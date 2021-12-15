Log in
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Container of India : Appointment of consultant for GST compliances for CONCOR Registrant States along with providing ASP–GSP & Associated Services

12/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
Description
Tender No. CON/F&A/GST/2021-22/1
Single Packet System
Open E-Tenderin Single Packet System for"Appointment of consultant for GST compliances for CONCOR Registrant States along with providing ASP-GSP& Associated Services" for a period of 5 Years.
₹3.53Crore including GST for 5 Years.
5 Years
NIL (bid security declaration to be submitted - Refer Annexure-I)
Rs.1180/- (inclusive of GST)
₹4720/- inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-refundable)through e-payment.
120 Days
15 Dec. 2021
From 16 Dec. 2021 (10:00 hrs.) to 05 Jan. 2022 (upto 16:00 hrs.)
05 Jan 2022 at 17:00 Hrs.
06 Jan. 2022 at 11:30Hrs.

CONCOR

Notice Inviting Tender

(E - TENDERING MODE ONLY)

  1. Online bids (e-tender) are invited in Single Packet System for and on behalf of Container Corporation of India Limited (A Navratna undertaking of Government of India) from eligible sole domestic bidders for"Appointment of consultant for GST compliances for CONCOR Registrant States along with providing ASP-GSP & Associated Services".
  2. The complete bid/tender document can be viewed and downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
  3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite Bid Security Declaration shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

Item

Tender No.

Mode of Tendering

Name of Work

Estimated Cost (Total)

Period of Contract

Bid Security

Cost of Document

Tender Processing Fee (Non-Refundable)

Period of Bid Validity

Date of Invitation

Date of Sale (Online)

Last Date & Time of submission of Tender Date & Time of opening of Tender

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

Signature and Stamp of the Bidder

P a g e 3 | 69

  1. This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in.The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
  2. Bid Security to be paid is NIL, however the bidder is required to submit bid security declaration (as per Annexure-I) and copyof the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
  3. To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge as applicableto M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Document Cost & Tender Processing Fee to M/s ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.
  4. Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.co.in, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
  5. Bidders will submit scanned copies of duly signed documents/ certificates as defined in the instructions to Bidders.Failure to produce the certificates shall make the bid non- responsive.

Note:

  1. Tender Document shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE's) registered with the nominated agencies.
  2. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Bid Security Amount. However, all the bidders are required to submit bid security declaration as per Annexure-I.
  3. MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer, the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September 2015 and all MSEs who are having

Signature and Stamp of the Bidder

P a g e 4 | 69

Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.

    1. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
  2. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

For and on behalf of Container Corporation of India Limited

Group General Manager (A&C)

Area III

Signature and Stamp of the Bidder

P a g e 5 | 69

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
