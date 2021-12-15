Container of India : Appointment of consultant for GST compliances for CONCOR Registrant States along with providing ASP–GSP & Associated Services

Description
Tender No. CON/F&A/GST/2021-22/1
Open E-Tenderin Single Packet System for"Appointment of consultant for GST compliances for CONCOR Registrant States along with providing ASP-GSP& Associated Services" for a period of 5 Years.
₹3.53Crore including GST for 5 Years.
5 Years
NIL (bid security declaration to be submitted - Refer Annexure-I)
Rs.1180/- (inclusive of GST)
₹4720/- inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-refundable)through e-payment.
120 Days
15 Dec. 2021
From 16 Dec. 2021 (10:00 hrs.) to 05 Jan. 2022 (upto 16:00 hrs.)
05 Jan 2022 at 17:00 Hrs.
06 Jan. 2022 at 11:30Hrs.
Online bids (e-tender) are invited in Single Packet System for and on behalf of Container Corporation of India Limited (A Navratna undertaking of Government of India) from eligible sole domestic bidders for"Appointment of consultant for GST compliances for CONCOR Registrant States along with providing ASP-GSP & Associated Services".
The complete bid/tender document can be viewed and downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite Bid Security Declaration shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.
Item
Tender No.
Mode of Tendering
Name of Work
Estimated Cost (Total)
Period of Contract
Bid Security
Cost of Document
Tender Processing Fee (Non-Refundable)
Period of Bid Validity
Date of Invitation
Date of Sale (Online)
Last Date & Time of submission of Tender Date & Time of opening of Tender
4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
For and on behalf of Container Corporation of India Limited
Group General Manager (A&C)
Area III
