Container of India : ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250KW W/AIRCO,PN - H4083714

NSIC, MDBP BUILDING, 3rd FLOOR,OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, New Delhi-110020
TENDER NOTICE
(E-Tendering Mode Only)
CONCOR invites Online tender in single packet bid system from established, experienced & reliable manufacturers or/and from their authorized dealer for the Supply of ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250 KW W/AIRCO,PN-H4083714 at Container Corporation of India Ltd, ICD/KOLKATA, Howrah -711102,India, only through e-tendering mode. The bid document can only be downloaded after paying Rs. 1000/-* through online from the website (www. tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
|
Bid Reference
|
|
|
Tender No. कॉन/टीके डी/तक/खरीद/ENGINE QSM-
|
|
|
|
|
11/2022/68240
|
|
|
|
Name of Supply
|
|
ENGINE ASSY. DIESEL QSM 11 250 KW
|
|
|
|
|
W/AIRCO,PN-H4083714
|
Tendered Quantity
|
|
1 No.
|
Estimated Cost
|
|
|
₹42,48,871/-
|
Delivery Schedule
|
|
Within 120 days from the date of PO
|
|
|
|
|
Earnest Money
|
|
|
Rs. 84,978 / - (Rs. Eighty four thousand nine hundred
|
|
|
|
|
seventy eight only) through e-payment (NEFT/RTGS)
|
Tender processing fee
|
|
Rs.2507/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through
|
(Nonrefundable)
|
|
online payment gateway to CONCOR.
|
Period of Tender Sale (online)
|
From 15.02.2023 from 15:00 hrs to 02.03.2023 upto
|
|
|
|
|
16:00 hrs.
|
Date
|
and
|
time
|
of
|
On or before - 02.03.2023 Up to 17.00 hrs.
|
Submission of Bid
|
|
|
|
|
Date and time of opening of Bid
|
03.03.2023 at 15:30 hrs.
|
Place
|
of
|
Opening
|
and
|
Group General Manager /Technical/AREA-1,
|
Communication Address
|
|
Container Corporation of India Ltd, NSIC, MDBP
|
|
|
|
|
BUILDING, 3rd FLOOR,OKHLA INDUSTRIAL
|
|
|
|
|
ESTATE, New Delhi-110020
*Exemption for MSE
CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. For complete details logon to www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
GGM/T-2/Area-1
