Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in logistics and transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: EXIM and Domestic. Both EXIM and Domestic divisions of the Company are engaged in handling, transportation, and warehousing activities. The Company is also engaged in the operation of transportation of containers by rail, transportation of containers by road, handling of containers, operation of logistics facilities including dry ports, container freight stations, and private freight terminals or warehousing and storage. Its international services include air cargo movements, bonded warehousing, reefer and cold chain services, and factory stuffing/destuffing. Its domestic services include volume discount scheme, door delivery and pickups, and terminal handling charges. Its E-Filing software is a Web-based application for EXIM locations being operational at Terminal/Inland Container Depot of CONCOR.