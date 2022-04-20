Container of India : E-Auction of old dated uncleared and unclaimed import loaded containers/cargo/technical scrap items etc. to be conducted through e-auction

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110044
Tel: 011-26368083, Fax:011-26368085
Web Site: www.concorindia.co.in Email: tkd.auction@concorindia.com ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
AUCTION CONDUCTED BY: M/s MSTC Limited,
Jeewan Vikas Building,
30-31 A, Asaf Ali Road,
New Delhi-110002
Tel:011-23211679
E-mail:agunawat@mstcindia.com
Website: www.mstcecommerce.com
CONCOR ONLINE AUCTION SALE
M/s Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will sell various types of Uncleared/Unclaimed cargo brought into India and Scrap items, Damaged Empty Containers, etc, through Online Auction in accordance with Section 48 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs Circular No. 49/2018-Customs dated 03.12.2018, which shall be conducted through M/s MSTC Limited, which is an e-auction service provider. It is to be noted that M/s MSTC Limited will provide only the portal for obtaining information and facilitate the e-auction. The sale and purchase are made directly between the seller and the buyers.
|
SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMME
|
Inspection schedule of Materials: Date & Timings
|
Place: ICD/TKD(TUGHLAKABAD)
Container Corporation of India Ltd. Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020. Contact No- 9560597207
Date:28-04-2022 to 29-04-2022
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
Place: ICD/MORADABAD Container Corporation of India, Inland Container Depot,
Loco shed , Moradabad-244001 Contact No. 8171111286
Date: 27-04-2022
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
CTKR, Majerhat Terminal :CTKR, Majerhat Terminal, P-144 Remount Road, Kantapukur,
Kolkata - 700088, West Bengal
Date: 25-04-2022
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
|
Shalimar Terminal, ARM Building, Gr. Floor, Shalimar, Howrah - 711103.
West Bengal
Date: 25-04-2022
Time: from 10.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs
|
Online Auction date
|
30-04-2022
|
Online Auction Result
|
The Provisional Result of the auction will be displayed on website (_(www.mstcecommerce.com) on 30-04-2022 or later
ICD/TKD
Sr. no.
Lot no.
Container No.
SzDate of ArrivalCargo Description
CMAU5206051
40
18-10-2020
BOPP FILM(THE ROLLS ARE BOPP(BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE)
1
1
2
3
2
3
NYKU5822540
YMLU3265440
20
40
16-05-2009 04:37:00
21-07-2013
GLASS ware composed of styrene - butadiene based polymeric compound
07-02-2015 02:31:00
black colored coarse powder-Fix Carbon-95.9%. Ash-0.16%, Moisture - 0.33%
4
4
HLXU5227220
5
5
XINU4051820
VMLU3505770
6
6
KMTU7062825
7
7
GLDU2161366
40
40
06-02-2015 14:36:00
20
15-05-2009 19:21:00
20
20-04-2010 10:13:00
20
22-09-2006 23:30:00
black colored coarse powder-Fix Carbon-95.9%. Ash-0.16%, Moisture - 0.33%
dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt
form of white powder. It has the characteristics of disodium thio sulphate.
in the form of heterogeneous mixture of yellowish pasty mass. It is a mixture of fatty acids, having FFA (as oleic acid)=90.5% (by wt.).
12.26
12.26
Gross Wt. as per IGM
Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 18.17& Prevention &
No. of Pkgs
23.81
ii. Logbook require from PCB for polyethene bags.
Remarks i. Registration Certificate Cum Pass Book for refining/recyclin g of Hazardous waste.
271 PKGS
17.6
Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 22.76& Prevention &
Require NOC from PCB/CPCB 19.79& Prevention &
VMLU3506400
20
17-05-2009 05:09:00
form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.
9
9
GRMU2030785
20
15-05-2009 16:40:00
in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.
10
10
11
11
12
12
13
13
14
14
VMLU3501434
VMLU3504855
FCIU3450130
VMLU3505208
CAXU3175074
20
15-05-2009 19:21:00
20
17-05-2009 10:26:00
20
21-07-2009 20:32:00
20
15-05-2009 16:39:00
20
09-07-2009 19:00:00
in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.
in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.
in the form of black pasty mass. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt
in the form of dark brownish liquid. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt
in the form of black pasty mass. It is mainly composed of mineral hydrocarbon oil, having mineral hydrocarbon oil more than 70% by wt.
APHU6628665
16
16
CAXU9684377
17
17
CAXU9551482
18
18
MSCU8763772
19
19
BHCU4929116
20
20
UACU5451827
21
21
SEGU5692235
22
22
UACU5604968
23
23
HLXU8543310
24
24
HLXU6542042
40
09-08-2010 23:09:00
40
25-07-2010
40
28-07-2010
40
27-06-2010
40
05-08-2010
40
17-03-2020 02:58:00
40
07-05-2020 04:16:00
40
05-05-2020 02:05:00
40
18-03-2020 02:34:00
40
18-03-2020 03:21:00
Reclaimed RubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubberReclaimed rubber
21.42
20.92
18.87
17.71
17.81
22.43
23.11
22.78
22.17
23.33 LooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLooseLoose
Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution.
Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution. Require NOC from PCB/CPCB & Prevention & Control pollution.
