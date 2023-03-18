Advanced search
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
07:25:50 2023-03-17
594.60 INR   +0.38%
Container of India : Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/WFD, Bangalore

03/18/2023 | 09:47pm EDT
E- Tender document for Hiring of RST for Handling of Containers at ICD/WFD, (Bangalore)-2023

Tender Notice

(E-TENDER cum reverse Auction MODE ONLY)

  1. Online open e-tender for Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers at ICD/WFD, Bangalore only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e- payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).

Tender No.

CON/AREA-III/WFD/Hiring of RST/0323/17

Name of Work

Hiring of Reach stackers for Handling of Containers

at ICD/WFD, Bangalore

Annual Estimated Cost

Rs.11.15 crores per annum approx. including GST

Period of Contract

5 years (4+1)

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.5,00,000/- through e-Payment.

Cost of Document

Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-

payment.

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.4720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-

refundable) through e-payment.

Date of Sale (Online)

From 20.03.2023, 1500 hrs to 10.04.2023, upto

1600 hrs.

Pre-Bid Meeting

On 29.03.2023 at 15.00 hrs at Container Corporation

of India Ltd, Area-III office, NSIC, MDBP Building,

3rdFloor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Opp. NSIC Okhla

Metro Station, New Delhi-110020.

Issue of corrigendum for

On or after 31.03.2023 on website only

Pre-bid, if any

Date & Time of submission

On or before 11.04.2023 upto 15.00 Hrs.

of online e-tender

Date & Time of opening of

12.4.2023 at 12.30 Hrs.

online e-tender at Chennai

Cluster office.

Contact address of Area-III

Container Corporation of India Ltd, 601, Navketan

Hyderabad Cluster office

Building, S. D Road, Opp: Clock Tower,

Secunderabad - 500 003. Ph.No.040-27808939 and

M/s ITI- 011-49424365 for on line submission of

tenders & Digital Signature

Note: Corrigendum/Addendum/Amendments/clarifications, etc, if any, shall be hosted on websites only. Bidders are requested to visit the website regularly. Contact office of CONCOR, Area- III, South Chennai office for any doubts/clarifications

SIGNATURE AND SEAL OF THE TENDERER

Page 1 of 3

E- Tender document for Hiring of RST for Handling of Containers at ICD/WFD, (Bangalore)-2023

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/

L1 Price of the financial bid of the

Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction

Technically qualified bidders *

Lowest Decremented Value

To be decided / declared by CONCOR

(user department) if any

Minimum Bid-Decrement

………………..( Value in Currency) To

be decided by user department

Maximum Bid-Decrement

…….. Decided by CONCOR

Major Break-up of elements

To be given by user department

Eligible Bidders to participate in e-

All technically qualified bidders have

Reverse Auction

to give declaration (Sample proforma

given at page 15 to be decided by user

department)

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction

--------at------hrs

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

02 hrs.

Automatic

Extension

of "Reverse

Yes

Auction closing time" if the last bid

received within a pre-defined time

duration before the "Reverse Auction

closing time"

Pre-defined

Time

duration

(as

05 Minutes

mentioned above)

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

"Beat on Starting last quoted Price‟, as

well as, "Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value‟

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

* Note :

  1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or re-sorted through normal e- Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not to come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
  2. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
  3. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000 /- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

SIGNATURE AND SEAL OF THE TENDERER

Page 2 of 3

E- Tender document for Hiring of RST for Handling of Containers at ICD/WFD, (Bangalore)-2023

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/- + GST (18% as applicable) to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.

The detailed e-tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 20.03.2023 15.00 hrs to 10.04.2023 upto 1600 hrs.

Note 2:

  1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
  2. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
  3. In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs must be registered with any of the following:
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
    8. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
  5. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

Note: Bidders quoting as MSEs (Micro or Small Enterprises) registered with relevant bodies like NSIC shall be exempted from the payment of Tender document fee & EMD on submission of valid registration for the tendered item. However if any document submitted in support of getting benefit by MSEs at any moment of time even after award of contract is found to be false, the contract will be cancelled and action as per law will be initiated. Further it is clarified that no price preference shall be made available as splitting of contract for 20% of the tendered work is not feasible in this case.

SIGNATURE AND SEAL OF THE TENDERER

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 01:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
