Container of India : Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI

Tender No.
Name of Work
Estimated Cost
Period of Contract
Earnest Money Deposit
Cost of Document
Tender Processing Fee
Date of Sale (Online)
Last Date & Time of submission of tender
Date & Time of opening of tender
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction* Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction Lowest Decremented Value
Minimum Bid-Decrement
Maximum Bid-Decrement
Major Break-up of elements
Eligible Bidders to participate in e- Reverse Auction
Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
CON/AREA-II/BALLI/HT01/2022
Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI.
Rs. 14,62,56,044/- (including GST)
4 (Four) years
Rs.5 Lakhs through e-Payment
Rs.1,000/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties through e- payment
Rs.4,720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non- refundable) through e-payment
From 18/06/2022 at 15:00 Hrs to 02/07/2022 (upto 16:00 Hrs)
On 04/07/2022 upto 15:00 Hrs.
On 04/07/2022 15:30 Hrs.
L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically qualified bidders *
To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user department) if any
………………..(Value in Currency)To be decided by
user department
…….. Decided by CONCOR
To be given by user department
All technically qualified bidders have to give declaration (Sample proforma given at page 18 to be decided by user department)
--------at------hrs
02 hrs.