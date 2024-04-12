TENDER NOTICE
(E-TENDER cum Reverse Auction Mode Only)
- Online e-tender for "Road Transportation of Containers at MMLP Tihi" only through e- tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
- The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers along with requisite EMD shall be submitted online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & financial Bid).
Tender No.
CON/A-II/CGPT/Rd.Tptn./2024/82313
Name of Work
Road Transportation of Containers at MMLP Tihi
Estimated Cost
Rs.1,09,03,83,306/- (Excluding GST)
Period of Contract
Three (03) years
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs.10,00,000/- through e-Payment
Cost of Document
Rs.1,000/- (inclusive all taxes)
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.3,540/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-
refundable) through e-payment
Date of Sale (Online)
From 12/04/2024 15:00 Hrs.to 28/04/2024 (up to
16:00 Hrs.)
Pre Bid Meeting
On 19/04/2024 at 12:00 Hrs
Date & Time of submission of tender
On 29/04/2024 up to16:00 Hrs.
Date & Time of opening of tender
On 30/04/2024 at 15:30 Hrs.
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*
Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/
L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically
Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction
qualified bidders *
Lowest Decremented Value
To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user
department) if any
Minimum Bid-Decrement
………………..( Value in Currency)To be decided by
user department
Maximum Bid-Decrement
…….. Decided by CONCOR
Major Break-up of elements
To be given by user department
Eligible Bidders to participate in e-
All technically qualified bidders have to give
Reverse Auction
declaration (Sample proforma given at page 20 to be
decided by user department)
Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction
--------at------Hrs
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
02
Hrs.
Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction
Yes
closing time" if the last bid received
within a pre-defined time duration before
the "Reverse Auction closing time"
Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned
05
Minutes
above)
Time duration of automatic extension
10
Minutes
Maximum number of auto extension
06 auto extensions
Criteria of Bid-Acceptance
'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat
on Rank- 1 Bid Value'
Display of Lowest Bid (L1)
Yes (To all Bidders)
4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
- Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e- Tender without reverse auction. For Reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
- In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more, the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
- The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-Reverse Auction.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1000/-
- GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.
The
detailed
tender
document
can
be
viewed
from
the
website
www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 12/04/2024 hrs. to 28/04/2024 up to 16:00hrs.
Any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact atwww.tenderwizard.comand Helpdesk: Shri Saurabh: No.8800378607, 011-49424365or email at saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.
Note 2:
- MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME:
- District Industries Centers
- Khadi and Village Industries Commission
- Khadi and Village Industries Board
- Coir Board
- National Small Industries Corporation
- Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
- Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.
- The MSEs should submit Udyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and Registration Certificate should be valid at the time of opening of Bid.
- Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest money Deposit (EMD).
- Failing to fulfil the conditions as per (1) and/or (2) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
-
CONCOR is registered with TReDS platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having buyer Registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL platform is
"https://www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers / vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS portal. The URL for onboarding is "https://onboarding.rxil.in/customerapp/home".
- MSE vendor will bear all cost relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration Charges, Transaction Charges for financing, Discounting Charges, interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE vendor.
- MSE vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from
seller submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS platform or from the use of services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Uses Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
8. CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity, or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE vendors) invoices.
Note 3:
The Bidders/Service Providers will ensure that all their workers would be skilled through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) organized by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) within two months from the date of commencement of contract. The certification from MSDE is to be arranged by the Service Provider / Vendor at their own cost.
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Visit us atwww.concorindia.co.in
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 12 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2024 05:26:05 UTC.