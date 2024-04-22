TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sr.
Description
Reference
Page No.
No.
1
Tender Notice
3
- 4
2
Letter of Submission of E-Tender
5
3
Instruction to Tenderer
Chapter - I
6
- 8
4
Tender Conditions
Chapter - II
9 - 17
5
Scope of Work
Chapter - III
18
- 23
6
General Conditions
Chapter - IV
24
- 34
7
Financial Bid/Schedule of Rates (SOR)
ANNEXURE - I
35
8
Specimen of Agreement
ANNEXURE - II
36
9
Specimen of Bank Guarantee
ANNEXURE - III
37
- 38
10
Format for Affidavit to be Submitted By Tenderer
ANNEXURE - IV
39
- 40
with the documents
11
Check list of bidders
ANNEXURE - V
41
12
Integrity Pact
ANNEXURE - VI
42 - 45
13 Format for joint venture memorandum of
ANNEXURE - VII
46
- 47
understanding/agreement
This tender document consists of 47 pages. The tenderers are requested to check that the tender document is complete while receiving the same. This tender document is not transferable under any circumstances.
TENDER NOTICE (E-TENDERING MODE ONLY)
- Online Open Tender in Two Packet System for the Contract for Terminal Support Services at MMLP Jajpur(Orissa) terminal of Area-III & RCT-Dhappar(Punjab) Terminal of Area-1 only through e-tendering mode.
- The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties, through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.
Tender No.
CON/Area-III&I/TSS/JAJPUR&RCT-Dhappar/2024
Name of Work
Terminal Support Services at MMLP Jajpur Terminal of Area-III &
RCT-Dhappar Terminal of Area-I
Estimated Cost
Rs.33,85,323/- including GST @18%
Contract Period
11 Months
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs.67,706/- through e-payment.
Cost of Tender Document (Non-
Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment.
Refundable)
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.4,720/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment
(Non-Refundable)
Date of sale (Online)
From 20.04.2024 (11:00 hrs.) to 06.05.2024 (upto 16:00 hrs.)
Last date & time of submission of
07.05.2024 Upto 15:00 hrs.
tender
Date & time of opening of tender
08.05.2024 at 16.00 hrs.
- CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
- This tender notice is also available on the website www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
- EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
- To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting annual registration charges of Rs.1,500/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.
- The detailed tender document can be viewed from website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 20.04.2024 (11:00 hrs.) to 06.05.2024 (upto 16:00 hrs.).
