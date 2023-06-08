Advanced search
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:37:47 2023-06-08 am EDT
677.95 INR   +0.80%
03:16aContainer Of India : Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation of Containers and EXIM Warehouse Management at ICD/ Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.
PU
06/06Container Corporation of India Limited Appoints Shri R. C. Paul Kanagaraj as Non-Official Independent Director
CI
06/01Online E-auction No : 16 June2023/CONCOR/MSTC/2023-24 online auction
PU
Container of India : Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation of Containers and EXIM Warehouse Management at ICD/ Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

06/08/2023 | 03:16am EDT
E-Tender for Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation Of Containers and EXIM Warehouses Management at ICD/ SNF2023

Tender Notice

(E-TENDER cum reverse Auction MODE ONLY)

  1. Online open e-tenderfor Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation Of Containers and EXIM Warehouse Management at Inland Container Depot, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad only through e-tendercum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).

Tender No.

CON/Area-III/SNF/Hnld & TT/0623/02

Name of Work

Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation of

Containers and EXIM Warehouse Management at

ICD/ Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

Annual Estimated Cost

Rs.5.21 crores per annum approx. including GST

Period of Contract

5 years (4+1)

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.5,00,000/- through e-Payment.

Cost of Document

Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-

payment.

Tender Processing Fee

Rs. 4720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-

refundable) through e-payment.

Date of Sale (Online)

From 08.06.2023, 1500 hrs to 29.06.2023, upto 1600

hrs.

Pre-Bid Meeting

On 19.06.2023 at 15.00 hrs to be held at CONCOR,

Container Corporation of India Limited, 6th Floor,

No.601 to 603, Navketan Building, Opp. Clock Tower,

S.D. Road, Secunderabad - 500003

Issue of corrigendum for Pre-

On or after 20.06.2023 on website only

bid, if any

Date & Time of submission of

On or before 30.06.2023 upto 15.00 Hrs.

online e-tender

Date & Time of opening of

03.07.2023 at 11.30 Hrs.

online e-tender at Chennai

Cluster office

Contact address of Area-III

Container Corporation of India Ltd, 601, Navketan

Hyderabad Cluster office

Building, S. D Road, Opp: Clock Tower, Secunderabad -

500 003. Ph.No.040-27808939 and M/s ITI- 011-

49424365 for on line submission of tenders & Digital

Signature

E-Tender for Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation Of Containers and EXIM Warehouses Management at ICD/ SNF2023

Note: Corrigendum/Addendum/Amendments/clarifications, etc, if any, shall be hosted on

websites only. Bidders are requested to visit the website regularly. Contact office of CONCOR, Area- III, South Chennai office for any doubts/clarifications

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve

L1 Price of the financial bid of the

price for e-Reverse Auction

Technically qualified bidders *

Lowest Decremented Value

To be decided / declared by CONCOR

(user department) if any

Minimum Bid-Decrement

………………..( Value in Currency) To be

decided by user department

Maximum Bid-Decrement

…….. Decided by CONCOR

Major Break-up of elements

To be given by user department

Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse

All technically qualified bidders have to

Auction

give declaration (Sample proforma given

at page 15 to be decided by user

department)

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction

--------at------hrs

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

02 hrs.

Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction

Yes

closing time" if the last bid received within

a pre-defined time duration before the

"Reverse Auction closing time"

Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned

05 Minutes

above)

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

"Beat on Starting last quoted Price‟, as

well as, "Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value‟

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

* Note 1 :

  1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or re-sorted through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not to come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
  2. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be preceded through normal e-Tendering mode.
  3. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

E-Tender for Handling of Cargo & Internal Transportation Of Containers and EXIM Warehouses Management at ICD/ SNF2023

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000 /- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/- + GST (18% as applicable) to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.

The detailed e-tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 08.06.2023 15.00 hrs to 29.06.2023 upto 1600 hrs.

Note 2:

    1. MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME.
  2. The MSEs should submit Udhyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and registration certificate should be valid at the time of opening of bid.
  3. Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
  4. Failing to fulfill the conditions as per (a) and/or (b) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
  5. "CONCOR is registered with TReDS Platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India

Ltd.) having Buyer registration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL Platform is "https:/ /www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers/vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL

Platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS

portal.

The

URL

for

on boarding is "https://on boarding.rxil.in

/customerapp/

home".

  1. MSE Vendor will bear all costs relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration charges, Transaction charges for financing, Discounting Charges, Interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE Vendor.
  2. MSE Vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from Sellers submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS Platform or from the use of Services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Usage Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
  3. CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE Vendor's) invoices.

--------------------

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
