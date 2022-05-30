Log in
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/30 04:07:39 am EDT
663.00 INR   +0.76%
Summary 
Summary

Container of India : Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Outdoor , Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Indoor

05/30/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/2190490

Dated: 30-05-2022

Bid Document

Bid Details

Bid End Date/Time

14-06-2022 16:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time

14-06-2022 16:30:00

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)

80 (Days)

Ministry/State Name

Ministry Of Railways

Department Name

Mis

Organisation Name

Container Corporation Of India Limited

Office Name

Corporate Office

Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome

Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General

Item Category

Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Outdoor , Cleaning,

Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based -

Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning

(Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Indoor

Contract Period

2 Year(s)

Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the

5 Lakh (s)

bidder (For 3 Years)

Years of Past Experience Required for

3 Year (s)

same/similar service

Past Experience of Similar Services

Yes

required

MSE Exemption for Years of Experience and

No

Turnover

Startup Exemption for Years of Experience

No

and Turnover

Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested

in ATC)

Document required from seller

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /

Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his

eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by

the buyer

Bid to RA enabled

No

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications

2 Days

during technical evaluation

Estimated Bid Value

1486027.79

Evaluation Method

Total value wise evaluation

EMD Detail

Advisory Bank

HDFC Bank

EMD Percentage(%)

2.00

EMD Amount

29721

ePBG Detail

Advisory Bank

HDFC Bank

ePBG Percentage(%)

3.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months).

30

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.

Beneficiary:

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

CONCOR Annexe, NSIC MDBP Building, 2nd Floor Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110020 (New Delhi)

Splitting

Bid splitting not applied.

MSE Purchase Preference

MSE Purchase Preference

Yes

  1. The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
  2. Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
  3. Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
  4. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
  5. Past Experience of Similar Services: The Bidder must have successfully executed / completed at least one

single order of 80 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 2 orders each of 50 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 3 orders each of 40 % of the Estimated Bid Value for similar service(s) in last three years to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of contracts / work orders and documentary evidence of successful execution / completion in support of Past Experience of Similar Services along with names, address and contact details of clients shall be uploaded with the bid for verification by the Buyer.

Additional Qualification/Data Required

Scope of Work for the Service:1653644895.pdf

Cleaning, Sanitation And Disinfection Service - Outcome Based -

Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,

Dusting); Outdoor ( 169531 )

Technical Specifications

Specification

Values

Core

Type of Space

Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential

Nature of Service

General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,

dusting)

Type of Area

Outdoor

Area Inclusions

like Yard area including warehouse etc

Floor Type

Not Applicable

Type of Cycle

Daily

Addon(s)

Consumables to be provided by Service Provider

Yes

High End Machinery & Equipment to be provided by Service

No

Provider

Additional Specification Documents

Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

Area in Sq.

Additional

ng Officer

ft.

Requirement

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

Area in Sq.

Additional

ng Officer

ft.

Requirement

Consumables to be

provided by

Service Provider :

477117,ICD MALANPUR

169531

Frequency in each

(GWALIOR) /Northern Region

cycle : 1

1

Rishikant Kushwah

Container Corporation of India

169531

Number of working

Ltd. Inland Container Depot,

days in a month :

Malanpur.

26

Number of cycles

during Contract

Period : 624

Cleaning, Sanitation And Disinfection Service - Outcome Based -

Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,

Dusting); Outdoor ( 188368 )

Technical Specifications

Specification

Values

Core

Type of Space

Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential

Nature of Service

General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,

dusting)

Type of Area

Outdoor

Area Inclusions

like Rail siding area etc

Floor Type

Not Applicable

Type of Cycle

Weekly

Addon(s)

Consumables to be provided by Service Provider

Yes

High End Machinery & Equipment to be provided by Service

No

Provider

Additional Specification Documents

Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

Area in Sq.

Additional

ng Officer

ft.

Requirement

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

Area in Sq.

Additional

ng Officer

ft.

Requirement

Consumables to be

provided by

Service Provider :

477117,ICD MALANPUR

188368

Frequency in each

1

Rishikant Kushwah

(GWALIOR) /Northern Region

188368

cycle : 1

Container Corporation of India

Number of working

Ltd. Inland Container Depot,

days in a month :

Malanpur.

26

Number of cycles

during Contract

Period : 104

Cleaning, Sanitation And Disinfection Service - Outcome Based -

Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,

Dusting); Indoor ( 9149 )

Technical Specifications

Specification

Values

Core

Type of Space

Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential

Nature of Service

General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,

dusting)

Type of Area

Indoor

Area Inclusions

like Admin Building etc

Floor Type

Normal Stone/Ceramic tile/Cemented Floor

Type of Cycle

Daily

Addon(s)

Consumables to be provided by Service Provider

Yes

High End Machinery & Equipment to be provided by Service

No

Provider

Additional Specification Documents

Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

Area in Sq.

Additional

ng Officer

ft.

Requirement

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

