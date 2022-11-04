Container of India : Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo at SCICL/MMLP/Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

To be given by SCICL later on

To be decided / declared by SCICL later on

L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically

From 02.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (up to 22.11.2022 16:00 hrs.)

Rs 1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment.

Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).

The bid document can only be downloaded from the website

Online "Professional Services of Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo at MMLP/Pantnagar, Uttarakhand" only through

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction --------at------hrs Duration of e-Reverse Auction 02 hrs. Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction Yes closing time" if the last bid received within a pre-defined time duration before the "Reverse Auction closing time" Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned 05 Minutes above) Time duration of automatic extension 10 Minutes Maximum number of auto extension 06 auto extensions Criteria of Bid-Acceptance 'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value' Display of Lowest Bid (L1) Yes (To all Bidders)

4. SCICL reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. * Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, SCICL will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by SCICL to bidders

in advance and bidders need not come to SCICL office for e-Reverse Auction.

In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs1, 000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1500/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 02.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (Up to 22.11.2022 16:00 hrs.)

Note 2: