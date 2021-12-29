Container of India : BLCS Rakes Supply

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD, CONCOR ANNEX, NSIC MDBP BUILDING,
3rdFLOOR, OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, NEW DELHI-110020
NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT)
CONCOR invites E-bid Open Tender in two packets system of tendering for the following work: -
|
|
|
|
|
SN Bid Reference
|
CON/T/BLCS/e54172/R/2021
|
1
|
Tendered Quantity
|
1620 nos. (i.e. 648 nos. BLCSA Wagon and 972 nos.
|
|
|
|
BLCSB Wagon) Broad Gauge BOGIE CONTAINER
|
|
|
|
FLAT WAGON TYPE "BLCS (A&B-CAR)"
|
2
|
Bid Security
|
Bid Security Declaration as per clause 3 of section II
|
|
(Earnest
|
|
|
Money) Deposit
|
|
3
|
Cost of
|
Document ₹ 1,000 through online payment gateway to CONCOR
|
|
(Non-refundable)
|
|
4
|
Tender
|
processing ₹ 4720.00 (including GST @18%)
|
|
fee (Non-refundable)
|
Through online payment gateway to CONCOR.
|
5
|
Pre-Bid Meeting
|
05.01.2022 at 11:00 hrs at Container Corporation of India Ltd,
|
|
|
|
NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp.
|
|
|
|
NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020.
-
Period of Tender 29.12.2021 at 15:00 hrs to 18.01.2022 at 15:00 hrs.
Sale (online)
|
7
|
Date and time of
|
|
18.01.2022 at 16:00 hrs.
|
|
Submission of Bid
|
|
|
8
|
Date and time
|
of 19.01.2022 at 11:00 hrs
|
|
opening of Bid
|
|
|
9
|
Place of Opening
|
|
Executive Director (P&S)/ Area-III, Container Corporation of
|
|
|
|
India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial
|
|
|
|
Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020
|
10
|
Communication
|
|
Executive Director (P&S)/ Area-III, Container Corporation of
|
|
Address
|
|
India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial
|
|
|
|
Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020
|
|
|
|
Email: akmishra@concorindia.com
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:56:01 UTC.