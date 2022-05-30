Container of India : Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Outdoor , Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Indoor
05/30/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/2190490
Dated: 30-05-2022
Bid Document
Bid Details
Bid End Date/Time
14-06-2022 16:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time
14-06-2022 16:30:00
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)
80 (Days)
Ministry/State Name
Ministry Of Railways
Department Name
Mis
Organisation Name
Container Corporation Of India Limited
Office Name
Corporate Office
Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome
Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled
No
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
2 Days
during technical evaluation
Estimated Bid Value
1486027.79
Evaluation Method
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail
Advisory Bank
HDFC Bank
EMD Percentage(%)
2.00
EMD Amount
29721
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
HDFC Bank
ePBG Percentage(%)
3.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months).
30
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.
Beneficiary:
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
CONCOR Annexe, NSIC MDBP Building, 2nd Floor Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110020 (New Delhi)
Splitting
Bid splitting not applied.
MSE Purchase Preference
MSE Purchase Preference
Yes
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
Past Experience of Similar Services: The Bidder must have successfully executed / completed at least one
single order of 80 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 2 orders each of 50 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 3 orders each of 40 % of the Estimated Bid Value for similar service(s) in last three years to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of contracts / work orders and documentary evidence of successful execution / completion in support of Past Experience of Similar Services along with names, address and contact details of clients shall be uploaded with the bid for verification by the Buyer.
Additional Qualification/Data Required
Scope of Work for the Service:1653644895.pdf
Cleaning, Sanitation And Disinfection Service - Outcome Based -
Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,
Dusting); Outdoor ( 169531 )
Technical Specifications
Specification
Values
Core
Type of Space
Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential
Nature of Service
General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,
dusting)
Type of Area
Outdoor
Area Inclusions
like Yard area including warehouse etc
Floor Type
Not Applicable
Type of Cycle
Daily
Addon(s)
Consumables to be provided by Service Provider
Yes
High End Machinery & Equipment to be provided by Service
No
Provider
Additional Specification Documents
Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
Area in Sq.
Additional
ng Officer
ft.
Requirement
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
Area in Sq.
Additional
ng Officer
ft.
Requirement
Consumables to be
provided by
Service Provider :
477117,ICD MALANPUR
169531
Frequency in each
(GWALIOR) /Northern Region
cycle : 1
1
Rishikant Kushwah
Container Corporation of India
169531
Number of working
Ltd. Inland Container Depot,
days in a month :
Malanpur.
26
Number of cycles
during Contract
Period : 624
Cleaning, Sanitation And Disinfection Service - Outcome Based -
Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,
Dusting); Outdoor ( 188368 )
Technical Specifications
Specification
Values
Core
Type of Space
Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential
Nature of Service
General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,
dusting)
Type of Area
Outdoor
Area Inclusions
like Rail siding area etc
Floor Type
Not Applicable
Type of Cycle
Weekly
Addon(s)
Consumables to be provided by Service Provider
Yes
High End Machinery & Equipment to be provided by Service
No
Provider
Additional Specification Documents
Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
Area in Sq.
Additional
ng Officer
ft.
Requirement
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
Area in Sq.
Additional
ng Officer
ft.
Requirement
Consumables to be
provided by
Service Provider :
477117,ICD MALANPUR
188368
Frequency in each
1
Rishikant Kushwah
(GWALIOR) /Northern Region
188368
cycle : 1
Container Corporation of India
Number of working
Ltd. Inland Container Depot,
days in a month :
Malanpur.
26
Number of cycles
during Contract
Period : 104
Cleaning, Sanitation And Disinfection Service - Outcome Based -
Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,
Dusting); Indoor ( 9149 )
Technical Specifications
Specification
Values
Core
Type of Space
Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential
Nature of Service
General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping,
dusting)
Type of Area
Indoor
Area Inclusions
like Admin Building etc
Floor Type
Normal Stone/Ceramic tile/Cemented Floor
Type of Cycle
Daily
Addon(s)
Consumables to be provided by Service Provider
Yes
High End Machinery & Equipment to be provided by Service
No
Provider
Additional Specification Documents
Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
Area in Sq.
Additional
ng Officer
ft.
Requirement
