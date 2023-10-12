Tender Notice
(E-TENDER MODE ONLY)
Online tender in "Two Bid System" is invited for REPAIR OF ISO CONTAINER at ICD KHODIYAR (GUJARAT) only through e-tendering mode.
The bid document can only be downloaded from the website www.tenderwizard.comand the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- excluding taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.
Tender No.
CON/AREA-II/ISO Container Repair/KHDB/2023
Name of Work
E-TENDER FOR REPAIR OF ISOCONTAINERS AT ICD
KHODIYAR (GUJARAT)
Estimated Value
Rs 2,22,08,872/- (Including GST)
Period of Contract
Four (4) years.
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs. 1,11,044/-
Cost of Document
Rs. 1000/- Excluding GST through e-payment which is non-
refundable.
Tender Processing Fee
Rs . 4720/ - (Including of GST) through e-payment which is non-
refundable
Date of Sale (Online)
From 12/10/2023 at 15:00 hrs. to 26/10/2023 (up to 16:00 hrs.)
Date &
Time
of
On 27/10/2023 up to 17:00 hrs.
submission
of
tender
(Online)
Date & Time of openingof On 30/10/2023 at 11:30 hrs. tender
Note 1:
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- (excluding GST) through e-payment at the time of making online request.
EMD to be paid through e-Payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of
INR 1200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.
The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from .......from 15:00 hrs. up to ……. up to 16:00 hrs.).
In case of any difficulty in downloading and submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact www.tenderwizard.com and
helpdesk Number 8800378607, 011-49424365 or email saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.
Note 2:
1.MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME:
- District Industries Centers
- Khadi and Village Industries Commission
- Khadi and Village Industries Board
- Coir Board
- National Small Industries Corporation
- Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
- Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.
- The MSEs should submit Udyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and Registration Certificate should be valid at the time of opening of Bid.
- Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest money Deposit (EMD).
- Failing to fulfil the conditions as per (1) and/or (2) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
- CONCOR is registered with TReDS platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having buyer Registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL platform is "https://www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers / vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS portal. The URL for onboarding is "https://onboarding.rxil.in/customerapp/home".
- MSE vendors will bear all cost relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration Charges, Transaction Charges for financing, Discounting Charges, interest on financing, or any other charges known by
any name shall be borne by MSE vendors.
7. MSE vendors hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from seller submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS platform or from the use of services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Uses Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity, or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE vendors) invoices.
Note 3:
The Bidders/Service Providers will ensure that all their workers would be skilled through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) organized by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) within two months from the date of commencement of contract. The certification from MSDE is to be arranged by the Service Provider / Vendors at their own cost.
Note: 4 Startup
- Prior turnover/Prior experience will be relaxed by 5% for all Startup certified by DIPP as per gazette notification dated 11.04.2018) subject to their meeting the quality and technical specifications specified in tender document.
- For availing the relaxation, bidder is required to submit requisite certificate towards Startup enterprise registration issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and the Certificate should be certified by the Chartered Accountant (not being an employee or a director or not having any interest in the bidder's company/firm) and notary public with legible stamp.
Executive Director/Area-II
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 12 October 2023