Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The Company is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals. It operates through two divisions: EXIM and Domestic. Both EXIM and Domestic divisions of the Company are engaged in handling, transportation and warehousing activities. Its international services include air cargo movements, bonded warehousing, reefer and cold chain services, and factory stuffing/destuffing. Its domestic services include volume discount scheme, door delivery and pickups, and terminal handling charges. Its E-Filing software is a Web-based application for EXIM locations being operational at Terminal/Inland Container Depot of CONCOR. Through its software, any importer/exporter/shipping agent can file his documents, including billing and take printouts.