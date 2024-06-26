Tender Notice
(E-TENDER cum REVERSE AUCTION MODE ONLY)
- Online "Professional Services for Survey of Containers and Cargo and Inventory Management at MMLP Varnama (Gujarat) only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid system).
- The tender document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- excluding GST through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives. (Technical & Financial Bid)
Tender Number
CON/Area-II/VARNAMA/Survey/2024
Name of Work
Professional Services of Survey of Containers and Cargo and
Inventory Management at MMLP Varnama.
Estimated cost
Rs. 2,49,97,710/- (including GST) for 05 (4+1) years.
Period of Contract
Five (4+1) years
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs. 1,00,000/- (Inclusive of GST)
Cost of Document
Rs.1,000/- excluding GST through e-payment.
Tender Processing Fee
Rs. 3,540/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-refundable)
through e-payment.
Date of Sale (Online)
26th June 2024 15:00 hrs. up to 16th July2024 16:00 hrs.
Last
date & time
of
18th July, 2024 up to 17:00 hrs.
submission of tender
Date & Time of opening
of
19th July, 2024 at 15:30 Hrs.
tender
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*
Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve price
L1 Price of the financial bid of the
for e-Reverse Auction
Technically qualified bidders *
Lowest Decremented Value
To be decided / declared by CONCOR,
(will be informed later on)
Minimum Bid-Decrement
………………..( Value in Currency) (will be
informed later on).
Maximum Bid-Decrement
…….. (will be informed later on)
Major Break-up of elements
………..(will be informed later on)
Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse Auction
Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction closing time" if the last bid received within a pre-defined time duration before the "Reverse Auction closing time"
Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned above)
All technically qualified bidders have to give declaration (Sample proforma given at page 20)
--------at------
hrs (will be informed later on)
02 hrs. Yes
05 Minutes
Time duration of automatic extension
10 Minutes
Maximum number of auto extension
06 auto extensions
Criteria of Bid-Acceptance
'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as,
'Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value'
Display of Lowest Bid (L1)
Yes (To all Bidders)
4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
* Note :1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without Reverse Auction. For Reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
- In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-Reverse Auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders are upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
- The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- (including taxes) through e-payment at the time of making online request.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of INR 1200/-
- GST @ 18% to M/s CEL through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to CEL through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.
The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from .......from26th June 2024, 15:00 hrs. up-to 16th July 2024 16:00 hrs.). In case of any
difficulty in downloading and submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact www.tenderwizard.com and helpdesk Number8800378607, 011-49424365 or email saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.
Note 2:
- MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME:
- District Industries Centers
- Khadi and Village Industries Commission
- Khadi and Village Industries Board
- Coir Board
- National Small Industries Corporation
- Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
- Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.
- The MSEs should submit Udyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and Registration Certificate should be valid at the time of opening of Bid.
- Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest money Deposit (EMD).
- Failing to fulfil the conditions as per (1) and/or (2) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
- CONCOR is registered with TReDS platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having buyer Registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL platform is "https://www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers / vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS portal. The URL for onboarding is "https://onboarding.rxil.in/customerapp/home".
- MSE vendor will bear all cost relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration Charges, Transaction Charges for financing, Discounting Charges, interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE vendor.
- MSE vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from seller submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS platform
or from the use of services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Uses Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
8. CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity, or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE vendors) invoices.
Note 3:
The Bidders/Service Providers will ensure that all their workers would be skilled through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) organized by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) within two months from the date of commencement of contract. The certification from MSDE is to be arranged by the Service Provider / Vendor at their own cost.
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Visit us at www.concorindia.com
