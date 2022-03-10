Container of India : Establishing of Domestic Container Repair Facility to carry all major and minor repairs of damaged domestic (DSO)containers as per IICL specification including arrangement of a pre and post repair survey/certification, as required, at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Note: Corrigendum/Addendum/Amendments/clarifications, etc, if any, shall be hosted on websites only. Bidders are requested to visit the website regularly, contact office of CONCOR, Chennai office for any doubts/clarifications.

Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

1. Online "Container Repair Facility to carry all major And minor repairs of damaged domestic (DSO)containers as per IICL specification including arrangement of a pre and post repair survey/certification, as required, at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru" only through e-tendering mode (Two bid Mode).

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The e-bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs. 1000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/-

GST (18% age as applicable) to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.

The detailed e-tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com /CCIL from 10/03/2022, 15.00 hrs to 25/03/2022 upto 1600 hrs.

Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE‟s) registered with the listed agencies. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

3. MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along withthe bid.

District Industries Centers Khadi and Village Industries Commission Khadi and Village Industries Board Coir Board National Small Industries Corporation Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration.

Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailedin MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12

Note: Bidders quoting as MSEs (Micro or Small Enterprises) registered with relevant bodies like NSIC shall be exempted from the payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) on submission of valid registration for the tendered item. However if any document submitted in support of getting benefit by MSEs at any moment of time even after award of contract is found to be false, the contract will be cancelled and action as per law will be initiated. Further it is clarified that no price preference shall be made available as splitting of contract for 20% of the tendered work is not feasible in this case.

