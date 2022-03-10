Log in
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
Container of India : Establishing of Domestic Container Repair Facility to carry all major and minor repairs of damaged domestic (DSO)containers as per IICL specification including arrangement of a pre and post repair survey/certification, as required, at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
E-Tender Notice

(E-TENDERING MODE ONLY)

1. Online "Container Repair Facility to carry all major And minor repairs of damaged domestic (DSO)containers as per IICL specification including arrangement of a pre and post repair survey/certification, as required, at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru" only through e-tendering mode (Two bid Mode).

  1. The e-bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  2. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

Tender No.

CON/Area-III/WFD/CRS/0322/23

Name of Work

Establishing of Domestic Container Repair Facility to

carry all major and minor repairs of damaged domestic

(DSO)containers as per IICL specification including

arrangement of a pre and post repair survey/certification,

as required, at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield,

Bengaluru

Annual Estimated value

Rs.3.45 Lakhs per annum approx. inclusive GST

Period of Contract

2+2 years

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.7000/- through e-Payment.

Cost of Document

Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-

payment.

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.590/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-

refundable) through e-payment.

Date of Sale (Online)

From 10.03.2022 1500 hrs to 25.03.2022, upto 1600

hrs.

Date & Time of submission of

On or before 28/03/2022 upto 15.00 Hrs.

tender online

Date & Time of opening of

29/03/2022 at 11.30 Hrs.

tender online

Contact address of Area III

Container Corporation of India Ltd, 8th Floor, EVR

Chennai office

Periyar Salai, CAO/CN office, Southern Railway,

Egmore, Chennai-08.Ph.No.044-26482192 and M/s

ITI- 011-49424365 for on line submission of tenders&

Digital Signature

Note: Corrigendum/Addendum/Amendments/clarifications, etc, if any, shall be hosted on websites only. Bidders are requested to visit the website regularly, contact office of CONCOR, Chennai office for any doubts/clarifications.

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The e-bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs. 1000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/-

  • GST (18% age as applicable) to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.

The detailed e-tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com /CCIL from 10/03/2022, 15.00 hrs to 25/03/2022 upto 1600 hrs.

Note :

  1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE‟s) registered with the listed agencies.
  2. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

3. MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along withthe bid.

    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
  2. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration.
    Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailedin MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12

Note: Bidders quoting as MSEs (Micro or Small Enterprises) registered with relevant bodies like NSIC shall be exempted from the payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) on submission of valid registration for the tendered item. However if any document submitted in support of getting benefit by MSEs at any moment of time even after award of contract is found to be false, the contract will be cancelled and action as per law will be initiated. Further it is clarified that no price preference shall be made available as splitting of contract for 20% of the tendered work is not feasible in this case.

Container Corporation of India Ltd (A

Navratna Govt. of India Undertaking) visit us at www.concorindia.co.in/tenderwizard.com/ccil

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
