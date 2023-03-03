Advanced search
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:44 2023-03-03 am EST
605.10 INR   +1.82%
06:20aContainer Of India : Concor online auction sale tkd
PU
06:20aContainer Of India : R supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 500 kva dg set at mmlp/barhi,
PU
02/28Container Of India : Online auction sale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE TKD

03/03/2023 | 06:20am EST
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD

Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110044

Tel: 011-26368083,Fax:011-26368085

Web Site: www.concorindia.co.inEmail: tkd.auction@concorindia.com

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: M/s MSTC Limited,

Jeewan Vikas Building,

30-31 A, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi-110002Tel:011-23211679E-mail: agunawat@mstcindia.com

Website: www.mstcecommerce.com

CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE

M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers.

SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME

Inspection schedule of Materials: Date & Timings

Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD)

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207

Date:16-03-2022

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Place: ICD/MORADABAD

Container Corporation of India,

Inland Container Depot,

Loco shed , Moradabad-244001

Contact No. 8171111286

Date: 15-03-2022

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Place: : ICD/DDL (Ludhiana)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd.,

Inland Container Depot,

Focal Point, Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana - 141001,

Ph: 9560597230, 8128663117

Date: 14-03-2023

Time: : from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

PLIL/CONCOR

VPO Ghungrana, Malerkotla Road Ludhiana,

Phone no.-

Date: 14-03-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

Place: ICD/KKU (JAIPUR) - Container Corporation of India Ltd., Inland Container

Depot, Kanakpura, Jaipur. Phone: 0141-2405800, 9001535333

Date: 13-03-2023

Time: : from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

DCT/KHEMLI - Container Corporation of India Ltd. Domestic Container Terminal, opposite khemli railway station, village khemli, tehsil Mavli, Dist. Udaipur -313201.

Contact No. 9779966999

Date: 10-03-2023

Time: : from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

MMLP/Khatuwas - Container Corporation of India Limited, Multi model Logistics Parks,

Kathuwas, Distt. Alwar, Rajasthan, Pincode-3017 Contact No. 8826198230, 9910067195

Date: 10-03-2023

Time: : from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Place: FHEL/SONIPAT :Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd, HSIIDC

Industrial Estate Rai, Sonepat-131029, Tel: 9319326670

Date: 09-03-2023

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 4.00 hrs

Online Auction

17-03-2022

date

Online Auction

The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on

Result

website (_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 17-03-2023 or later

ICD/TKD

Cargo

Gross Wt. as

Sr. no.

Lot no.

Container no.

Sz

Date of arrival

Description

per IGM

No. of Pkgs

40

30-08-2018

COOKER

610 PKGS

1

1

DFSU6973680

HOOD-IKAH

6.41

APPOX

DSO Containers:

Lot no.

Container No.

Size

1

CXNU2230277

22

2

CXNU2230446

22

3

CXNU2229110

22

4

CXNU2223508

22

5

CXNU2225218

22

6

CXIU2223065

22

7

CXIU2223656

22

8

CXNU2225075

22

9

CXNU2228789

22

10

CXNU2223806

22

11

CXNU2223030

22

12

CXNU2231057

22

13

CXNU2224633

22

14

CXNU2226127

22

15

CXNU2229091

22

16

CXNU2225080

22

17

CXNU2225753

22

18

CXNU2227720

22

19

CXNU2230512

22

20

CXNU2230066

22

21

CXNU2226580

22

22

CXNU2225558

22

23

CXNU2231822

22

24

CXNU2227993

22

25

CXIU2226043

22

26

CXNU2225100

22

27

CXNU2225250

22

28

CXIU2222135

22

29

CXIU2222011

22

30

CXNU2219600

22

31

CXNU2212890

20

32

CXNU2212904

20

33

CXNU2217887

20

34

CXIU3212358

20

35

CXNU2213710

20

36

ILCU5026692

20

37

CXNU3210275

20

38

CXNU3212827

20

39

ILCU5016056

20

40

CXNU2211385

20

41

ILCU5022423

20

42

NSLU2005406

20

43

CXNU2212777

20

44

CXIU3210695

20

45

CXIU3211270

20

46

ILCU5013838

20

47

NSLU2001838

20

48

CXNU2218538

20

49

CXIU2217463

20

50

CXNU2212252

20

51

ILCU5014428

20

52

CXNU2214790

20

53

CXNU3212088

20

54

CXNU2213958

20

55

CXNU2215225

20

56

CXIU3210530

20

57

CXIU3211135

20

58

CXIU3210144

20

59

ILCU6510607

20

60

ILCU6504374

20

61

CFLU2132512

20

62

NSLU2002412

20

63

CXNU2212817

20

64

ILCU5018110

20

65

CXNU2215009

20

66

ILCU5018300

20

67

CXNU2211220

20

68

CXNU2214912

20

69

ILCU5019820

20

70

ILCU5024072

20

71

CXIU3212260

20

72

CXNU3212241

20

73

CXNU3211409

20

74

ILCU6510886

20

75

CXNU2218097

20

76

CXIU3212907

20

77

NSLU2002407

20

78

CXNU3211733

20

79

CXNU1217500

20

80

CXNU1224454

20

81

TRIU3640112

20

82

ILCU5015260

20

83

CXNU2214379

20

84

CXNU1215458

20

For ICD/TKD, NEW DELHI online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of (I)Ltd., Bank Name - Punjab National Bank, Branch - ICD/ Tughlakabad, IFS Code - PUNB0420900, Bank A/c

No. 4209002100000017, Account Type - CA.

ICD/MORADABAD

Wt.

Lot no.

Container No.

Size

Date of Arrival

Commodity

(approx.)

1

TRLU4809217

40

25-08-2014

Gravel

7100 kg

2

HLXU4201582

40

25-08-2014

Gravel

7000 kg

26-06-2021 (3140

3

HASU4550444

40

pcs (approx)

Mirror

5842

16-10-2021 2973

4

HASU5075816

40

pcs (approx)

Mirror

5530

For ICD/Moradabad online payment, account details of CONCOR are Container Corporation of (I) Ltd., Bank

Name - HDFC Bank, Branch - Kanjumarg Mumbai . IFSC Code - HDFC0004989, Bank A/c No. CONNRO055.

DDL/LUDHIANA

S.No.

Container

No.

Size

Type

Weight in

Kgs.

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 11:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 81 466 M 989 M 989 M
Net income 2023 11 763 M 143 M 143 M
Net cash 2023 35 309 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,7x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 362 B 4 396 M 4 396 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 594,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-19.56%4 396
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.44%129 325
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.39%78 691
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.35%72 725
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.23%52 073
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.64%11 803