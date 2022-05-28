Log in
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/27 07:26:46 am EDT
658.00 INR   +2.25%
Container of India : Infrastructure Renovation in Data Centre in Room no. 7 & 8 at CIFM/Tughlakabad, New Delhi

05/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
BaartIya kMTonar inagama ilaimaToD

(Baart sarkar ka ]Pak`ma)

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

TENDER No. CON/IT/MIS/A-II/DC/2022/01

TECHNO COMMERCIAL BID

(E- Tendering Mode Only)

FOR

Name of work: Infrastructure Renovation in Data Centre in Room no. 7 & 8 at

CIFM/Tughlakabad, New Delhi

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

NSIC New MDBP Building, 3rd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Estate

(Opposite NSIC Okhla Metro Station),

New Delhi-110020

भारतीय कं टेनर िनगम िलिमटेड

एनएसआईसी यूएमडीबीपी िब डंग, तीसरी मंिजल, ओखला इंडि यल ए टेट

(एनएसआईसी ओखला मेो टेशन केसामने),

नई द ली -110020

1

Abbreviation of the words used in Tender document

NIT

=

Notice Inviting Tender

CONCOR

=

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

CPWD

=

Central Public Works Department

MES

=

Military Engineering Services

PWD

=

Public Works Department

PSU

=

Public Sector Undertaking

EMD

=

Earnest Money Deposit

CPP

=

Central Procurement Portal

PF

=

Provident Fund

SD

=

Security Deposit

LD

=

Liquidated damage

GCC

=

General Condition of Contract / Indian Railways Standard General

Condition of Contract.

BIS

=

Bureau of Indian Standard

CTE

=

Chief Technical Examiner

MORTH

=

Ministry of Road Transport & Highway

DSR

=

Delhi Schedule of Rates

SOR

=

Schedules of Rates

PERT

=

Programme Evaluation Review Technique.

CMD

=

Chairman cum Managing Director

ICD

=

Inland Container Depot

DCT

=

Domestic Container Depot

BG

=

Bank Guarantee

FD/FDR

=

Fixed Deposit Receipt

IPC

=

Indian Penal Code

PC

=

Prevention of Corruption

EOT

=

Extension of Time

OPC

=

Ordinary Portland Cement

RMC

=

Ready Mixed Concrete

IIT

=

Indian Institute of Technology

T&P

=

Tools & Plants

CAR Policy

=

Contractor's all Risk Policy

WC Policy

=

Workmen Compensation Policy

ESI

=

Employees State Insurance

PQ

=

Pre Qualifying

GST

=

Goods and Service Tax

CGST

Central Goods and Service tax

SGST

=

State Goods and service tax/

IGST

=

Integrated Goods and service tax

UGST

=

Union Territory Goods and service tax

2

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

NOTICE INVITING E - TENDER

(E - TENDERING MODE ONLY)

  1. Online Open E-Tenders, in Single packet tendering system, is invited for the below mentioned works from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/Joint Venture firms registered or have worked/working with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/Other Government organization/ PSU & their subsidiary/ Public listed company having average annual turnover of Rs 500 crore and above as per conditions mentioned in tender document.
  2. The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period. Tender Form shall be issued free of cost to all tenderers. The intending bidders should submit the tender processing fee, through e-payment, at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts of e-payment of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below. Tender shall be opened through E-Tendering systems, in presence of bidders or their authorized representatives.

Tender No.

CON/IT/MIS/A-II/DC/2022/01

Name of Work

Infrastructure Renovation in Data Centre in Room no. 7 & 8 at

CIFM/Tughlakabad, New Delhi

Estimated Cost

Rs. 129.00 lakhs (Inclusive of all taxes and duties)

(through e-Payment.)

Completion Period

04 Months

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.2,14,500/- (through e-payment).

Cost of Tender Document

NIL

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.4,720/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment)

(Non-refundable)

Date of sale of Tender

From 30/05/2022 1100 hrs. to 20/06/2022 (upto 1700 hrs.)

(online)

Date

&

Time

of

21/06/2022 upto 1700 Hrs.

submission of Tender.

Date & Time of Opening

22/06/2022 at 1130 Hrs.

of Tender.

Financial

eligibility

The Tenderer must have received total contractual payments of

Criteria

Rs.193.50 Lakhs in the previous three financial Years (i.e.2019-20,

2020-21& 2021-22) and the current Financial Year upto the date of

inviting of tender. The tenderers shall submit certificates to this

effect which may be an attested Certificate from the concerned

department /client or Audited Balance Sheet duly certified by the

Chartered Accountant/Certificate from Chartered Accountant duly

supported by Audited Balance Sheet. In support of contractual

payment received, the tenderer shall submit Chartered Accountant

Certificate as per Annexure-E.

Experience with respect to

Tenderer must have successfully completed at least one similar

similar nature of work

work (Construction/expansion of data center/disaster recovery/

Network Operation Center including related

works of civil, interior,

electrical, IBMS components, UPS/DG Genset, PAC, Passive Cabling

and IT Racks with iPDU's etc.) costing not less than the amount

equal to Rs.77.40 Lakhs OR two similar

works each costing not

less than the amount equal to Rs.51.60 Lakhs OR three similar

works each costing not less than the amount equal to Rs.38.70

3

Lakhs during the last

07(Seven) years, ending last day of month

previous to the one in

which tender is invited .

4

  1. This Notice Inviting E-Tender is also available at CONCOR website: www.concorindia.com.
  2. Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the processing fee.
  3. EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.
  4. To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs. 1200/-+GST@18% to ITI, through e- payment.
  5. The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
  6. Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
  7. Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value above Rs.10 Crore.
  8. CONCOR Terminals/ Project Sites are not covered under the definition of "Port", Governmental Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service TaxDepartment notifications. As such, GSTshall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details regarding applicability of GST is available at clause 13.2 of "Instructions to Tenderers". Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST, as applicable after study the same and GSTwill not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.
  9. GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor . CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.
  10. The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to the concerned State of Govt. (Labour Deptt.).Cost of material shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule items." CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.
  11. Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
  12. If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.
  13. Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this work contract.
  14. For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no. 08800991863/ 08800115821.
  15. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
  16. It is works contract. There is no EMD exemption on account of MSME. However, any firm recognized by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as 'Startups' shall be exempted from payment of Earnest Money on submission of Registration Certificate issued by appropriate authority. 100% Govt. owned PSUs shall be exempt from payment of earnest money deposit, further,Labour Cooperative Societies shall deposit only 50% of requisite earnest money deposit.
  17. Provisions of Make in India Policy 2017 issued by Govt. of India, as amended from time to time, shall be followed for consideration of tenders.
  18. It is a works contract and no Technical and Financial credentials are required for tenders having value up to Rs 50 lakh.

Executive Director (P&S)/A-2

Phone No.: 011- 41222500

4

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

NOTICE INVITING E- TENDER

CONCOR invites E-Tender in Single Packet System of tendering for the following work:-

Tender No.

CON/IT/MIS/A-II/DC/2022/01

Name of Work

Infrastructure Renovation in Data Centre in Room no. 7 & 8 at

CIFM/Tughlakabad, New Delhi

Estimated Cost

Rs. 129.00 lakhs (Inclusive all taxes and duties)

Completion Period

4 months

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.2,14,500/- (through e-payment).

Cost of Tender Document

NIL

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.4,720/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment)

(Non-refundable)

*Non Refundable

Date of sale of Tender

From 30/05/2022 1100 hrs. to 20/06/2022 (upto 1700 hrs.)

(online)

Date & Time of submission

21/06/2022 upto 1700 Hrs.

of Tender.

Date & Time of Opening of

22/06/2022 at 1130 Hrs.

Tender.

For financial eligibility criteria, experience with respect to similar nature of work, etc, please refer to detailed tender notice available on website www.concorindia.com, but the complete tender document can be downloaded from website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL only. Further, Corrigendum /Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.

Executive Director (P&S)/A-2

Phone No.: 011-41222500

5

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 11:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
