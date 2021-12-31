Container of India : COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF FIRE FIGHTING AND FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS AT ICD /KANAKPURA JAIPUR) FOR 24 MONTHS.

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad

NEW DELHI -110 020

TEL: 011-26368086/26363537

FAX: 011- 26363078

CON/AREA-1/KKU/TECH/O&M FIRE FIGHTING

BID REFERENCE / TENDER NO.

SYSTEM/2021-22

OPEN TENDER UNDER SINGLE BID SYSTEM (E-Tendering Mode Only)

COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF FIRE FIGHTING AND FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS AT ICD /KANAKPURA JAIPUR) FOR 24 MONTHS.

Last Date & Time for receipt of Tender (Online): 15.01.2022 upto 15:00 hrs

Date & Time for opening of the Tender: 17.01.2022 at 15:30 hrs

CORPORATE OFFICE

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED,

A GOVT. OF INDIA UNDERTAKING

C-3, MATHURA ROAD,

OPPOSITE APOLLO HOSPITAL,

NEW DELHI - 110076

AREA-1 OFFICE

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED,

A GOVT. OF INDIA UNDERTAKING

NSIC NEW MDBP BUILDING, SECOND FLOOR,

OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

(OPPOSITE NSIC OKHLA METRO STATION)

NEW DELHI - 110020

1