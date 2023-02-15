Container of India : ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250KW W/AIRCO,PN - H4083714

NSIC, MDBP BUILDING, 3rd FLOOR,OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, New Delhi-110020

CONCOR invites Online tender in single packet bid system from established, experienced & reliable manufacturers or/and from their authorized dealer for the Supply of ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250 KW W/AIRCO,PN-H4083714 at Container Corporation of India Ltd, ICD/KOLKATA, Howrah -711102,India, only through e-tendering mode. The bid document can only be downloaded after paying Rs. 1000/-* through online from the website (www. tenderwizard.com/CCIL).

Bid Reference Tender No. कॉन/टीके डी/तक/खरीद/ENGINE QSM- 11/2022/68240 Name of Supply ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250 KW W/AIRCO,PN-H4083714 Tendered Quantity 1 No. Estimated Cost ₹42,48,871/- Delivery Schedule Within 120 days from the date of PO Earnest Money Rs. 84,978 / - (Rs. Eighty four thousand nine hundred seventy eight only) through e-payment (NEFT/RTGS) Tender processing fee Rs.2507/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through (Nonrefundable) online payment gateway to CONCOR. Period of Tender Sale (online) From 15.02.2023 from 15:00 hrs to 02.03.2023 upto 16:00 hrs. Date and time of On or before - 02.03.2023 Up to 17.00 hrs. Submission of Bid Date and time of opening of Bid 03.03.2023 at 15:30 hrs. Place of Opening and Group General Manager /Technical/AREA-1, Communication Address Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP BUILDING, 3rd FLOOR,OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, New Delhi-110020

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. For complete details logon to www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

