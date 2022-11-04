Container of India : Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo at SCICL/MMLP/Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.
11/04/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Tender Notice
(E-TENDER cum REVERSE AUCTION MODE ONLY)
Online "Professional Services of Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo at MMLP/Pantnagar, Uttarakhand" only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid system).
The bid document can only be downloaded from the website(www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).
Tender No.
CON/Area-I/TC/H&T/Pantnagar/2022
Name of Work
Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of
Containers/Cargo
at
SCICL/MMLP/Pantnagar,
Uttarakhand.
Estimated Cost
Rs12,75,03,122/-(including GST) for 4+1 years
Period of Contract
4+1 years
Earnest
Money
Rs. 5,00,000/- through e payment
Deposit
Cost of Document
Rs 1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment.
Tender
Processing
Rs 4,720/-Inclusive of all taxes & duties (Non-refundable)
Fee
through e-payment.
Date
of
Sale
(On
From 02.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (up to 22.11.2022 16:00 hrs.)
Line)
Last Date & Time of
On 23.11.2022 up to 15:00 hrs.
submission
Date
&
Time
of
On 24.11.2022 at 15:30 Hrs.
Opening
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*
Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve
L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically
price for e-Reverse Auction
qualified bidders
Lowest Decremented Value
To be decided / declared by SCICL later on
Minimum Bid-Decrement
………………..(Value in Currency) To be
decided by SCICL later on
Maximum Bid-Decrement
…….. Decided by SCICL
Major Break-up of elements
To be given by SCICL later on
Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse
All technically qualified bidders have to give
Auction
declaration (Sample proforma given at page 17)
Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction
--------at------hrs
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
02 hrs.
Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction
Yes
closing time" if the last bid received within a
pre-defined time duration before the
"Reverse Auction closing time"
Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned
05 Minutes
above)
Time duration of automatic extension
10 Minutes
Maximum number of auto extension
06 auto extensions
Criteria of Bid-Acceptance
'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as,
'Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value'
Display of Lowest Bid (L1)
Yes (To all Bidders)
4. SCICL reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. * Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, SCICL will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by SCICL to bidders
in advance and bidders need not come to SCICL office for e-Reverse Auction.
In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs1, 000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1500/-+ GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.
The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 02.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (Up to 22.11.2022 16:00 hrs.)
Note 2:
Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
District Industries Centers
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Khadi and Village Industries Board
Coir Board
National Small Industries Corporation
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
MSEs have started Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed in MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12
