CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
Tender No. CON/T/BLC/Friction wedge/e85275/2023-24
SECTION - I
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
(A Government of India Undertaking) CONCOR Bhawan, C-3 Mathura Road, Opposite Apollo Hospital, New Delhi - 110 076
Open Tender Notice (e-Tendering mode only)
- Online Open E-bids are invited through two packet Open tendering system from the RDSO approved sources for procurement of Friction Wedge for modification of BLC & BLL WAGONS to RDSO specification No CONTR-02-MISC-2007 or latest.
The complete bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of ₹ 1000.00 inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
1
Bid Reference
CON/T/BLC/FRICTION WEDGE/e85275/2023-24
2
Tendered Quantity
4650 nos.
3
Bid Security (Earnest
₹ 193000/- (One Lakhs Ninety Three Thousand Only)
Money) Deposit
4
Cost
of
Document
₹ 1,000 through online payment gateway to CONCOR
(Non-refundable)
5
Tender
processing
₹ 4720.00 (including GST @18%)
fee (Non-refundable)
Through online payment gateway to CONCOR.
6
Period of Tender
11.03.2024 at 15:00 hrs to 01.04.2024 at 15:00 hrs.
Sale (online)
7
Date and time of
02.04.2024 at 16:00 hrs.
Submission of Bid
8
Date
and
time of
03.04.2024 at 11:00 hrs
opening of Bid
9
Place of Opening
GGM/T/AREA-III, Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC,
MDBP Building,3rdFloor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC
Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020
10
Communication
GGM/T/AREA-III, Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC,
Address
MDBP Building,3rdFloor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC
Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020
Email: akmishra@concorindia.com
- All bids must be submitted through e-tendering mode only through the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL. No other mode is acceptable and will be summarily rejected if the bids are received through any other mode.
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
Tender No. CON/T/BLC/Friction wedge/e85275/2023-24
- This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in and website of Central Public Procurement Portal (http://eprocure.gov.in). The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs. 1000.00
- tender processing fee of Rs.4720.00 Inclusive of GST @18%, through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- To participate in the e-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID
- password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of INR 1416/-Inclusiveof 18% GST to M/s ITI ltd through e-payment at time of downloading / submission of bid.
- EMD to be paid through e-payment/Bank Guarantee (BG). E-Payment receipt should be scanned and uploaded in the e-Tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL. EMD submitted in the form of BG should be received in original in the office of Senior General Manager/Technical/Area-lll before opening date & time of online e-bids. CONCOR shall not be responsible for any postal delay.
- The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
- Prospective Bidders should also visit CONCOR website www.concorindia.co.inand website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfor addendum/corrigendum, if any, till the time of opening of the bid. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for same. CONCOR shall not be responsible for any printing error in the downloaded tender document.
- Bidders submitting their offers as MSE, registered for the item tendered, shall be exempt from the payment of sale price of tender document fee and EMD if they submit the current and valid registration certificate (Refer clause 3.4, Section II) for the tendered item.
- For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at www.tenderwizard.comand
helpdesk no.011-49424365 & Mob. 8800378607 or email: saurabh.k@tenderwizard.com
- Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk and responsibility of the user. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/difficulty/in-accessibility of downloading for any reason whatsoever.
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
Tender No. CON/T/BLC/Friction wedge/e85275/2023-24
- Any clarification on bid documents can be sought in writing and should reach this office 15 days before the scheduled date of opening of tenders as per clause 12.3of Section-II.
- All the bids received shall be opened on the date and time mentioned in the Tender Notice. 'Financial Bid' of technically qualified bidders shall be opened on a subsequent date through online process of e-tendering, which will be notified to such bidders
The sequence of opening shall be as follows: 1stStage: -
Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) Technical Bid
2ndStage: -
Financial Bid (of Stage-1 qualified bidders)
Note:
- The purchaser reserves the right to decrease the tender quantity or even discharge the tender without assigning any reason.
- RDSO drawings and specification may be obtained directly on payment from RDSO, Lucknow.
GGM/T/AREA-III,
Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC,
MDBP Building,3rdFloor,
Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC
Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020
email: akmishra@concorindia.com
