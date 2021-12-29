Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : BLCS Rakes Supply

12/29/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD, CONCOR ANNEX, NSIC MDBP BUILDING,

3rdFLOOR, OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, NEW DELHI-110020

NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT)

CONCOR invites E-bid Open Tender in two packets system of tendering for the following work: -

SN Bid Reference

CON/T/BLCS/e54172/R/2021

1

Tendered Quantity

1620 nos. (i.e. 648 nos. BLCSA Wagon and 972 nos.

BLCSB Wagon) Broad Gauge BOGIE CONTAINER

FLAT WAGON TYPE "BLCS (A&B-CAR)"

2

Bid Security

Bid Security Declaration as per clause 3 of section II

(Earnest

Money) Deposit

3

Cost of

Document ₹ 1,000 through online payment gateway to CONCOR

(Non-refundable)

4

Tender

processing ₹ 4720.00 (including GST @18%)

fee (Non-refundable)

Through online payment gateway to CONCOR.

5

Pre-Bid Meeting

05.01.2022 at 11:00 hrs at Container Corporation of India Ltd,

NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp.

NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020.

  • Period of Tender 29.12.2021 at 15:00 hrs to 18.01.2022 at 15:00 hrs.
    Sale (online)

7

Date and time of

18.01.2022 at 16:00 hrs.

Submission of Bid

8

Date and time

of 19.01.2022 at 11:00 hrs

opening of Bid

9

Place of Opening

Executive Director (P&S)/ Area-III, Container Corporation of

India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial

Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020

10

Communication

Executive Director (P&S)/ Area-III, Container Corporation of

Address

India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial

Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020

Email: akmishra@concorindia.com

Soft copy of NIT has been sent separately through email to sr.ro@concorindia.com.

Forwarded for publication on CPP portal on 29.12.2021 please.

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
02:57aCONTAINER OF INDIA : BLCS Rakes Supply
PU
01:17aCONTAINER OF INDIA : Annual Maintenance of Railway Siding and Allied work for the period o..
PU
12/23CONTAINER OF INDIA : Engine assy. diesel -qsm-11- 250kw/335hp / til pn-h4083714
PU
12/17CONTAINER OF INDIA : Replacement of old damaged Rolling shutters in Export and Import Ware..
PU
12/17CONTAINER OF INDIA : Providing and Fixing Chain Link Fencing at ICD/Moradabad
PU
12/15CONTAINER OF INDIA : Appointment of consultant for GST compliances for CONCOR Registrant S..
PU
12/15CONTAINER OF INDIA : Construction of ballasted and ballastless track incl supply of P.way ..
PU
12/13CONTAINER OF INDIA : Renewal of existing BG track and AMC of CONCOR sidings at different C..
PU
11/30Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Non-Official Independent Directors App..
CI
11/02CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 451 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Net income 2022 11 169 M 149 M 149 M
Net cash 2022 4 755 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 373 B 4 991 M 4 987 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 611,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED53.22%4 991
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION19.08%159 401
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.95%86 517
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION23.43%70 942
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.47%67 051
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-15.32%26 711