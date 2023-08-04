CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
NOTICE INVITING E - TENDER
(E - TENDERING MODE ONLY)
- Online Open E-Tenders, in single packet tendering system, is invited for the below mentioned works from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/Joint Venture/Consortium firms registered or have worked/working with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/Other Government organization/ PSU & their subsidiary/Public listed company having average annual turnover of Rs 500 crore and above as per conditions mentioned in tender document.
- The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website(www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period. Tender Form shall be issued free of cost to all tenderers.The intending bidders should submit the tender processing fee, through e- payment, at the time of making online request.
- Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts of e-payment of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below. Tender shall be opened through E-Tendering systems, in presence of bidders or their authorized representatives.
Tender No.
CON/EP/Area-I/MLGH/2023/79876
Name of Work
Jungle Clearance, Earthwork in levelling and Construction
of Precast Prestressed RCC Boundary wall for
Development of Multi Modal Cargo Terminal under GCT
Policy at Mandalgarh (MLGH) station of Kota
Division/WCR.
Estimated Cost
Rs.793.84 Lakhs
Completion Period
06 Months
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs. 5,46,920/- (through e-payment).
Cost of Tender Document
NIL
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.4000/- Plus GST (as applicable) through e-payment
(Non-refundable)
Date of sale of Tender (online)
07/08/2023 (11:00 hrs) to 28/08/2023 (upto 17:00 hrs)
Date & Time of submission of
29/08/2023 upto 17:00 hrs.
Tender.
Date & Time of Opening of
31/08/2023 at 11:30 hrs.
Tender.
Financial eligibility Criteria
The Tenderer must have received total contractual payments of
Rs.1190.76 Lakhs in the previous three financial Years (i.e.2020-21,
2021-22 & 2022-23) and the current Financial Year upto the date of
inviting of tender. The tenderers shall submit certificates
to this
effect which may be an
attested Certificate
from
the
concerned
department /client or Audited Balance
Sheet
duly
certified by the Chartered Accountant/Certificate from Chartered
Accountant duly supported by Audited Balance Sheet. In support of
contractual payment received, the tenderer shall submit
Chartered Accountant Certificate as per Annexure-E.
Experience with respect to
Tenderer must have successfully completed at least one similar work
similar nature of work
(Any Civil Engineering Works.) costing not less than the
amount
equal to Rs.476.30 lakhs OR two similar
works each
costing not less than the amount equal to Rs.317.54 lakhs OR three
similar
works each costing
not less than the amount
equal to
Rs.238.15 lakhs during the last
07(Seven) years, ending last day of
month previous to the one in which tender is invited .
4. This Notice Inviting E-Tender is also available at CONCOR website: www.concorindia.com.
- Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the processing fee.
- EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.
- To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs1500 + GST to ITI, through e-payment.
- The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
- Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on websitewww.concorindia.com,www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
- Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value aboveRs.10 Crore.
- CONCOR Terminals/ Project Sites are not covered under the definition of "Port", Governmental
Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service TaxDepartment notifications. As such, GSTshall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details regarding applicability of GSTis available at clause 13.2 of
"Instructions to Tenderers".Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST, as applicable after study the same and GSTwill not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.
- GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor . CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.
- The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to theconcerned State of Govt. (LabourDeptt.).Cost of material shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule items." CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.
- Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
- If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.
- Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this work contract.
- For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no.8800378607.
- CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
- It is works contract. There is no EMD exemption on account of MSME.
Group General Manager (P&S)/Civil
Phone No.: 011- 41222500
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
NOTICE INVITING E- TENDER
CONCOR invites E-Tender in single Packet System of tendering for the following work:-
Tender No.
CON/EP/Area-I/MLGH/2023/79876
Name of Work
Jungle Clearance, Earthwork in levelling and Construction of
Precast Prestressed RCC Boundary wall for Development of
Multi Modal Cargo Terminal under GCT Policy at Mandalgarh
(MLGH) station of Kota Division/WCR.
Estimated Cost
Rs.793.84 Lakhs
Completion Period
06 Months
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs.5,46,920/- (through e-payment).
Cost of Tender Document
NIL
Tender Processing Fee
Rs.4000/- plus GST (as applicable) through e-payment.)
(Non-refundable)
Date of sale of Tender
07/08/2023 (11:00 hrs) to 28/08/2023 (upto 17:00 hrs)
(online)
Date & Time of
29/08/2023 upto 17:00 hrs.
submission of Tender.
Date & Time of Opening
31/08/2023 at 11:30 hrs.
of Tender.
For financial eligibility criteria, experience with respect to similar nature of work, etc, please refer to detailed tender notice available on website www.concorindia.com, but the complete tender document can be downloaded from website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL only. Further, Corrigendum /Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com,www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
Group General Manager(P&S)/Civil
Phone No.: 011-41222500
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 05:57:04 UTC.