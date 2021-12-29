Container of India : BLCS Rakes Supply

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD, CONCOR ANNEX, NSIC MDBP BUILDING,

3rdFLOOR, OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, NEW DELHI-110020

NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT)

CONCOR invites E-bid Open Tender in two packets system of tendering for the following work: -

SN Bid Reference CON/T/BLCS/e54172/R/2021 1 Tendered Quantity 1620 nos. (i.e. 648 nos. BLCSA Wagon and 972 nos. BLCSB Wagon) Broad Gauge BOGIE CONTAINER FLAT WAGON TYPE "BLCS (A&B-CAR)" 2 Bid Security Bid Security Declaration as per clause 3 of section II (Earnest Money) Deposit 3 Cost of Document ₹ 1,000 through online payment gateway to CONCOR (Non-refundable) 4 Tender processing ₹ 4720.00 (including GST @18%) fee (Non-refundable) Through online payment gateway to CONCOR. 5 Pre-Bid Meeting 05.01.2022 at 11:00 hrs at Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020.

Period of Tender 29.12.2021 at 15:00 hrs to 18.01.2022 at 15:00 hrs.

Sale (online)

7 Date and time of 18.01.2022 at 16:00 hrs. Submission of Bid 8 Date and time of 19.01.2022 at 11:00 hrs opening of Bid 9 Place of Opening Executive Director (P&S)/ Area-III, Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020 10 Communication Executive Director (P&S)/ Area-III, Container Corporation of Address India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020 Email: akmishra@concorindia.com

Soft copy of NIT has been sent separately through email to sr.ro@concorindia.com.

Forwarded for publication on CPP portal on 29.12.2021 please.