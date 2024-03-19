three hundred and eighty eight only). The information shall be

three financial years should not be less than Rs. 2,17,71,388.00

The average annual turnover of the bidder during the last

Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

The tender document can only be downloaded from the website

Online Open Tender in Two Bid System is invited for AMC and ATS Support of Hardware and Software for HR Payroll, e-Office, GST, TMS Application & Operation System with Backup & Restore System and e-Filing Mobile Application Providing Digital Platform and Hardware and Software at CONCOR Central Site , TKD for period of three years only through e-tendering mode

Support

The bidder should be a total solution provider and should have direct tie-up with hardware OEM. The bidder should have either direct tie-up with the principals or their authorized partners for software like Oracle, Citrix, backup licenses or any other software for supply and providing necessary support. The bidder should submit authorization certificate/ documentary proof of such tie-ups along with technical bid. The bidder should have support office in Delhi / NCR to provide necessary support.

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The tender document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000.00/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD should be paid in favor of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.

The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).

To participate in the E-tender submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of INR 1000/- plus taxes as applicable to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of downloading/ submission of tender.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website From 19.03.2024 1100 hrs. to 08.04.2024 (upto 1700 hrs.) .

Corrigendum / Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.

Note:

Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE's) registered with the listed agencies or having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum. MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the poof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid. District Industries Centers Khadi and Village Industries Commission Khadi and Village Industries Board

