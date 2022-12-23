Advanced search
Container of India : Handling of Empty Containers at MMLP-Tihi

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
TENDER NOTICE

(E-TENDER cum Reverse Auction MODE ONLY)

  1. Online e-tender for "Handling of Empty Containers at MMLP-Tihi" only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- GST extra through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers shall be submitted online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & financial Bid).

Tender No.

CON/AREA-II/TIHI/ECH/2022

Name of Work

Handling of Empty Containers at MMLP-Tihi

Estimated Cost

Rs. 2,26,56,000/- (including GST)

Period of Contract

Four (04) years

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.1,13,280 Lakhs through e-Payment

Cost of Document

Rs.1,000/- (GST extra)

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.4,720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-

refundable) through e-payment

Date of Sale (Online)

From 23/12/2022 15:00 Hrs. to 06/01/2023 (upto 16:00

Hrs.)

Date & Time of submission of tender

On 09/01/2023 up to 16:00 Hrs.

Date & Time of opening of tender

On 10/01/2023 15:30 Hrs.

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/

L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically

Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction

qualified bidders *

Lowest Decremented Value

To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user

department) if any

Minimum Bid-Decrement

………………..( Value in Currency)To be decided by

user department

Maximum Bid-Decrement

…….. Decided by CONCOR

Major Break-up of elements

To be given by user department

Eligible Bidders to participate in e-

All technically qualified bidders have to give

Reverse Auction

declaration (Sample proforma given at page 18 to be

decided by user department)

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction

--------at------hrs

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

02 hrs.

Automatic Extension of "Reverse

Yes

Auction closing time" if the last bid

received within a pre-defined time

duration before the "Reverse Auction

closing time"

Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned

05 Minutes

above)

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat

on Rank- 1 Bid Value'

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

  • Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i. e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For Reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
    1. In case numbers of technically qualified bidders are three or more, the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
    2. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-Reverse Auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 23/12/2022 hrs. to 06/01/2023 up to 16:00hrs.

Any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at www.tenderwizard.comand helpdesk No.8800378607, 011-49424365 or email at saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.

Note 2:

1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.

  1. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest money Deposit (EMD).

3. In case of e-tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.

  1. In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being registered with any of the following:
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.

5. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

6. Failing (5) and (6) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed

in

MSE notification of Govt. of India dt.23/03/2022.

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
