Container of India : Infrastructure Renovation in Data Centre in Room no. 7 & 8 at CIFM/Tughlakabad, New Delhi

General Condition of Contract / Indian Railways Standard General
Condition of Contract.
BIS
=
Bureau of Indian Standard
CTE
=
Chief Technical Examiner
MORTH
=
Ministry of Road Transport & Highway
DSR
=
Delhi Schedule of Rates
SOR
=
Schedules of Rates
PERT
=
Programme Evaluation Review Technique.
CMD
=
Chairman cum Managing Director
ICD
=
Inland Container Depot
DCT
=
Domestic Container Depot
BG
=
Bank Guarantee
FD/FDR
=
Fixed Deposit Receipt
IPC
=
Indian Penal Code
PC
=
Prevention of Corruption
EOT
=
Extension of Time
OPC
=
Ordinary Portland Cement
RMC
=
Ready Mixed Concrete
IIT
=
Indian Institute of Technology
T&P
=
Tools & Plants
CAR Policy
=
Contractor's all Risk Policy
WC Policy
=
Workmen Compensation Policy
ESI
=
Employees State Insurance
PQ
=
Pre Qualifying
GST
=
Goods and Service Tax
CGST
Central Goods and Service tax
SGST
=
State Goods and service tax/
IGST
=
Integrated Goods and service tax
UGST
=
Union Territory Goods and service tax
2
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
NOTICE INVITING E - TENDER
(E - TENDERING MODE ONLY)
Online Open E-Tenders, in Single packet tendering system, is invited for the below mentioned works from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/Joint Venture firms registered or have worked/working with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/Other Government organization/ PSU & their subsidiary/ Public listed company having average annual turnover of Rs 500 crore and above as per conditions mentioned in tender document.
The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period. Tender Form shall be issued free of cost to all tenderers. The intending bidders should submit the tender processing fee, through e-payment, at the time of making online request.
Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts of e-payment of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below. Tender shall be opened through E-Tendering systems, in presence of bidders or their authorized representatives.
Tender No.
CON/IT/MIS/A-II/DC/2022/01
Name of Work
Infrastructure Renovation in Data Centre in Room no. 7 & 8 at
CIFM/Tughlakabad, New Delhi
Estimated Cost
Rs. 129.00 lakhs (Inclusive of all taxes and duties)
(through e-Payment.)
Completion Period
04 Months
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs.2,14,500/- (through e-payment).
Cost of Tender Document
NIL
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.4,720/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment)
(Non-refundable)
Date of sale of Tender
From 30/05/2022 1100 hrs. to 20/06/2022 (upto 1700 hrs.)
(online)
Date
&
Time
of
21/06/2022 upto 1700 Hrs.
submission of Tender.
Date & Time of Opening
22/06/2022 at 1130 Hrs.
of Tender.
Financial
eligibility
The Tenderer must have received total contractual payments of
Criteria
Rs.193.50 Lakhs in the previous three financial Years (i.e.2019-20,
2020-21&2021-22) and the current Financial Year upto the date of
inviting of tender. The tenderers shall submit certificates to this
effect which may be an attested Certificate from the concerned
department /client or Audited Balance Sheet duly certified by the
Chartered Accountant/Certificate from Chartered Accountant duly
supported by Audited Balance Sheet. In support of contractual
payment received, the tenderer shall submit Chartered Accountant
Certificate as per Annexure-E.
Experience with respect to
Tenderer must have successfully completed at least one similar
similar nature of work
work (Construction/expansion of data center/disaster recovery/
and IT Racks with iPDU's etc.) costing not less than the amount
equal to Rs.77.40 Lakhs OR two similar
works each costing not
less than the amount equal to Rs.51.60 Lakhs OR three similar
works each costing not less than the amount equal to Rs.38.70
3
Lakhs during the last
07(Seven) years, ending last day of month
previous to the one in
which tender is invited .
4
This Notice Inviting E-Tender is also available at CONCOR website: www.concorindia.com.
Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the processing fee.
EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.
To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs. 1200/-+GST@18% to ITI, through e- payment.
The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on websitewww.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value above Rs.10 Crore.
CONCOR Terminals/ Project Sites are not covered under the definition of "Port", Governmental Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained inGoods and Service TaxDepartment notifications. As such, GSTshall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details regarding applicability of GST is available at clause 13.2 of "Instructions to Tenderers". Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST, as applicable after study the same and GSTwill not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.
GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor . CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.
The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to theconcerned State of Govt. (Labour Deptt.).Cost of material shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule items." CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.
Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.
Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this work contract.
For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no. 08800991863/ 08800115821.
CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
It is works contract. There is no EMD exemption on account of MSME.However, any firm recognized by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as 'Startups' shall be exempted from payment of Earnest Money on submission of Registration Certificate issued by appropriate authority. 100% Govt. owned PSUs shall be exempt from payment of earnest money deposit, further,Labour Cooperative Societies shall deposit only 50% of requisite earnest money deposit.
Provisions of Make in India Policy 2017 issued by Govt. of India, as amended from time to time, shall be followed for consideration of tenders.
It is a works contract and no Technical and Financial credentials are required for tenders having value up to Rs 50 lakh.
Executive Director (P&S)/A-2
Phone No.: 011- 41222500
4
5
