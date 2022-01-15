Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI.

01/15/2022 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TENDER NOTICE

(E-TENDER cum Reverse Auction MODE ONLY)

  1. Online e-tender for "Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI" only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers shall be submitted online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & financial Bid).

Tender No.

CON/AREA-II/BALLI/HT01/2022

Name of Work

Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation

at MMLP-BALLI.

Estimated Cost

Rs.12,77,11,400/- (including GST)

Period of Contract

5 (4+1) years

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.5 Lakhs through e-Payment

Cost of Document

Rs.1,000/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.4,720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-refundable)

through e-payment

Date of Sale (Online)

From 15/01/2022 15:00 Hrs to 31/01/2022 (upto 14:00 Hrs.)

Date & Time of submission of

On 31/01/2022 upto17:00 Hrs.

tender

Date & Time of opening of

On 02/02/2022at 15:00 Hrs.

tender

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/

L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically

Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction

qualified bidders *

Lowest Decremented Value

To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user

department) if any

Minimum Bid-Decrement

………………..( Value in Currency)To be

decided by user department

Maximum Bid-Decrement

…….. Decided by CONCOR

Major Break-up of elements

To be given by user department

Eligible Bidders to participate in e-

All technically qualified bidders have to give

Reverse Auction

declaration (Sample proforma given at page 18

to be decided by user department)

Start date & time of e-Reverse

--------at------hrs

Auction

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

02 hrs.

Automatic Extension of "Reverse

Yes

Auction closing time" if the last bid

received within a pre-defined time

duration before the "Reverse Auction

closing time"

Pre-defined Time duration (as

05 Minutes

mentioned above)

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as,

'Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value'

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

  • Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
    1. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
    2. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- +

GST @ 18%to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 15/01/2022 15:00hrs to 31/01/2022 (upto 14:00 hrs.).

Any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at www.tenderwizard.comand helpdesk No.8800378607, 011-49424365or email at saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.

Note 2:

1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.

  1. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest money Deposit (EMD).

3. In case of e-tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.

  1. In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being registered with any of the following:
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.
  3. In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.

6. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 08:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
03:15aCONTAINER OF INDIA : Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-..
PU
01/12CONTAINER OF INDIA : Professional Services for Survey of Containers/Cargo at PFT Sukhpur (..
PU
01/06Container Corporation of India's Board to Consider Second Interim Dividend
MT
2021CONTAINER OF INDIA : Comprehensive annual maintenance contract for operation and maintenan..
PU
2021CONTAINER OF INDIA : Providing professional services for Cargo Handling and Terminal Trans..
PU
2021CONTAINER OF INDIA : BLCS Rakes Supply
PU
2021CONTAINER OF INDIA : Annual Maintenance of Railway Siding and Allied work for the period o..
PU
2021CONTAINER OF INDIA : Engine assy. diesel -qsm-11- 250kw/335hp / til pn-h4083714
PU
2021CONTAINER OF INDIA : Replacement of old damaged Rolling shutters in Export and Import Ware..
PU
2021CONTAINER OF INDIA : Providing and Fixing Chain Link Fencing at ICD/Moradabad
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 523 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
Net income 2022 11 198 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2022 4 755 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,8x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 422 B 5 694 M 5 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 692,55 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED12.69%5 694
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.25%159 189
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.36%86 706
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.02%71 818
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-3.17%70 585
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN0.00%26 711