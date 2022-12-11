Container of India : Comprehensive Insurance Cover For Ten (10) Diesel Locomotives

e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) for Insurance Cover For Locomotives.

Section-1 INTRODUCTION

Container Corporation Of India Limited (hereinafter referred to as CONCOR), is a Schedule 'A' Public Sector Undertaking ("NAVRATNA PSU") under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, Government of India. CONCOR is a Government Company registered under the Companies Act, 1956/2013. CONCOR was set up in 1988 with the prime objective of developing multi-modal transport and logistics infrastructure sector to support the country's growing international trade, as well as for transportation of domestic traffic. The mainstay of CONCOR's business is to set up and manage a network of rail-linked and road based Inland Container Depots/Container Freight Stations in the country and handling of export-import-domestic-air cargo and transportation of export-import-domestic containers by rail, road and sea (coastal movement). Further details about the Company can be accessed on the website www.concorindia.co.in.

CONCOR invites bids through e-Tender cum Reverse Auction (Custom Bid) on Government e-Marketplacefor insurance cover for Ten (10) Locomotives procured from Indian Railways on "as is where is basis", which are deployed at CONCOR's nominated terminals, as shown in table below: