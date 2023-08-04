Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the processing fee.

EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL , along with E-Tender document.

To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs1500 + GST to ITI, through e-payment.

The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL ).

Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com , www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL and Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.

Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value above Rs.10 Crore.

CONCOR Terminals/ Project Sites are not covered under the definition of "Port", Governmental

Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service Tax Department notifications. As such, GST shall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details regarding applicability of GSTis available at clause 13.2 of

"Instructions to Tenderers". Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST , as applicable after study the same and GST will not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.

GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor . CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.

The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to the concerned State of Govt. (LabourDeptt.). Cost of material shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule items." CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.

Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.

If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.

Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this work contract.

For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL , please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no.8800378607.

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.