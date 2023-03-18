Container of India : Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/SNF, Hyderabad
03/18/2023 | 09:47pm EDT
E- Tender document for Hiring of RST for Handling of Containers at ICD/SNF, (Hyderabad)-2023
Tender Notice
(E-TENDER cum reverse Auction MODE ONLY)
Online open e-tender for Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/SNF, Hyderabad only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e- payment at the time of making online request.
Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).
Tender No.
CON/AREA-III/SNF/Hiring of RST/0323/18
Name of Work
Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers
at ICD/SNF, Hyderabad
Annual Estimated Cost
Rs.11.15 crores per annum approx. including GST
Period of Contract
5 years (4+1)
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs.5,00,000/- through e-Payment.
Cost of Document
Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-
payment.
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.4720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-
refundable) through e-payment.
Date of Sale (Online)
From 20.03.2023, 1500 hrs to 10.04.2023, upto
1600 hrs.
Pre-Bid Meeting
On 29.03.2023 at 15.00 hrs at Container Corporation
of India Ltd, Area-III office, NSIC, MDBP Building,
Note: Corrigendum/Addendum/Amendments/clarifications, etc, if any, shall be hosted on websites only. Bidders are requested to visit the website regularly. Contact office of CONCOR, Area- III, South Chennai office for any doubts/clarifications
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*
Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/
L1 Price of the financial bid of the
Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction
Technically qualified bidders *
Lowest Decremented Value
To be decided / declared by CONCOR
(user department) if any
Minimum Bid-Decrement
………………..( Value in Currency) To
be decided by user department
Maximum Bid-Decrement
…….. Decided by CONCOR
Major Break-up of elements
To be given by user department
Eligible Bidders to participate in e-
All technically qualified bidders have
Reverse Auction
to give declaration (Sample proforma
given at page 15 to be decided by user
department)
Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction
--------at------hrs
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
02 hrs.
Automatic
Extension
of "Reverse
Yes
Auction closing time" if the last bid
received within a pre-defined time
duration before the "Reverse Auction
closing time"
Pre-defined
Time
duration
(as
05 Minutes
mentioned above)
Time duration of automatic extension
10 Minutes
Maximum number of auto extension
06 auto extensions
Criteria of Bid-Acceptance
"Beat on Starting last quoted Price‟, as
well as, "Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value‟
Display of Lowest Bid (L1)
Yes (To all Bidders)
4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
* Note :
After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or re-sorted through normal e- Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not to come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be preceded through normal e-Tendering mode.
The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000 /- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/- + GST (18% as applicable) to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.
The detailed e-tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 20.03.2023 15.00 hrs to 10.04.2023 upto 1600 hrs.
Note 2:
Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises
(MSE‟s) registered with the listed agencies.
MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
District Industries Centers
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Khadi and Village Industries Board
Coir Board
National Small Industries Corporation
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration. In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed in MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12
Note: Bidders quoting as MSEs (Micro or Small Enterprises) registered with relevant bodies like NSIC shall be exempted from the payment of Tender document fee & EMD on submission of valid registration for the tendered item. However if any document submitted in support of getting benefit by MSEs at any moment of time even after award of contract is found to be false, the contract will be cancelled and action as per law will be initiated. Further it is clarified that no price preference shall be made available as splitting of contract for 20% of the tendered work is not feasible in this case.
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 01:46:01 UTC.