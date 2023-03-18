Container of India : Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/TNPM, Chennai

E- Tender document for Hiring of RST for Handling of Containers at ICD/TNPM, (Chennai)-2023 Tender Notice (E-TENDER cum reverse Auction MODE ONLY) Online open e-tender for Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/TNPM, Chennai only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode). The bid document can only be downloaded from the website ( www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid). Tender No. CON/AREA-III/TNPM/Hiring of RST/0323/16 Name of Work Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/TNPM, Chennai Annual Estimated Cost Rs.8.36 crores per annum approx. including GST Period of Contract 5 years (4+1) Earnest Money Deposit Rs.5,00,000/- through e-Payment. Cost of Document Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e- payment. Tender Processing Fee Rs.4720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non- refundable) through e-payment. Date of Sale (Online) From 20.03.2023, 1500 hrs to 10.04.2023, upto 1600 hrs. Pre-Bid Meeting On 29.03.2023 at 15.00 hrs at Container Corporation of India Ltd, Area III office, NSIC, MDBP Building, 3rdFloor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla Metro Station, New Delhi-110020. Issue of corrigendum for On or after 31.03.2023 on website only Pre-bid, if any Date & Time of submission On or before 11.04.2023 upto 15.00 Hrs. of online e-tender Date & Time of opening of 12.4.2023 at 11.30 Hrs. online e-tender at Chennai Cluster office. Contact address of Area III Container Corporation of India Ltd, 8th Floor, EVR Chennai Cluster office Periyar Salai, CAO/CN office, Southern Railway, Egmore, Chennai-08.Ph.No.044-26482192 and M/s ITI- 011-49424365 for on line submission of tenders & Digital Signature Note: Corrigendum/Addendum/Amendments/clarifications, etc, if any, shall be hosted on websites only. Bidders are requested to visit the website regularly. Contact office of CONCOR, Area- III, South Chennai office for any doubts/clarifications SIGNATURE AND SEAL OF THE TENDERER Page 1 of 3

E- Tender document for Hiring of RST for Handling of Containers at ICD/TNPM, (Chennai)-2023 Parameters for E-Reverse Auction* Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ L1 Price of the financial bid of the Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction Technically qualified bidders * Lowest Decremented Value To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user department) if any Minimum Bid-Decrement ………………..( Value in Currency) To be decided by user department Maximum Bid-Decrement …….. Decided by CONCOR Major Break-up of elements To be given by user department Eligible Bidders to participate in e- All technically qualified bidders have Reverse Auction to give declaration (Sample proforma given at page 15 to be decided by user department) Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction --------at------hrs Duration of e-Reverse Auction 02 hrs. Automatic Extension of "Reverse Yes Auction closing time" if the last bid received within a pre-defined time duration before the "Reverse Auction closing time" Pre-defined Time duration (as 05 Minutes mentioned above) Time duration of automatic extension 10 Minutes Maximum number of auto extension 06 auto extensions Criteria of Bid-Acceptance "Beat on Starting last quoted Price‟, as well as, "Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value‟ Display of Lowest Bid (L1) Yes (To all Bidders) 4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. * Note : After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or re-sorted through normal e- Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not to come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction. This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request. SIGNATURE AND SEAL OF THE TENDERER Page 2 of 3