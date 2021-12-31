Container of India : COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF FIRE FIGHTING AND FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS AT ICD /KANAKPURA JAIPUR) FOR 24 MONTHS.

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad
NEW DELHI -110 020
TEL: 011-26368086/26363537
FAX: 011- 26363078
CON/AREA-1/KKU/TECH/O&M FIRE FIGHTING
BID REFERENCE / TENDER NO.
SYSTEM/2021-22
OPEN TENDER UNDER SINGLE BID SYSTEM (E-Tendering Mode Only)
COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF FIRE FIGHTING AND FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS AT ICD /KANAKPURA JAIPUR) FOR 24 MONTHS.
Last Date & Time for receipt of Tender (Online): 15.01.2022 upto 15:00 hrs
Date & Time for opening of the Tender: 17.01.2022 at 15:30 hrs
TENDER NOTICE (E-Tendering Mode Only)
Group General Manager/Technical (Area-1)
TENDER NOTICE
Detailed NIT
OPEN TENDER NO. CON/AREA-1/KKU/TECH/O&M FIRE FIGHTING SYSTEM/2021-22
Container Corporation of India Ltd.,
(A Govt. of India Undertaking),
Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020
(E-Tendering Mode only)
-
Online Open E-Tender in Single Bid system is invited for the below mentioned work from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/joint venture/consortium firms registered or have worked with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/ Other Government organizations/PSU.
-
The tender notice is also available on the website www.concorindia.co.in.The bid documents can be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL), However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- (inclusive of taxes) through e- payment at the time of making online request.
-
The tender cost should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Ltd through e- payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded on the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
-
Complete tender document along with Earnest Money / Bid Security Declaration (Annexure-VIII) and tender cost shall be received online as per date & time mentioned below:
|
Open Tender No.
|
CON/AREA-1/KKU/TECH/O&M FIRE FIGHTING SYSTEM/2021-
|
22
|
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR
|
Name of Work
|
OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF FIRE FIGHTING AND
|
FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS AT ICD /KANAKPURA JAIPUR) FOR 24
|
|
|
MONTHS.
|
Estimated Cost
|
Rs. 23,36,400/- (inclusive of GST)
|
|
|
Period of the contract
|
24 Months (As per clause 6 of Section-II)
|
|
|
Earnest Money Deposit
|
Earnest Money / Bid Security Declaration as per Annexure-VIII
|
|
|
Cost of Document*
|
Rs.1000/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment
|
|
|
Tender Processing Fee*
|
Rs.1378/- (Inclusive of 18% GST) through e-payment which is
|
Non-refundable.
|
|
Date of Sale (On Line)
|
From 30.12.2021 at 15:00 Hrs. to 14.01.2022 up to 16:00 Hrs.
|
|
|
Last Date & Time of
|
15.01.2022 up to 15:00 Hrs. (E-Tendering Mode Only)
|
submission of Tender
|
|
Date and Time of
|
17.01.2022 at 15:30 Hrs.
|
opening of Tender
|
5. The e-bids (tender) shall be opened in presence of the tenderers or their authorized representative, if they desire to attend.
-
Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the tender sale price and processing fee. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/difficulty/inaccessibility of downloading facility for any reason whatsoever.
-
To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/- + GST @ 18% to ITI, through e-payment.
-
The e-payment of tender document cost and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in e-tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
-
Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
-
Evaluation Criteria for the determination of lowest bidder;
-
-
The Tender Evaluation Committee will evaluate the bids on the basis of lowest bid received to decide lowest qualified bidder.
-
If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then both the bidders will be asked to submit revised sealed offers, The Tender Evaluation Committee will open the sealed offers and evaluate them to decide lowest bidder.
-
For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no. 08800991863/ 08800115821.
-
CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
Note: 1
-
Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE's) registered with the listed agencies.
-
MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). (REFER CLAUSE 2.1 (A) OF SECTION-I)
-
MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSE indicated below along with the bid:
-
-
District Industries Centers
-
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
-
Khadi and Village Industries Board
-
Coir Board
-
National Small Industries Corporation
-
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
-
MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs issued in order 2012 and amended from time to time.
-
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
Such MSE bidders shall submit copy of valid Registration Certificate / Udyog Aadhar (along with RDSO's approval) along with the bid, clearly including the tendered item in the registration certificate and the terminal validity date of registration. E-bids not accompanied by a valid Registration Certificate / Udyog Aadhar shall be treated as e-bids from non-MSEs.
-
The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration.
-
Failing above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed under MSE.
-
Note 2: Startup
-
The startup are exempted from submission of EMD. (REFER CLAUSE 2.1 (A) OF SECTION-I)
-
For availing the relaxation, bidder is required to submit requisite certificate towards Startup enterprise registration issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce and the Certificate duly self-attested / notary public with legible stamp.
Group General Manager/Tech (Area-1
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
5