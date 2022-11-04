Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:28 2022-11-04 am EDT
796.05 INR    0.00%
07:22aContainer Of India : Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo at SCICL/MMLP/Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.
PU
11/03Container Of India : Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana
PU
10/31Container Of India : Professional Services of Survey of Containers/Cargo and Inventory Management at MMLP- Mundra, Gujarat
PU
Container of India : Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo at SCICL/MMLP/Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

11/04/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Tender Notice

(E-TENDER cum REVERSE AUCTION MODE ONLY)

  1. Online "Professional Services of Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo at MMLP/Pantnagar, Uttarakhand" only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid system).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).

Tender No.

CON/Area-I/TC/H&T/Pantnagar/2022

Name of Work

Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of

Containers/Cargo

at

SCICL/MMLP/Pantnagar,

Uttarakhand.

Estimated Cost

Rs 12,75,03,122/-(including GST) for 4+1 years

Period of Contract

4+1 years

Earnest

Money

Rs. 5,00,000/- through e payment

Deposit

Cost of Document

Rs 1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment.

Tender

Processing

Rs 4,720/-Inclusive of all taxes & duties (Non-refundable)

Fee

through e-payment.

Date

of

Sale

(On

From 02.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (up to 22.11.2022 16:00 hrs.)

Line)

Last Date & Time of

On 23.11.2022 up to 15:00 hrs.

submission

Date

&

Time

of

On 24.11.2022 at 15:30 Hrs.

Opening

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve

L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically

price for e-Reverse Auction

qualified bidders

Lowest Decremented Value

To be decided / declared by SCICL later on

Minimum Bid-Decrement

………………..(Value in Currency) To be

decided by SCICL later on

Maximum Bid-Decrement

…….. Decided by SCICL

Major Break-up of elements

To be given by SCICL later on

Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse

All technically qualified bidders have to give

Auction

declaration (Sample proforma given at page 17)

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction

--------at------hrs

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

02 hrs.

Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction

Yes

closing time" if the last bid received within a

pre-defined time duration before the

"Reverse Auction closing time"

Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned

05 Minutes

above)

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as,

'Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value'

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. SCICL reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. * Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, SCICL will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by SCICL to bidders

in advance and bidders need not come to SCICL office for e-Reverse Auction.

  1. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
  2. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs1, 000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1500/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 02.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (Up to 22.11.2022 16:00 hrs.)

Note 2:

  1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
  2. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
  1. MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. MSEs have started Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
    8. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
  3. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed in MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12

SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company Limited

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
