Container of India : CMD's Bhavnagar Visit - Container manufacturing in India under the ambit of Make-in-India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives

CMD'S BHAVNAGAR VISIT TOWARDS CONTAINER MANUFACTURING IN INDIA

In order to give boost to indigenous container manufacturing Under the ambit of Make-in-

India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives, CMD sir along with senior officials visited the newly setup container manufacturing units in Bhavnagar & placed an order of 10,000 containers on a Bhavnagar based Indian Company taking the total orders on Indian Companies to 18,000 Containers.

Later on in a trade meet, CMD sir assured all support to indigenous Container manufacturing industry and requested them to work effectively towards cost reduction, so that containers manufactured by them are globally competitive so as to make India a Container manufacturing hub.