  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Container Corporation of India Limited
  News
  Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Container of India : Copy of Newspaper Publication

01/22/2022 | 01:14am EST
ka^na/Aa[AarsaI/SE/104/Vol.-VII/idnaaMk : 22.01.2022

1.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., Mumbai

(Through BSE Listing Centre)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street

Mumbai-400001

2.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

(Through NEAPS)

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,G Block

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper Publication of Notice of Record Date for 2nd Interim Dividend.

Please find enclosed the copies of the Newspaper Publication of Notice of Record Date for 2nd Interim Dividend of CONCOR for FY 2021-22, published in the newspapers on 22.01.2022 in 'Indian Express and Financial Express', in English language and in 'Jansatta' in Hindi language, in all India edition.

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Container Corporation of India Ltd.,

(Harish Chandra)

Executive Director (Finance) & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 77 611 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
Net income 2022 11 505 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 12 343 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 380 B 5 112 M 5 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 45,2%
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED1.47%5 112
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.22%155 621
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.86%87 452
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.16%71 340
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.15%67 944
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN0.00%26 711