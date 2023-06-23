Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
07:43:21 2023-06-23 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
642.40
INR
-0.01%
-3.88%
-13.05%
Container of India : HANDLING OF CARGO TERMINAL TPT AT KOTA
E- Tender cum Reverse A uction in two bid system for providing Handling of Cargo a nd Terminal Transportation of Containers at ICD Kota
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Container of India : HANDLING OF CARGO TERMINAL TPT AT KOTA
08:36am
PU
08:36am
PU
Container of India : Varnama (CGMV)- Auction of unclaimed/uncleared cargo/container.
02:50am
PU
02:50am
PU
Container of India : Tihi (CGPT)- Auction of unclaimed/uncleared cargo/container.
02:50am
PU
02:50am
PU
Container of India : Balli (MLPB)- Auction of unclaimed/uncleared cargo/container.
02:50am
PU
02:50am
PU
Container of India : Handling and Transport on Lumpsum Basis - Handling Service
Jun. 21
PU
Jun. 21
PU
Container of India : Construction of M-50 Grade CC Block Pavement between Line no.3 & 4 for facilitation of TXR infrastructure at Line no. 3, MMLP Mihan, Nagpur
Jun. 16
PU
Jun. 16
PU
Container of India : Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - SUV; 2500 km x 300 hours; Local
Jun. 13
PU
Jun. 13
PU
Container of India : Handling and Internal Transportation of Containers at MMLP Varnama
Jun. 13
PU
Jun. 13
PU
Container of India : Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation of Containers and EXIM Warehouse Management at ICD/ Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.
Jun. 08
PU
Jun. 08
PU
Container Corporation of India Limited Appoints Shri R. C. Paul Kanagaraj as Non-Official Independent Director
Jun. 06
CI
Jun. 06
CI
Online e-Auction No: 16 June2023/CONCOR/MSTC/2023-24 online auction
Jun. 01
PU
Jun. 01
PU
Container of India : Survey of Containers/Cargo at ICD/MB alongwith SEZ , IOCL siding, Panipat, Haryana and Inventory Management at ICD/MB, U.P
May. 30
PU
May. 30
PU
Container of India : Repair and Maintenance Of Civil Work Of Corporate Office at C-3, Mathura Road, NSIC-MDBP Building (2nd & 3rd Floor), CONCOR Officers Flats at Defence Colony, Jungpura, Khelgaon, San Martin Marg, Chanakyapuri, Technical Office at US Complex (Room No. 6,7,12 & 19), 27 Tilak Bridge Railway Colony New Delhi & Operational Office at Gurgaon
May. 30
PU
May. 30
PU
Nomura Adjusts Container Corporation of India's Price Target to INR632 From INR635, Keeps at Neutral
May. 23
MT
May. 23
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Container Corporation of India's Price Target to INR825 From INR900, Keeps at Buy
May. 19
MT
May. 19
MT
Transcript : Container Corporation of India Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 19, 2023
May. 19
CI
May. 19
CI
Container of India : Professional Services of Survey of Containers and Cargo and Inventory Management at ICD Mandideep
May. 18
PU
May. 18
PU
Container of India : Professional Services of Survey of Containers and Cargo and Inventory Management at ICD Aurangabad.
May. 18
PU
May. 18
PU
Container Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
May. 18
CI
May. 18
CI
Container Corporation of India Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2022-23
May. 18
CI
May. 18
CI
Container of India : Handling of Containers at CFS DRTA
May. 11
PU
May. 11
PU
Container of India : Survey of Containers/Cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), ICD/PSWC, Dappar, RCT/Dappar (DHPR), ICD/Baddi, DCT/Phillaur (PHR) & CRT/Suranassi (SRX) and Inventory Management at said ICD/DCT.
May. 10
PU
May. 10
PU
Container of India : Horticulture Service - Maintenance Based Model - Service inclusive of Consumables; General Maintenance of Garden or Lawn and Maintenance of Potted or Container Plant
May. 10
PU
May. 10
PU
Container of India : Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Indoor , Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based - Office/Commercial/Institutions/Residential; General Cleaning (Sweeping, Mopping, dusting); Outdoor
May. 10
PU
May. 10
PU
Container of India : TRANSMISSION PART NO. H4024315 TE-32 FULL FLOW, MODEL NO. 15.7 TE-32418-81/ 15.7TE32418-90
May. 09
PU
May. 09
PU
Sales 2023*
81,211
M
991
M
Capitalization
391 B
4 778 M
Net income 2023*
11,778
M
144
M
Net cash 2023*
35,314
M
431
M
Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The Company is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals. It operates through two divisions: EXIM and Domestic. Both EXIM and Domestic divisions of the Company are engaged in handling, transportation and warehousing activities. Its international services include air cargo movements, bonded warehousing, reefer and cold chain services, and factory stuffing/destuffing. Its domestic services include volume discount scheme, door delivery and pickups, and terminal handling charges. Its E-Filing software is a Web-based application for EXIM locations being operational at Terminal/Inland Container Depot of CONCOR. Through its software, any importer/exporter/shipping agent can file his documents, including billing and take printouts.
