
Addon(s)/एडऑन
Additional Specification Documents/अित र
विश द तावेज़
Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार
S.No./ .
Consignee
Number of
Additional
Reporting/Officer/
Address/पता
सं.
परेषती/ रपो टग
Vehicle(s)
Requirement/अित र
आव यकता
अिधकार
Ram Chandra
302012,Container Corporation
Duration in Months
1
of India LTd., Inland Container
1
Bhagat
: 24
Depot, Kanakpura, Jaipur
Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500 Km X 300 Hours; Local ( 1
)
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Specification
Values
Core
Vehicle Type
Hatchback
Type of car (Please select at least 3 options)
Maruti Suzuki WagonR , Maruti Suzuki Swift , Hyundai i10
Usage Variant
2500 km x 300 hours
Specification
Values
Type of Service
Local
Year of Vehicle Model
2022
Km Travelled
Upto 75,000 Kms
Air Conditioning Requirement
Non-A/C
Area of Operation
Plains
Fuel Type
Any
Addon(s)/एडऑन
Additional Specification Documents/अित र
विश द तावेज़
Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार
Consignee
S.No./ . Reporting/Officer/
Address/पता
सं.
परेषती/ रपो टग
अिधकार
Ram Chandra
302012,Container Corporation
1
of India LTd., Inland Container
Bhagat
Depot, Kanakpura, Jaipur
Number of Vehicle(s)
1
Additional
Requirement/अित र
आव यकता
Duration in Months : 24
Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500 Km X 300 Hours; Local ( 1
)
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Specification
Values
Core
Vehicle Type
Hatchback
Type of car (Please select at least 3 options)
Maruti Suzuki WagonR , Maruti Suzuki Swift , Hyundai i10
Usage Variant
2500 km x 300 hours
Type of Service
Local
Year of Vehicle Model
2022
Km Travelled
Upto 75,000 Kms
Air Conditioning Requirement
Non-A/C
Area of Operation
Plains
Fuel Type
Any
Specification
Values
Addon(s)/एडऑन
Additional Specification Documents/अित र
विश द तावेज़
Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार
S.No./ .
Consignee
Reporting/Officer/
Address/पता
सं.
परेषती/ रपो टग
अिधकार
342001,Container Corporation
Of India Ltd. Inland Container
1
Amit Yadav
Depot Bhagat Ki Kothi New
Power House Road Near
Railway Malgodom Jodhpur
(Rajasthan)
Number of
Additional
Requirement/अित र
Vehicle(s)
आव यकता
1
Duration in Months
: 24
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत
1. Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD. payable at
NEW DELHI
.
Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.
2. Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD. Account No.
921020041208821 IFSC Code UTIB0000007 Bank Name
AXIS BANK LIMITED Branch address
AXIS BANK LTD., STATESMAN HOUSE, 148, BARAKHAMBA ROAD, NEW DELHI-110001
.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
3. Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
-
Payment
PAYMENT OF SALARIES AND WAGES: Service Provider is required to pay Salaries / wages of contracted staff deployed at buyer location first i.e. on their own and then claim payment from Buyer alongwith all statutory documents like, PF, ESIC etc. as well as the bank statement of payment done to staff.
- Past Project Experience
Proof for Past Experience and Project Experience clause: For fulfilling the experience criteria any one of the following documents may be considered as valid proof for meeting the experience criteria:a. Contract copy along with Invoice(s) with self-certificationby the bidder that service/supplies against the invoices have been executed.b. Execution certificate by client with contract value.c. Any other document in support of contract execution like Third Party Inspection release note, etc.Proof for Past Experience and Project Experience clause: For fulfilling the experience criteria any one of the following documents may be considered as valid proof for meeting the experience criteria:a. Contract copy along with Invoice(s) with self-certificationby the bidder that service/supplies against the invoices have been executed.b. Execution certificate by client with contract value.c. Any other document in support of contract execution like Third Party Inspection release note, etc.
- Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Account Payee Demand Draft also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). DD should be made in favour of
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD. payable at
New Delhi
- After award of contract, Successful Bidder can upload scanned copy of the DD in place of PBG and has to ensure delivery of hard copy to the original DD to the Buyer within 15 days of award of contract.
- Generic
- The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
- The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
- The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under.
- Buyer Added Bid Specific ATC Buyer Added text based ATC clauses
- The bidder has to use his own experience and judgment to consider all the r equired resources and the oﬀer must be submitted accordingly. The bidders are advised to visit the location CONCOR, ICD, Kanakpura, Jaipur and ICD Bhagat ki Kothi, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and go through the attached brief description of work before submitting the bid.
- If the existing Contractor of CONCOR has submitted the tender for the same activity in t
he same facility, the existing contractors bid should necessarily be accompanied by a satisf actory performance report from the same terminal.
(c) In case the bidder is working at any or one of CONCOR terminals in the same Area (Area
-I/ North), his bid should necessarily be accompanied by a satisfactory performance report f rom that/those terminal/s. In case, his bid is not accompanied with the above-mentioned s atisfactory performance report, it will not be considered.
- Shramik Kalyan Portal Clause: Contractor is to abide by the provisions of Payment o f Wages Act & Minimum Wages Act in terms of clause 54 and 55 of Indian Railways General Condition of Contract. In order to ensure the same, an application has been developed and hosted on website 'www.shramikkalyan.indianrailways.gov.in'. Contractor shall regist er his ﬁrm/company etc. and upload requisite details of labour and their payment in this po rtal. These details shall be available in public domain. The Registration/updation of Portal shall be done as under:-
- Contractor shall apply for onetime registration of his company/ﬁrm etc. in theShrami kkalyan portal with requisite details subsequent to issue of Letter of Acceptance (LOI). Authorised representative of CONCOR shall approve the contractor's registration on the portal within 7 days of receipt of such request.
- Contractor once approved by any authorised representative of CONCOR, can create p assword with login ID (PAN No.) for subsequent use of portal for all LoAs issued in his favo r.
- The contractor once registered on the portal, shall provide details of his Letter Of Acc eptances (LOA), Contract Agreements on shramikkalyan portal within 15 days of issue of any LOA for approval of authorised representative of CONCOR. The Authorised represent ative of CONCOR shall update (if required) and approve the details of LOA ﬁlled by contr actor within 7 days of receipt of such request.
- After approval of LOA by the authorised representative of CONCOR, contractor shall f ill the salient details of contract labours engaged in the contract and ensure updating of each wage payment to them on Shramikkalyan portal on monthly basis.
- It shall be mandatory upon the contractor to ensure correct and prompt uploading of all salient details of engaged contractual labour and payments made thereof after each wage period.
-
While processing payment of any "On Account Billl" or "Final Bill" or "release of the
wage period in Railway's Shramikkalyan portal at 'www.shramikkalyan.indianrailways.gov.in' till_______ Month______Year .
- Security Deposit: The successful bidder shall have to submit a Security Deposit (5% of the total contract value) within 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of issue of Letter of Intent (L OI) towards successful performance under this contact. Extension of time for submission of SD beyond 15 (Fifteen) days and up to 30 days from the date of issue of LOI may be given by the Tender Accepting Authority. However, interest of 12% per annum shall be charged f
or the delay beyond 15 (Fifteen) days, i.e. from 16 th day after the date of issue of LOI. Furt
her, if the 30 th day happens to be a declared holiday in the concerned oﬃce of the CONCO R, submission of SD can be accepted on the next working day. In all other cases, if the Con tractor fails to submit the requisite SD even after 30 days from the date of issue of LOI, the contract is liable to be terminated. In case contract is terminated, CONCOR shall be entitle d to forfeit Earnest Money Deposit and other dues payable against that contract. In case a t enderer has not submitted Earnest Money Deposit on the strength of their registration as a
Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies or a Startup reco gnized by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) under Ministry of Commerc e and Industry, concerned oﬃce or DIPP as the case may be shall be informed to this eﬀect
. The failed Contractor shall be debarred from participating in re-tender for that work.
- Additional Kms/hours: Vehicles for the use of Custom Officials may run upto 500 addit ional Kms per month beyond monthly ﬁxed Kms., if required. Payment for additional Kms/ hours will be made as per formula given in GEM Service Level Agreement.
- ESCALATION/DE-ESCALATION:
The vehicles supplied to CONCOR shall normally be petrol/diesel/CNG operated vehicl es. The CONCOR reserves the right to increase/decrease rate depending upon the typ e of fuel being used as per the prescribed formula as indicated below:
- The revision of the rates due to increase in the petrol/diesel/CNG prices shall be co nsidered by CONCOR if the increase/decrease announced by the Government of India is more than 15%. The increase/decrease beyond 15% (including piecemeal increase/
decrease), the rates shall be increased/decreased by 1/4 th of the percentage increas
e/decrease in the fuel price. The variation in rates shall be affected from the 1st day o f the following month in which the variation in prices of fuel takes place as indicated a bove.
- The speciﬁed benchmark of increase or decrease of 15% is on the rates of diesel/C NG/petrol on the date of submission of tender.
- The rates of diesel/CNG/petrol as on date of previous escalation will form base for calculation of subsequent 15% variation for next escalation.
- Time limit for submission of bills:
The contractor shall make a claim for the services rendered under this contract to CON OR within Four months of such service. If he does not prefer claim within the said perio he shall be deemed to have waived his right in the respect thereof and shall not be entitl d to any payment on account thereof. Nevertheless, the accepting authority on written r quest can waive oﬀ this limitation and allow late submission of bills if the reasons for del y are found convincing and reasonable.
No claim in respect of under payment to the contractor shall be considered valid or ente tained unless a claim in writing is made thereof within (4) four months from the date on hich payment of the original claim thereto was made. Any claim for such under paymen not received within stipulated four months period, shall be liable to be summarily rejecte by CONCOR. Nevertheless, the accepting authority on written request can waive oﬀ this mitation and allow late submission of bills if the reasons for delay are found convincing a d reasonable.
However, in case of any speciﬁc issue over which the contractor had not billed for any p rticular activity, the same can be allowed for payment, subject to the prior approval of Te der Accepting Authority, notwithstanding what has been laid down in the Clause on Paym ent. The decision of the Tender Accepting Authority shall be ﬁnal and binding on the cont actor.
- Unsatisfactory Performance, Penalty and Consequences Thereof:In case the Contractor fails to:
a. Provide the vehicle in lieu of break down car immediately within reasonable time.
- Provide vehicle as per instructions ofCONCOR.
- In case of any discrepancies in service viz. non-reporting, late reporting, driver not ful ly conversant with routes, driver not behaving properly etc.
- CONCOR shall be at liberty to impose penalty/damages of up to Rs.2000/- (Rupees; Two Thousand Only for deﬁciency in service for each of above defaults. The amount will be recovered from monthly bill/dues.
- In case of not providing of commercial vehicle as per the vintage, a penalty of up t o Rs.2000/-, per day would be charged, which will be recovered from monthly bills/due s. The expenditure incurred by the oﬃcer in lieu of not providing vehicle will be recov ered from the contractor apart from making proportionate deductions from monthly ra te. Further, termination of contract can also be reviewed in case failure of providing stipulated vehicles as per tender condition.
- If the extra expenditure incurred by CONCOR on account of unsatisfactory perfor mance of the contractor as mentioned in paragraphs above is more than the performa nce guarantee proposed to be forfeited, the expenditure over and in excess of the per formance guarantee may be recovered by deducting the said amount from pending bil ls of the contractor or from money due to the contractor by CONCOR under this or any other contract or otherwise. The contractor shall have no claim whatsoever against C ONCOR in consequence of such recoveries or termination of the contract as stated ab ove.
- Termination of the Contract
- In the event of repeated instances of unsatisfactory service or any failure at any time n the part of the contractor to comply with the terms and provisions of this contract to th satisfaction of CONCOR (who shall be the sole judge and whose decision shall be ﬁnal), shall be open to CONCOR to terminate this contract by giving not less than (7) seven day notice in writing to that eﬀect and if the contractor, does not make good his default wit n the notice period, CONCOR shall be entitled to terminate the contract as a whole or in art in its absolute discretion.
- In the event of such termination of the contract, CONCOR shall be entitled to forfeit t e security deposit as it may consider fit.
- If the extra expenditure incurred by CONCOR on account of unsatisfactory performa ce of the contractor as mentioned in paragraphs above is more than the Security Deposi proposed to be forfeited, the expenditure over and in excess of the Security Deposit ma be recovered by deducting the said amount from pending bills of the contractor under th tender or from money due to the contractor by CONCOR under this or any other contrac or otherwise. The contractor shall have no claim whatsoever against CONCOR, in conseq ence on such recoveries or termination of the contract, as stated above.
- The certiﬁcate of CONCOR Oﬃcial In charge of the terminal, as to the sum payable t the new agency, if the work in question had been carried out by him under the terms of c ntract, shall be final and binding on the contractor.
- If at any time the contractor becomes insolvent or ﬁles an application for insolvenc or any creditor of his moves the court for adjudicating him as an insolvent or, if he is con cted by any court of law, CONCOR will have the absolute option of terminating the contr ct forthwith and he shall have no right for damages or compensations on this account.
- In the contract which has been rescinded as a whole, the Security Deposit already w
