Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-17 am EDT
609.55 INR   -1.44%
06:04aCONTAINER OF INDIA : Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI
PU
06/16RITES Bags New Contract Worth Nearly $47 Million
MT
06/14CONTAINER OF INDIA : Providing Professional Parking Management Services for Trailer/Trucks at Inland Container Depot, Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, U.P
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI

06/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TENDER NOTICE

(E-TENDER cum Reverse Auction MODE ONLY)

  1. Online e-tender for "Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI" only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers shall be submitted online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & financial Bid).

Tender No.

Name of Work

Estimated Cost

Period of Contract

Earnest Money Deposit

Cost of Document

Tender Processing Fee

Date of Sale (Online)

Last Date & Time of submission of tender

Date & Time of opening of tender

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction* Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction Lowest Decremented Value

Minimum Bid-Decrement

Maximum Bid-Decrement

Major Break-up of elements

Eligible Bidders to participate in e- Reverse Auction

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

CON/AREA-II/BALLI/HT01/2022

Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-BALLI.

Rs. 14,62,56,044/- (including GST)

4 (Four) years

Rs.5 Lakhs through e-Payment

Rs.1,000/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties through e- payment

Rs.4,720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non- refundable) through e-payment

From 18/06/2022 at 15:00 Hrs to 02/07/2022 (upto 16:00 Hrs)

On 04/07/2022 upto 15:00 Hrs.

On 04/07/2022 15:30 Hrs.

L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically qualified bidders *

To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user department) if any

………………..(Value in Currency)To be decided by

user department

…….. Decided by CONCOR

To be given by user department

All technically qualified bidders have to give declaration (Sample proforma given at page 18 to be decided by user department)

--------at------hrs

02 hrs.

Automatic Extension of "Reverse

Yes

Auction closing time" if the last bid

received within a pre-defined time

duration before the "Reverse Auction

closing time"

Pre-defined

Time

duration

(as

05 Minutes

mentioned above)

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat

on Rank- 1 Bid Value'

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

  • Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e- Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
    1. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
    2. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 18/06/2022 15:00 hrs to 02/07/2022 at 16:00 hrs.

Any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at www.tenderwizard.comand helpdesk No.8800378607, 011-49424365or email at saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.

Note 2:

1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.

  1. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest money Deposit (EMD).

3. In case of e-tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.

  1. In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being registered with any of the following:
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.
  3. In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.

6. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 10:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
06:04aCONTAINER OF INDIA : Handling of Containers and Cargo and Internal Transportation at MMLP-..
PU
06/16RITES Bags New Contract Worth Nearly $47 Million
MT
06/14CONTAINER OF INDIA : Providing Professional Parking Management Services for Trailer/Trucks..
PU
06/11CONTAINER OF INDIA : Tree Plantation by CMD CONCOR & SENIOR OFFICIALS
PU
06/06CONTAINER OF INDIA : Zonal Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for services pertaining to Su..
PU
05/30CONTAINER OF INDIA : Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome Based - Offic..
PU
05/28CONTAINER OF INDIA : Infrastructure Renovation in Data Centre in Room no. 7 & 8 at CIFM/Tu..
PU
05/26CONTAINER OF INDIA : Operation and Management of Canteens on License Basis at ICD/Tughlaka..
PU
05/25CONTAINER OF INDIA : Balance work of CC Block Pavement platform, Approach Road, Drainage, ..
PU
05/25CONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply of 23400 Nos. of 840mm diameter 25 MT Axle Load wheel sets for..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 504 M 980 M 980 M
Net income 2022 11 116 M 142 M 142 M
Net cash 2022 33 199 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 371 B 4 758 M 4 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 609,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-0.81%4 758
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-17.36%129 656
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-9.88%74 598
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-3.42%62 590
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-25.17%52 784
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-8.02%12 544