Container of India : E-Auction of old dated uncleared and unclaimed import loaded containers/cargo/technical scrap items etc. to be conducted through e-auction

CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE

M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers.

SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME Inspection schedule of Materials: Date & Timings Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD) Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207 Date:28-04-2022 to 29-04-2022 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs Place: ICD/MORADABAD Container Corporation of India, Inland Container Depot, Loco shed , Moradabad-244001 Contact No. 8171111286 Date: 27-04-2022 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs CTKR, Majerhat Terminal :CTKR, Majerhat Terminal, P-144 Remount Road, Kantapukur, Kolkata - 700088, West Bengal Date: 25-04-2022 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs Shalimar Terminal, ARM Building, Gr. Floor, Shalimar, Howrah - 711103. West Bengal Date: 25-04-2022 Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs Online Auction date 30-04-2022 Online Auction Result The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on website (_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 30-04-2022 or later

ICD/TKD

Sr. no.

Lot no.

Container No.

SzDate of ArrivalCargo Description

CMAU5206051

40

18-10-2020

BOPP FILM(THE ROLLS ARE BOPP(BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE)

1

1

2

3

2

3

NYKU5822540

YMLU3265440

20

40

16-05-2009 04:37:00

21-07-2013

GLASS ware composed of styrene - butadiene based polymeric compound

07-02-2015 02:31:00

black colored coarse powder-Fix Carbon-95.9%. Ash-0.16%, Moisture - 0.33%

4

4

HLXU5227220

5

5

XINU4051820

VMLU3505770

6

6

KMTU7062825

7

7

8

GLDU2161366

40

40

06-02-2015 14:36:00

20

15-05-2009 19:21:00

20

20-04-2010 10:13:00

20

22-09-2006 23:30:00

black colored coarse powder-Fix Carbon-95.9%. Ash-0.16%, Moisture - 0.33%

dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt

form of white powder. It has the characteristics of disodium thio sulphate.

in the form of heterogeneous mixture of yellowish pasty mass. It is a mixture of fatty acids, having FFA (as oleic acid)=90.5% (by wt.).

12.26

12.26

Gross Wt. as per IGM

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 18.17& Prevention &

No. of Pkgs

23.81

ii. Logbook require from PCB for polyethene bags.

Remarks i. Registration Certificate Cum Pass Book for refining/recyclin g of Hazardous waste.

271 PKGS

17.6

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 22.76& Prevention &

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 19.79& Prevention &

VMLU3506400

20

17-05-2009 05:09:00

form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

9

9

GRMU2030785

20

15-05-2009 16:40:00

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

10

10

11

11

12

12

13

13

14

14

15 15

VMLU3501434

VMLU3504855

FCIU3450130

VMLU3505208

CAXU3175074

20

15-05-2009 19:21:00

20

17-05-2009 10:26:00

20

21-07-2009 20:32:00

20

15-05-2009 16:39:00

20

09-07-2009 19:00:00

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

in the form of black pasty mass. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt

in the form of black pasty mass. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

25 25

APHU6628665

16

16

CAXU9684377

17

17

CAXU9551482

18

18

MSCU8763772

19

19

BHCU4929116

20

20

UACU5451827

21

21

SEGU5692235

22

22

UACU5604968

23

23

HLXU8543310

24

24

HLXU6542042

40

09-08-2010 23:09:00

40

25-07-2010

40

28-07-2010

40

27-06-2010

40

05-08-2010

40

17-03-2020 02:58:00

40

07-05-2020 04:16:00

40

05-05-2020 02:05:00

40

18-03-2020 02:34:00

40

18-03-2020 03:21:00

Reclaimed RubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubber

21.42

20.92

18.87

17.71

17.81

22.43

23.11

22.78

22.17

23.33 LooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLoose

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution.

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution.