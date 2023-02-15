Advanced search
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:48 2023-02-15 am EST
621.25 INR   +0.96%
Container of India : ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250KW W/AIRCO,PN - H4083714

02/15/2023 | 07:37am EST
NSIC, MDBP BUILDING, 3rd FLOOR,OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, New Delhi-110020

TENDER NOTICE

(E-Tendering Mode Only)

CONCOR invites Online tender in single packet bid system from established, experienced & reliable manufacturers or/and from their authorized dealer for the Supply of ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250 KW W/AIRCO,PN-H4083714 at Container Corporation of India Ltd, ICD/KOLKATA, Howrah -711102,India, only through e-tendering mode. The bid document can only be downloaded after paying Rs. 1000/-* through online from the website (www. tenderwizard.com/CCIL).

Bid Reference

Tender No. कॉन/टीके डी/तक/खरीद/ENGINE QSM-

11/2022/68240

Name of Supply

ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250 KW

W/AIRCO,PN-H4083714

Tendered Quantity

1 No.

Estimated Cost

42,48,871/-

Delivery Schedule

Within 120 days from the date of PO

Earnest Money

Rs. 84,978 / - (Rs. Eighty four thousand nine hundred

seventy eight only) through e-payment (NEFT/RTGS)

Tender processing fee

Rs.2507/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through

(Nonrefundable)

online payment gateway to CONCOR.

Period of Tender Sale (online)

From 15.02.2023 from 15:00 hrs to 02.03.2023 upto

16:00 hrs.

Date

and

time

of

On or before - 02.03.2023 Up to 17.00 hrs.

Submission of Bid

Date and time of opening of Bid

03.03.2023 at 15:30 hrs.

Place

of

Opening

and

Group General Manager /Technical/AREA-1,

Communication Address

Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP

BUILDING, 3rd FLOOR,OKHLA INDUSTRIAL

ESTATE, New Delhi-110020

*Exemption for MSE

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. For complete details logon to www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

GGM/T-2/Area-1

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 12:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
07:37aContainer Of India : Engine assy. diesel qsm 11 250kw w/airco,pn - h4083714
PU
02/13Container Of India : Providing Professional Services for Survey of Containers and Cargo an..
PU
02/09Nomura Downgrades Container Corp. of India to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
02/07Container Of India : Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at MMLP/Kathuwa..
PU
02/06Supply Of 160 Nos Of Graphite Mould : RWF/M/SPECN-1/016/1987 Alt “P.
PU
02/06CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividen..
FA
02/03Container Of India : Handling of Containers at MMLP Mihan
PU
02/02Container Of India : Construction of Earth work, Cement Concrete Pavement with CC Block an..
PU
02/02Container Of India : Empanelment of Advertising Agencies for CONCOR on PAN INDIA level
PU
02/01Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
Financials
Sales 2023 81 610 M 984 M 984 M
Net income 2023 11 733 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2023 36 041 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,9x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 375 B 4 519 M 4 519 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
EV / Sales 2024 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 615,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-16.71%4 519
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-0.49%124 840
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.82%79 801
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.35%74 053
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-4.52%53 593
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.14.65%12 356