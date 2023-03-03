Container of India : CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE TKD

73 CXNU3211409 20 74 ILCU6510886 20 75 CXNU2218097 20 76 CXIU3212907 20 77 NSLU2002407 20 78 CXNU3211733 20 79 CXNU1217500 20 80 CXNU1224454 20 81 TRIU3640112 20 82 ILCU5015260 20 83 CXNU2214379 20 84 CXNU1215458 20

For ICD/TKD, NEW DELHI online payment, account details of CONCOR are - Name - Container Corporation of (I)Ltd., Bank Name - Punjab National Bank, Branch - ICD/ Tughlakabad, IFS Code - PUNB0420900, Bank A/c

No. 4209002100000017, Account Type - CA.

ICD/MORADABAD

Wt. Lot no. Container No. Size Date of Arrival Commodity (approx.) 1 TRLU4809217 40 25-08-2014 Gravel 7100 kg 2 HLXU4201582 40 25-08-2014 Gravel 7000 kg 26-06-2021 (3140 3 HASU4550444 40 pcs (approx) Mirror 5842 16-10-2021 2973 4 HASU5075816 40 pcs (approx) Mirror 5530

For ICD/Moradabad online payment, account details of CONCOR are Container Corporation of (I) Ltd., Bank

Name - HDFC Bank, Branch - Kanjumarg Mumbai . IFSC Code - HDFC0004989, Bank A/c No. CONNRO055.

DDL/LUDHIANA