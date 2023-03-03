Container of India : CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE TKD
03/03/2023 | 06:20am EST
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110044
Tel: 011-26368083,Fax:011-26368085
Web Site: www.concorindia.co.inEmail: tkd.auction@concorindia.com
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: M/s MSTC Limited,
Jeewan Vikas Building,
30-31 A, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi-110002Tel:011-23211679E-mail: agunawat@mstcindia.com
Website:www.mstcecommerce.com
CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE
M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers.
SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME
Inspection schedule of Materials: Date & Timings
Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD)
Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207
Date:16-03-2022
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
Place: ICD/MORADABAD
Container Corporation of India,
Inland Container Depot,
Loco shed , Moradabad-244001
Contact No. 8171111286
Date: 15-03-2022
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
Place: : ICD/DDL (Ludhiana)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd.,
Inland Container Depot,
Focal Point, Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana - 141001,
Ph: 9560597230, 8128663117
Date: 14-03-2023
Time: : from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
PLIL/CONCOR
VPO Ghungrana, Malerkotla Road Ludhiana,
Phone no.-
Date: 14-03-2023
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs
Place: ICD/KKU (JAIPUR) - Container Corporation of India Ltd., Inland Container
The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on
Result
website (_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 17-03-2023 or later
ICD/TKD
Cargo
Gross Wt. as
Sr. no.
Lot no.
Container no.
Sz
Date of arrival
Description
per IGM
No. of Pkgs
40
30-08-2018
COOKER
610 PKGS
1
1
DFSU6973680
HOOD-IKAH
6.41
APPOX
DSO Containers:
Lot no.
Container No.
Size
1
CXNU2230277
22
2
CXNU2230446
22
3
CXNU2229110
22
4
CXNU2223508
22
5
CXNU2225218
22
6
CXIU2223065
22
7
CXIU2223656
22
8
CXNU2225075
22
9
CXNU2228789
22
10
CXNU2223806
22
11
CXNU2223030
22
12
CXNU2231057
22
13
CXNU2224633
22
14
CXNU2226127
22
15
CXNU2229091
22
16
CXNU2225080
22
17
CXNU2225753
22
18
CXNU2227720
22
19
CXNU2230512
22
20
CXNU2230066
22
21
CXNU2226580
22
22
CXNU2225558
22
23
CXNU2231822
22
24
CXNU2227993
22
25
CXIU2226043
22
26
CXNU2225100
22
27
CXNU2225250
22
28
CXIU2222135
22
29
CXIU2222011
22
30
CXNU2219600
22
31
CXNU2212890
20
32
CXNU2212904
20
33
CXNU2217887
20
34
CXIU3212358
20
35
CXNU2213710
20
36
ILCU5026692
20
37
CXNU3210275
20
38
CXNU3212827
20
39
ILCU5016056
20
40
CXNU2211385
20
41
ILCU5022423
20
42
NSLU2005406
20
43
CXNU2212777
20
44
CXIU3210695
20
45
CXIU3211270
20
46
ILCU5013838
20
47
NSLU2001838
20
48
CXNU2218538
20
49
CXIU2217463
20
50
CXNU2212252
20
51
ILCU5014428
20
52
CXNU2214790
20
53
CXNU3212088
20
54
CXNU2213958
20
55
CXNU2215225
20
56
CXIU3210530
20
57
CXIU3211135
20
58
CXIU3210144
20
59
ILCU6510607
20
60
ILCU6504374
20
61
CFLU2132512
20
62
NSLU2002412
20
63
CXNU2212817
20
64
ILCU5018110
20
65
CXNU2215009
20
66
ILCU5018300
20
67
CXNU2211220
20
68
CXNU2214912
20
69
ILCU5019820
20
70
ILCU5024072
20
71
CXIU3212260
20
72
CXNU3212241
20
73
CXNU3211409
20
74
ILCU6510886
20
75
CXNU2218097
20
76
CXIU3212907
20
77
NSLU2002407
20
78
CXNU3211733
20
79
CXNU1217500
20
80
CXNU1224454
20
81
TRIU3640112
20
82
ILCU5015260
20
83
CXNU2214379
20
84
CXNU1215458
20
For ICD/TKD, NEW DELHI online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of (I)Ltd., Bank Name - Punjab National Bank, Branch - ICD/ Tughlakabad, IFS Code - PUNB0420900, Bank A/c
No. 4209002100000017, Account Type - CA.
ICD/MORADABAD
Wt.
Lot no.
Container No.
Size
Date of Arrival
Commodity
(approx.)
1
TRLU4809217
40
25-08-2014
Gravel
7100 kg
2
HLXU4201582
40
25-08-2014
Gravel
7000 kg
26-06-2021 (3140
3
HASU4550444
40
pcs (approx)
Mirror
5842
16-10-2021 2973
4
HASU5075816
40
pcs (approx)
Mirror
5530
For ICD/Moradabad online payment, account details of CONCOR areContainer Corporation of (I) Ltd., Bank
Name - HDFC Bank, Branch - Kanjumarg Mumbai . IFSC Code - HDFC0004989, Bank A/c No. CONNRO055.
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 11:19:06 UTC.