  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-30 am EDT
696.55 INR   +1.18%
02:20aCONTAINER OF INDIA : CMD's Bhavnagar Visit - Container manufacturing in India under the ambit of Make-in-India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives
PU
08/26CONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit type ElectronicWeigh bridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 Nos,3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 Nos 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLPDahej with three year AMC.
PU
08/19CONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply installation Testing and commissioning of 10 nos of Mobile Container Tilter for tipping of 34 T capacity container as per technical specifications of section VI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : CMD's Bhavnagar Visit - Container manufacturing in India under the ambit of Make-in-India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives

08/31/2022 | 02:20am EDT
CMD'S BHAVNAGAR VISIT TOWARDS CONTAINER MANUFACTURING IN INDIA

In order to give boost to indigenous container manufacturing Under the ambit of Make-in-

India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives, CMD sir along with senior officials visited the newly setup container manufacturing units in Bhavnagar & placed an order of 10,000 containers on a Bhavnagar based Indian Company taking the total orders on Indian Companies to 18,000 Containers.

Later on in a trade meet, CMD sir assured all support to indigenous Container manufacturing industry and requested them to work effectively towards cost reduction, so that containers manufactured by them are globally competitive so as to make India a Container manufacturing hub.

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 76 504 M 961 M 961 M
Net income 2022 11 116 M 140 M 140 M
Net cash 2022 33 199 M 417 M 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 424 B 5 332 M 5 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED13.34%5 332
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-10.59%145 135
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.83%83 914
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED12.18%72 939
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.78%59 153
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.37%14 250