TENDER NOTICE

(E-TENDER cum Reverse Auction Mode Only)

  1. Online e-tender for "Internal Transportation of Containers at MMLP Mihan" only through e- tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid mode).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- GST extra through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers shall be submitted online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & financial Bid).

Tender No.

CON/AREA-II/PCPK/TT/HT04/2023

Name of Work

Internal Transportation of Containers at MMLP Mihan

Estimated Cost

Rs.18,40,80,000/-(including GST)

Period of Contract

Five (4+1) years

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.5,00,000/- through e-Payment

Cost of Document

Rs.1,000/- GST extra

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.4,720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties (Non-

refundable) through e-payment

Date of Sale (Online)

From 29/08/2023 15:00Hrs. to 18/09/2023 (upto 16:00

Hrs.)

Date & Time of submission of tender

On 19/09/2023 up to16:00 Hrs.

Date & Time of opening of tender

On 20/09/2023 at 15:30 Hrs.

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/

L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically

Reserve price for e-Reverse Auction

qualified bidders *

Lowest Decremented Value

To be decided / declared by CONCOR (user

department) if any

Minimum Bid-Decrement

………………..( Value in Currency)To be decided by

user department

Maximum Bid-Decrement

…….. Decided by CONCOR

Major Break-up of elements

To be given by user department

Eligible Bidders to participate in e-

All technically qualified bidders have to give

Reverse Auction

declaration (Sample proforma given at page 20 to be

decided by user department)

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction

--------at------hrs

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

02 hrs.

Automatic

Extension

of "Reverse

Yes

Auction closing time" if the last bid

received within a pre-defined time

duration before the "Reverse Auction

closing time"

Pre-defined

Time

duration

(as

05 Minutes

mentioned above)

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat

on Rank- 1 Bid Value'

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

  • Note: 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For Reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
    1. In case numbers of technically qualified bidders are three or more, the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is upto two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
    2. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-Reverse Auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The

detailed

tender

document

can

be

viewed

from

the

website

www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 29/08/2023 hrs. to 18/09/2023 up to 16:00hrs.

Any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL,please contact atwww.tenderwizard.comand helpdesk No.8800378607,011-49424365or email at saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com.

Note 2:

  1. MSEs who are interested in availing the benefits will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered (for tendered item) with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME:
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME.
  3. The MSEs should submit Udyam Registration Certificate along with the Bid and Registration Certificate should be valid at the time of opening of Bid.
  4. Eligible MSEs are exempted from cost of tender document and Earnest money Deposit (EMD).
  5. Failing to fulfil the conditions as per (1) and/or (2) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of MSE benefits and shall be liable for rejection.
  6. CONCOR is registered with TReDS platform of RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Ltd.) having buyerRegistration Number "CO0000642". The URL for RXIL platform is
    "https://www.rxil.in". MSE suppliers / vendors are required to register themselves on RXIL platform for availing the facility of bill discounting on TReDS portal. The URL for onboarding is "https://onboarding.rxil.in/customerapp/home".
  7. MSE vendor will bear all cost relating to availing the facility of discounting on TReDS platform including but not limited to Registration Charges, Transaction Charges for financing, Discounting Charges, interest on financing, or any other charges known by any name shall be borne by MSE vendor.
  1. MSE vendor hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless and keep CONCOR and its affiliates, Directors, officers, representatives, agents and employees indemnified, from any and all damages, losses, claims and liabilities (including legal costs) which may arise from seller submission, posting or display, participation, in any manner, on the TReDS platform or from the use of services or from the Buyer's breach of any of the terms and conditions of the Uses
    Terms or of this Agreement and any Applicable Law on a full indemnity basis.
  2. CONCOR shall not be liable for any special, indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever (including but not limited to damages for loss of profits or savings, business interruption, loss of information), whether in contract, tort, equity, or otherwise or any other damages resulting from using TReDS platform for discounting their (MSE vendors) invoices.

Note 3:

The Bidders/Service Providers will ensure that all their workers would be skilled through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) organized by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) within two months from the date of commencement of contract. The certification from MSDE is to be arranged by the Service Provider / Vendor at their own cost.

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Visit us atwww.concorindia.co.in

