Tender Notice

(E-TENDER MODE ONLY)

Online tender in "Two Bid System" is invited for REPAIR OF ISO CONTAINER at ICD KHODIYAR (GUJARAT) only through e-tendering mode.

The bid document can only be downloaded from the website www.tenderwizard.comand the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- excluding taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.

Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

Tender No. CON/AREA-II/ISO Container Repair/KHDB/2023 Name of Work E-TENDER FOR REPAIR OF ISOCONTAINERS AT ICD KHODIYAR (GUJARAT) Estimated Value Rs 2,22,08,872/- (Including GST) Period of Contract Four (4) years. Earnest Money Deposit Rs. 1,11,044/- Cost of Document Rs. 1000/- Excluding GST through e-payment which is non- refundable. Tender Processing Fee Rs . 4720/ - (Including of GST) through e-payment which is non- refundable Date of Sale (Online) From 12/10/2023 at 15:00 hrs. to 26/10/2023 (up to 16:00 hrs.) Date & Time of On 27/10/2023 up to 17:00 hrs. submission of tender (Online)

Date & Time of openingof On 30/10/2023 at 11:30 hrs. tender

Note 1:

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- (excluding GST) through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-Payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of