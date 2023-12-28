CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
NOTICE INVITING E - TENDER
(E- TENDERING MODE ONLY)
- Online Open E-Tenders, in Single packet tendering system, is invited for the below mentioned works from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/Joint Venture firms registered or have worked/working with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/Other Government organization/ PSU & their subsidiary/ Public listed company having average annual turnover of Rs 500 crore and above as per conditions mentioned in tender document.
- The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period. Tender Form shall be issued free of cost to all tenderers. The intending bidders should submit the tender processing fee, through e-payment, at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts e-payment of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below. Tender shall be opened through E-Tendering systems, in presence of bidders or their authorized representatives.
Tender No.
CON/A-II/MumbaiCluster/Civil-AMC/2024-26
Name of Work
Zonal Civil Maintenance and Minor Works Contract for Mumbai
Cluster Office, CFS/DRT, DCT/Turbhe, JNPORT Office,
MMLP/Balli & CONCOR Flats at Powai, Oshiwara and Bandra
in Mumbai Cluster, Area - II
Estimated Cost
₹ 446.76 Lakhs inclusive all taxes
Completion Period
02 Year
Earnest Money Deposit
₹ 3,73,378.00 /- (through e-payment)
Cost
of
Tender
Nil
Document
Tender
Processing
Fee
Rs.4,720/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment)
(Non-refundable)
Date of sale of Tender
29.12.2023 (11:00 hrs.) to 18.01.2024 (upto 17:00 hrs.)
(online)
Date
&
Time
of
19.01.2024 upto 17:00 hrs.
submission of Tender
Date & Time of Opening
22.01.2024 at 15:30 hrs.
of Tender.
Financial
eligibility
The Tenderer must have received total contractual payments of
Criteria
Rs. 670.13 Lakhs in the previous three financial Years (i.e. 2020-
21, 2021-22 & 2022-23) and the current Financial Year upto the
date of opening of tender. The tenderers shall submit certificates
to this effect which may be an attested Certificate from the
concerned department /client and/or Audited Balance Sheet duly
certified by the Chartered Accountant etc.
Experience with respect
Tenderer must have successfully completed at least one similar
to similar nature of work
work (Any Civil work) costing not less than the amount equal to
Rs. 268.05 Lakhs OR two similar works each costing not less
than the amount equal to Rs. 178.70 Lakhs OR three
similar works each costing not less than the amount equal to Rs.
134.03 Lakhs during the last 07 (Seven) years, ending last day of
month previous to the one in which tender is invited.
- This Notice Inviting E-Tender is also available at CONCOR website: www.concorindia.co.in.
- Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the processing fee.
- EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.
- To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of Rs 1200+GST @ 18% to ITI, through e-payment.
- The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid
through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
- Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on websitewww.concorindia.co.in,www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
- Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value above Rs.10 Crore.
-
CONCOR Terminals/ Project Sites are not covered under the definition of "Port", Governmental
Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service Tax Department notifications. As such, GST shall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details regarding applicability of GST is available at clause 13.2 of "Instructions to Tenderers". Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST, as applicable after study the same and GST will not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.
- GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor. CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.
- The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to the concerned State of Govt. (Labour Deptt.). Cost of material shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule items." CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.
- Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
- If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.
- Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this contract.
- For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no. 08800378607.
- CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
-
It is a Civil work contract, hence Tender cost & EMD exemptions on account of MSE's (Micro & Small Enterprises only) is not applicable. However, any firm recognized by Department of
Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as 'Startups' shall be exempted from payment of Earnest Money on submission of Registration Certificate issued by appropriate authority. 100% Govt. owned PSUs shall be exempt from payment of earnest money deposit, further, Labour Cooperative Societies shall deposit only 50% of requisite earnest money deposit.
- Provisions of Make in India Policy 2017 issued by Govt. of India, as amended from time to time, shall be followed for consideration of tenders.
- It is a service contract and no Technical and Financial credentials are required for tenders having value up to Rs 50 lakh.
Group General Manager (P&S)/A-II
Phone No.: 011- 41222500
