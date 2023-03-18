Container of India : Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/WFD, Bangalore

Note: Corrigendum/Addendum/Amendments/clarifications, etc, if any, shall be hosted on websites only. Bidders are requested to visit the website regularly. Contact office of CONCOR, Area- III, South Chennai office for any doubts/clarifications

On or after 31.03.2023 on website only

Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).

The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (

E- Tender document for Hiring of RST for Handling of Containers at ICD/WFD, (Bangalore)-2023

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com . The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) . However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000 /- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for reverse auction.

In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the

After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct reverse auction or not.

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

given at page 15 to be decided by user

L1 Price of the financial bid of the

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/- + GST (18% as applicable) to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.

The detailed e-tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 20.03.2023 15.00 hrs to 10.04.2023 upto 1600 hrs.

Note 2:

Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs must be registered with any of the following: District Industries Centers Khadi and Village Industries Commission Khadi and Village Industries Board Coir Board National Small Industries Corporation Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

Note: Bidders quoting as MSEs (Micro or Small Enterprises) registered with relevant bodies like NSIC shall be exempted from the payment of Tender document fee & EMD on submission of valid registration for the tendered item. However if any document submitted in support of getting benefit by MSEs at any moment of time even after award of contract is found to be false, the contract will be cancelled and action as per law will be initiated. Further it is clarified that no price preference shall be made available as splitting of contract for 20% of the tendered work is not feasible in this case.