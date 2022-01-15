Container of India : Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI.

|
Start date & time of e-Reverse
--------at------hrs
Auction
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
02 hrs.
Automatic Extension of "Reverse
Yes
Auction closing time" if the last bid
received within a pre-defined time
duration before the "Reverse Auction
closing time"
Pre-defined Time duration (as
05 Minutes
mentioned above)
Time duration of automatic extension
10 Minutes
Maximum number of auto extension
06 auto extensions
Criteria of Bid-Acceptance
'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as,
'Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value'
Display of Lowest Bid (L1)
Yes (To all Bidders)
4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- +
GST @ 18%to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.
The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 15/01/2022 15:00hrs to 31/01/2022 (upto 14:00 hrs.).
Any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at www.tenderwizard.comand helpdesk No.8800378607, 011-49424365or email at saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.
Note 2:
1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest money Deposit (EMD).
3. In case of e-tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.
In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being registered with any of the following:
District Industries Centers
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Khadi and Village Industries Board
Coir Board
National Small Industries Corporation
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.
In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.
6. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in