Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
774.05 INR   -1.53%
12/09Container Of India : Development of container staking area for Indian agri merchandise export Centre at Nautanwa Railway Station, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
PU
12/08Container Of India : Open E-Tender for Leasing of Warehousing Space (Two Warehouses (30,160 Sq. Ft. each)) at Rai, Sonipat on As Is Where Is Basis
PU
12/06Container Of India : Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation, Commissioning & Testing of Syslog Server in HA mode with one year warranty and two years AMC support at CONCOR's Central Site at ICD / TKD, New Delhi.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : Comprehensive Insurance Cover For Ten (10) Diesel Locomotives

12/11/2022 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) for Insurance Cover For Locomotives.

CORRIGENDUM

WR-DRT-eOF/-INSU/1/2022-WR-DRT(Computer No: 71075)

Dated: 10-12-2022

Subject:

Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/2783928 Dated: 25-11-2022 ;

Comprehensive Insurance Cover For Ten (10) Diesel Locomotives.

In partial modification of Bid for Comprehensive Insurance Cover For Ten (10) Diesel Locomotives on GeM, following amendments are made:

Description

Existing Condition

Proposed Condition

Bid Schedule

End: 12-12-2022 11:00 hrs

End: 20-12-2022 15:00 hrs

Open: 12-12-2022 11:30 hrs

Open: 20-12-2022 15:30 hrs

Bidder insurance company should have earned

Bidder insurance company should have recorded

Eligibility

Profit in any one year during four preceding

Operating

Profit

in

any

one

year

during

financial years (2018-19,2019-20,2020-21,

six preceding financial years (2016-17, 2017-18,

Criteria: Profit

2021-22). Audited financial figures or certificate

2018-19,2019-20,2020-21,

2021-22). Audited

to be enclosed.

financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.

Eligibility

The Bidder Insurance Company should have

The Bidder Insurance Company should have credit

rating of "A" or Higher from any reputed Rating

Criteria: Credit

credit rating of "AA" or Higher from any reputed

Agency. Audited financial figures or certificate to

Rating

Rating Agency. Audited financial figures or

be enclosed.

certificate to be enclosed.

In Case of

Loss

Or Damage

For Any

Reason

In

case

of

loss

or

damage

for

any

reason

Whatsoever

To

A

Locomotive Unit

Or Part

whatsoever

to a locomotive

unit or

part

thereof

Thereof Suffering A Casualty, Insured Shall Be

suffering a casualty, insured shall be paid on the

Paid On The Basis of Insured Value. Customer

basis

of

insured

value.

Customer

premises

Premises Machinery Insurance Covering Fire and

Scope, Terms &

machinery

insurance

covering

fire and

allied

Conditions: ITC

Allied Perils, RSMD (Riot, Strike, Malicious

perils,

RSMD (riot, strike,

malicious

damage),

Storm,

Tempest,

Cyclone,

Flood,

B

Damage),

storm,

tempest,

cyclone,

flood,

inundation,

Inundation, Accidental external damage while at

accidental external damage while at work or rest at

work or rest at site due to faulty handling, impact,

site

due

to faulty handling,

impact,

collapse,

collapse, dropping, Burglary, Theft, Transit Risk.

dropping,

burglary,

theft, transit risk. EQ, STFI

ITC (B), EQ, STFI and Terrorism are included in

and terrorism are included in the scope of cover.

the scope of cover.

(Snehlata Dutta)

General Manager (C&O)

Page 1 of

e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) for Insurance Cover For Locomotives.

Container Corporation Of India Limited

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

E-Tender cum Reverse Auction through Customs Bid on GeM

COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE COVER FOR TEN

(10) DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES

(Procured on as is where is basis from Indian Railways)

Corporate office

NSIC Business Park, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III, New Delhi - 110 020 Website: www.concorindia.co.in

E-Tender Notice No

CON/A-II/COMML/Locomotives Insurance/2023

Page 2 of

e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) for Insurance Cover For Locomotives.

Section-1 INTRODUCTION

Container Corporation Of India Limited (hereinafter referred to as CONCOR), is a Schedule 'A' Public Sector Undertaking ("NAVRATNA PSU") under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, Government of India. CONCOR is a Government Company registered under the Companies Act, 1956/2013. CONCOR was set up in 1988 with the prime objective of developing multi-modal transport and logistics infrastructure sector to support the country's growing international trade, as well as for transportation of domestic traffic. The mainstay of CONCOR's business is to set up and manage a network of rail-linked and road based Inland Container Depots/Container Freight Stations in the country and handling of export-import-domestic-air cargo and transportation of export-import-domestic containers by rail, road and sea (coastal movement). Further details about the Company can be accessed on the website www.concorindia.co.in.

CONCOR invites bids through e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) on Government e-Marketplacefor insurance cover for Ten (10) Locomotives procured from Indian Railways on "as is where is basis", which are deployed at CONCOR's nominated terminals, as shown in table below:

Loco No / Type /

Deployment CONCOR

#

Dt of

Price

Connected Railway Yard (B)

Distance A-B

Location (A)

Commissioning

13586 / WDG3A /

CONCOR ICD Tondiarpet,

CONCOR ICD Tondiarpet,

0 km (Will operate

1

1,50,38,700.00

Ennore High Road,

Ennore High Road,

20-11-2009

within ICD only)

Tiruvottiyur, Chennai-600019

Tiruvottiyur, Chennai-600019

2

13115 / WDG3A /

1,50,38,700.00

CONCOR MMLP Khatuwas,

New Ateli Junction

8 km (Will operate

17-12-2005

Neemrana-301704

between Yard & ICD)

3

13116 / WDG3A /

1,50,38,700.00

CONCOR CFS DRT, Dronagiri

Jasai Railway Yard

8 km (Will operate

30-08-2004

Node, Navi Mumbai-400707

between Yard & ICD)

CONCOR MMLP

CONCOR MMLP

4

13131 / WDG3A /

1,50,38,700.00

Visakhapatnam, Viman

Visakhapatnam, Viman

0 km (Will operate

17-10-2004

Nagar, Visakhapatnam-

Nagar, Visakhapatnam-

within ICD only)

530009

530009

5

13112 / WDG3A /

1,50,38,700.00

CONCOR MMLP Khatuwas,

New Ateli Junction

8 km (Will operate

13-09-2004

Neemrana-301704

between Yard & ICD)

14557 / WDG3A /

CONCOR ICD Dadri, Greater

2 km (Will operate

6

1,50,38,700.00

Noida, Dist. Gautam Budh

Dadri Railway Yard

03-03-1997

between Yard & ICD)

Nagar (U.P.)-203207

7

16141R / WDM3A /

1,12,10,000.00

To be deployed shortly.

02-10-1989

8

16298R / WDM3A /

1,12,10,000.00

To be deployed shortly.

02-06-1991

9

16299R / WDM3A /

1,12,10,000.00

To be deployed shortly.

06-06-1991

10

16286R / WDM3A /

1,12,10,000.00

To be deployed shortly.

31-03-1991

Total Cost to be Insured (Rs)

13,50,72,200.00

CIF @ 10%

1,35,07,220.00

Total Sum Insured (Rs)

14,85,79,420.00

Page 3 of

e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) for Insurance Cover For Locomotives.

  1. Online Open e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) on Government e- Marketplace in Two Packet tendering system, is invited for Insurance Cover for Ten (10) Nos of Locomotives procured from Indian Railways on "as is where is basis"through GeM.
  2. The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website www.concorindia.co.in and GeM Portal.

E-Tender Notice No

CON/A-II/COMML/Locomotives Insurance/2023

Name of Work

Insurance Cover for 10 Ten (10) Nos of Locomotives procured

from Indian Railways on "as is where is basis" for the year 2023.

Last Date & Time of

As per GEM Portal.

submission of Tender

Date & Time of

opening of Technical

As per GEM Portal.

bids

Date & Time of

opening of Financial

To be notified separately, as per GEM Portal.

Bids

  1. Parameters for E-Reverse Auction shall be as per GeM guidelines.
  2. Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.co.in, on GeM Portal (Custom Bid) and Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only.
  3. Validity of Insurance Cover: The insurance Cover will be valid for one year from the date of payment of premium amount. However, liability of insurance extends to all cases occurring during the period even though actual payment might be done after expiry of period covered for Premium.
  4. The insurance company may submit their e-bid directly and not through any Insurance Brokers.
  5. The submission and opening of bids will be through e-tendering process.
  6. To participate in the Bid submission through GeM Portal, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password.
  7. Time schedule of various e-tender related events:

• Last Date & Time of bid submission

: As per GeM Portal.

  • Date & Time of opening of Technical bids : As per GeM Portal.
  • Date & Time of opening of Financial Bids : To be notified separately, as per GeM Portal.

Page 4 of

e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) for Insurance Cover For Locomotives.

Section-2 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

  1. The Insurance company should be recognized and registered by Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA). Firms are required to upload self-attested copy of valid Certificate of Registration with IRDA along with latest proof of payment for annual renewal.
  2. Bidder insurance company should have earned Profit in any one year during four preceding financial years (2018-19,2019-20,2020-21,2021-22). Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
  3. Gross Premium underwritten by the Bidder Insurance Company should be at least Rs 3.90 Crores as of last financial year i.e. 2021-22. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
  4. Net Worth of the Bidder Insurance Company should not be less than Rs 3.09 Crores as of last financial year i.e. 2021-22. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
  5. The Bidder Insurance Company should have credit rating of "AA" or Higher from any reputed Rating Agency. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
  6. The bidder should have solvency margin of not less than 1.30 in any one of preceding Three (3) Financial Years i.e. 2019-20,2020-21 & 2021-22. Audited financial figures or certificate to be enclosed.
  7. Company should have given insurance cover of Rs 12 Crores to Govt/PSUs in last financial year i.e. 2021-22 (Proof to be enclosed).

Page 5 of

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 11 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
12/09Container Of India : Development of container staking area for Indian agri merchandise exp..
PU
12/08Container Of India : Open E-Tender for Leasing of Warehousing Space (Two Warehouses (30,16..
PU
12/06Container Of India : Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation, Commissioning..
PU
12/02Container Of India : Revised additional discount scheme on rail freight of empty container..
PU
11/30Container Of India : CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE-tkd
PU
11/29Container Of India : E-tender for Supply of OTLs (Bolt Seal for container/High Security St..
PU
11/28Container Of India : Custom Bid for Services - Providing professional services for operati..
PU
11/25Container Of India : Sealed Single bid is invited through Single packet tendering system f..
PU
11/25Container Of India : Service pertaining to sub-stations and electrical installations at ic..
PU
11/24Container Of India : Comprehensive AMC for Operation and Maintenance of AC plant 165TR & 1..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 85 602 M 1 038 M 1 038 M
Net income 2023 12 725 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2023 34 995 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 1,41%
Capitalization 472 B 5 719 M 5 719 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
EV / Sales 2024 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 774,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED25.95%5 719
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-15.44%135 872
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.43%84 370
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED18.45%73 575
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-18.02%59 388
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-11.46%11 218