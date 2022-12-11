Container of India : Comprehensive Insurance Cover For Ten (10) Diesel Locomotives

e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) for Insurance Cover For Locomotives.
Container Corporation Of India Limited
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
E-Tender cum Reverse Auction through Customs Bid on GeM
COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE COVER FOR TEN
(10) DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES
(Procured on as is where is basis from Indian Railways)
Corporate office
NSIC Business Park, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III, New Delhi - 110 020 Website: www.concorindia.co.in
E-Tender Notice No
CON/A-II/COMML/Locomotives Insurance/2023
Section-1 INTRODUCTION
Container Corporation Of India Limited (hereinafter referred to as CONCOR), is a Schedule 'A' Public Sector Undertaking ("NAVRATNA PSU") under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, Government of India. CONCOR is a Government Company registered under the Companies Act, 1956/2013. CONCOR was set up in 1988 with the prime objective of developing multi-modal transport and logistics infrastructure sector to support the country's growing international trade, as well as for transportation of domestic traffic. The mainstay of CONCOR's business is to set up and manage a network of rail-linked and road based Inland Container Depots/Container Freight Stations in the country and handling of export-import-domestic-air cargo and transportation of export-import-domestic containers by rail, road and sea (coastal movement). Further details about the Company can be accessed on the website www.concorindia.co.in.
CONCOR invites bids through e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) on Government e-Marketplacefor insurance cover for Ten (10) Locomotives procured from Indian Railways on "as is where is basis", which are deployed at CONCOR's nominated terminals,as shown in table below:
Loco No / Type /
Deployment CONCOR
#
Dt of
Price
Connected Railway Yard (B)
Distance A-B
Location (A)
Commissioning
13586 / WDG3A /
CONCOR ICD Tondiarpet,
CONCOR ICD Tondiarpet,
0 km (Will operate
1
1,50,38,700.00
Ennore High Road,
Ennore High Road,
20-11-2009
within ICD only)
Tiruvottiyur, Chennai-600019
Tiruvottiyur, Chennai-600019
2
13115 / WDG3A /
1,50,38,700.00
CONCOR MMLP Khatuwas,
New Ateli Junction
8 km (Will operate
17-12-2005
Neemrana-301704
between Yard & ICD)
3
13116 / WDG3A /
1,50,38,700.00
CONCOR CFS DRT, Dronagiri
Jasai Railway Yard
8 km (Will operate
30-08-2004
Node, Navi Mumbai-400707
between Yard & ICD)
CONCOR MMLP
CONCOR MMLP
4
13131 / WDG3A /
1,50,38,700.00
Visakhapatnam, Viman
Visakhapatnam, Viman
0 km (Will operate
17-10-2004
Nagar, Visakhapatnam-
Nagar, Visakhapatnam-
within ICD only)
530009
530009
5
13112 / WDG3A /
1,50,38,700.00
CONCOR MMLP Khatuwas,
New Ateli Junction
8 km (Will operate
13-09-2004
Neemrana-301704
between Yard & ICD)
14557 / WDG3A /
CONCOR ICD Dadri, Greater
2 km (Will operate
6
1,50,38,700.00
Noida, Dist. Gautam Budh
Dadri Railway Yard
03-03-1997
between Yard & ICD)
Nagar (U.P.)-203207
7
16141R / WDM3A /
1,12,10,000.00
To be deployed shortly.
02-10-1989
8
16298R / WDM3A /
1,12,10,000.00
To be deployed shortly.
02-06-1991
9
16299R / WDM3A /
1,12,10,000.00
To be deployed shortly.
06-06-1991
10
16286R / WDM3A /
1,12,10,000.00
To be deployed shortly.
31-03-1991
Total Cost to be Insured (Rs)
13,50,72,200.00
CIF @ 10%
1,35,07,220.00
Total Sum Insured (Rs)
14,85,79,420.00
Online Open e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) on Government e- Marketplace in Two Packet tendering system, is invited for Insurance Cover forTen (10) Nos of Locomotives procured from Indian Railways on "as is where is basis"through GeM.
The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website www.concorindia.co.in and GeM Portal.
E-Tender Notice No
CON/A-II/COMML/Locomotives Insurance/2023
Name of Work
Insurance Cover for 10 Ten (10) Nos of Locomotives procured
from Indian Railways on "as is where is basis" for the year 2023.
Last Date & Time of
As per GEM Portal.
submission of Tender
Date & Time of
opening of Technical
As per GEM Portal.
bids
Date & Time of
opening of Financial
To be notified separately, as per GEM Portal.
Bids
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction shall be as per GeM guidelines.
Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on websitewww.concorindia.co.in, on GeM Portal (Custom Bid) and Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only.
Validity of Insurance Cover: The insurance Cover will be valid for one year from the date of payment of premium amount. However, liability of insurance extends to all cases occurring during the period even though actual payment might be done after expiry of period covered for Premium.
The insurance company may submit their e-bid directly and not through any Insurance Brokers.
The submission and opening of bids will be through e-tendering process.
To participate in the Bid submission through GeM Portal, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password.
Time schedule of various e-tender related events:
• Last Date & Time of bid submission
: As per GeM Portal.
Date & Time of opening of Technical bids : As per GeM Portal.
Date & Time of opening of Financial Bids : To be notified separately, as per GeM Portal.
Section-2 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
The Insurance company should be recognized and registered by Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA). Firms are required to upload self-attested copy of valid Certificate of Registration with IRDA along with latest proof of payment for annual renewal.
Bidder insurance company should have earned Profit in any one year during four preceding financial years (2018-19,2019-20,2020-21,2021-22). Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
Gross Premium underwritten by the Bidder Insurance Company should be at least Rs 3.90 Crores as of last financial year i.e. 2021-22. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
Net Worth of the Bidder Insurance Company should not be less than Rs 3.09 Crores as of last financial year i.e. 2021-22. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
The Bidder Insurance Company should have credit rating of "AA" or Higher from any reputed Rating Agency. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
The bidder should have solvency margin of not less than 1.30 in any one of preceding Three (3) Financial Years i.e. 2019-20,2020-21 & 2021-22. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
Company should have given insurance cover of Rs 12 Crores to Govt/PSUs in last financial year i.e. 2021-22 (Proof to be enclosed).
