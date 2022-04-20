Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : E-Auction of old dated uncleared and unclaimed import loaded containers/cargo/technical scrap items etc. to be conducted through e-auction

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110044

Tel: 011-26368083, Fax:011-26368085

Web Site: www.concorindia.co.in Email: tkd.auction@concorindia.com ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: M/s MSTC Limited,

Jeewan Vikas Building,

30-31 A, Asaf Ali Road,

New Delhi-110002

Tel:011-23211679

E-mail:agunawat@mstcindia.com

Website: www.mstcecommerce.com

CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE

M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers.

SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME

Inspection schedule of Materials: Date & Timings

Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD)

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207

Date:28-04-2022 to 29-04-2022

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Place: ICD/MORADABAD Container Corporation of India, Inland Container Depot,

Loco shed , Moradabad-244001 Contact No. 8171111286

Date: 27-04-2022

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

CTKR, Majerhat Terminal :CTKR, Majerhat Terminal, P-144 Remount Road, Kantapukur,

Kolkata - 700088, West Bengal

Date: 25-04-2022

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Shalimar Terminal, ARM Building, Gr. Floor, Shalimar, Howrah - 711103.

West Bengal

Date: 25-04-2022

Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

Online Auction date

30-04-2022

Online Auction Result

The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on website (_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 30-04-2022 or later

ICD/TKD

Sr. no.

Lot no.

Container No.

SzDate of ArrivalCargo Description

CMAU5206051

40

18-10-2020

BOPP FILM(THE ROLLS ARE BOPP(BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE)

1

1

2

3

2

3

NYKU5822540

YMLU3265440

20

40

16-05-2009 04:37:00

21-07-2013

GLASS ware composed of styrene - butadiene based polymeric compound

07-02-2015 02:31:00

black colored coarse powder-Fix Carbon-95.9%. Ash-0.16%, Moisture - 0.33%

4

4

HLXU5227220

5

5

XINU4051820

VMLU3505770

6

6

KMTU7062825

7

7

8

GLDU2161366

40

40

06-02-2015 14:36:00

20

15-05-2009 19:21:00

20

20-04-2010 10:13:00

20

22-09-2006 23:30:00

black colored coarse powder-Fix Carbon-95.9%. Ash-0.16%, Moisture - 0.33%

dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt

form of white powder. It has the characteristics of disodium thio sulphate.

in the form of heterogeneous mixture of yellowish pasty mass. It is a mixture of fatty acids, having FFA (as oleic acid)=90.5% (by wt.).

12.26

12.26

Gross Wt. as per IGM

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 18.17& Prevention &

No. of Pkgs

23.81

ii. Logbook require from PCB for polyethene bags.

Remarks i. Registration Certificate Cum Pass Book for refining/recyclin g of Hazardous waste.

271 PKGS

17.6

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 22.76& Prevention &

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 19.79& Prevention &

VMLU3506400

20

17-05-2009 05:09:00

form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

9

9

GRMU2030785

20

15-05-2009 16:40:00

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

10

10

11

11

12

12

13

13

14

14

15 15

VMLU3501434

VMLU3504855

FCIU3450130

VMLU3505208

CAXU3175074

20

15-05-2009 19:21:00

20

17-05-2009 10:26:00

20

21-07-2009 20:32:00

20

15-05-2009 16:39:00

20

09-07-2009 19:00:00

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

in the form of black pasty mass. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt

in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt

in the form of black pasty mass. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.

25 25

APHU6628665

16

16

CAXU9684377

17

17

CAXU9551482

18

18

MSCU8763772

19

19

BHCU4929116

20

20

UACU5451827

21

21

SEGU5692235

22

22

UACU5604968

23

23

HLXU8543310

24

24

HLXU6542042

40

09-08-2010 23:09:00

40

25-07-2010

40

28-07-2010

40

27-06-2010

40

05-08-2010

40

17-03-2020 02:58:00

40

07-05-2020 04:16:00

40

05-05-2020 02:05:00

40

18-03-2020 02:34:00

40

18-03-2020 03:21:00

Reclaimed RubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubber

21.42

20.92

18.87

17.71

17.81

22.43

23.11

22.78

22.17

23.33 LooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLoose

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution.

Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
04/15CONTAINER OF INDIA : Professional Services of Survey of Containers/Cargo and Inventory Man..
PU
04/15CONTAINER OF INDIA : Infrastructure Renovation of Room No. 7 & 8 at CIFM/ Tughlakabad
PU
04/13CONTAINER OF INDIA : Construction of CC paver block Pavement, PQC Road, Supply of P-way ma..
PU
04/12CONTAINER OF INDIA : Auction of unclaimed/uncleared Import/Export/Domestic cargo/Domestic ..
PU
04/12CONTAINER OF INDIA : Design, Supply, Installation and commissioning of frozen/chiller cham..
PU
04/12CONTAINER OF INDIA : Provision Of M S Staircase For Fire Escape In Export Building At ICD/..
PU
04/11CONTAINER OF INDIA : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
04/08CONTAINER OF INDIA : Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Integrated Modern Warehousin..
PU
04/08CONTAINER OF INDIA : Selection of Warehouse Partner for Construction, Operation & Maintena..
PU
04/08CONTAINER OF INDIA : Design, Manufacture, Supply and Commissioning of 10 nos. of Forklift ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 587 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2022 11 133 M 146 M 146 M
Net cash 2022 32 888 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 399 B 5 217 M 5 217 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 654,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED6.49%5 217
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.89%154 344
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.42%89 060
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.72%72 156
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-11.82%63 309
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-4.53%13 086