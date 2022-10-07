Advanced search
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2022-10-07 am EDT
696.40 INR   -1.92%
02:42aContainer Of India : Limited Tender in Single Bid System for AMC and ATS Support of Hardware and Software of Data Warehouse (DWH) & Document Management System (DMS) at CONCOR Central Site at ICDTughlakabad, New Delhi
PU
09/22Container Of India : Zonal Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for services pertaining to Sub stations and electrical installations at Khodiyar (ICD+DCT & Cluster Office ),MMLP Varnama,Vadodara, Chhani Vadodara, Gandhidham, Mundra Port, Ankleshwar and MMLP Dahej of Ahmadabad Cluster Area-II (Gujrat)
PU
09/20CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Container of India : Limited Tender in Single Bid System for AMC and ATS Support of Hardware and Software of Data Warehouse (DWH) & Document Management System (DMS) at CONCOR Central Site at ICDTughlakabad, New Delhi

10/07/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Limited Tender in Single Bid System

For

AMC and ATS Support of Hardware and Software

of Data Warehouse (DWH) & Document

Management System (DMS) at CONCOR Central Site at ICD-Tughlakabad, New Delhi for a period of one year

Tender No. CON/IT/55203/22/02

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

(A GOVT. OF INDIA UNDERTAKING)

Corporate Office

3rd Floor NSIC, MDBP Building,

Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase-III,

New Delhi -110 020

Phone No. : 011-41222500

***

Tender Notice

(E-TENDERING MODE ONLY)

Online Limited Tender in Single Bid System is invited for AMC and ATS Support of Hardware and Software of Data Warehouse (DWH) & Document Management System (DMS) at CONCOR Central Site at ICD-Tughlakabad, New Delhi for a period of one year only through e-tendering mode.

  1. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website(www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs. 1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  2. Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

Tender No.

CON/IT/55203/22/02

Name of Work

Limited Tender in Single Bid System for AMC and ATS Support of

Hardware and Software of Data Warehouse (DWH) & Document

Management System (DMS) at CONCOR Central Site at ICD-

Tughlakabad, New Delhi

Estimated Cost

₹ 1,61,07,628/- (Incl. of all)

Completion Period

One year AMC and ATS from the date of award of contract.

Earnest Money Deposit

₹ 3,22,153/- (Through e-payment only)

Cost of Tender Document

₹ 1,000.00/-inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment.

Tender Processing Fee

₹ Rs.4,720/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment)

(Non-refundable)

Date of Sale of Tender (Online)

From 06.10.2022 (1100 hrs.) to 20.10.2022 (upto 1700 hrs.)

Date & Time of submission of

21.10.2022 upto 1500 hrs.

Tender

Date & Time of opening of Tender

21.10.2022 at 1530 hrs.

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders

should submit the document sale price of 1,000.00/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.

The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of INR 1200/- plus taxes as applicable to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of downloading/ submission of bid.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 06.10.2022 1100 hrs. to 20.10.2022 (up-to1700 hrs.).

Corrigendum / Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website

www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.

Note:

  1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE's) registered with the listed agencies or having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum.
  2. MSEs registered with the agencies mentioned below or having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will have to submit Bid Declaration Form.
  3. MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the poof of their being MSE registered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
  5. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration.

Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed in MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12.

  1. The bidder shall submit UAM Certificate and MSME status as per the latest guidelines issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
  2. In terms of orders for Public Procurement (Performance to Make in India) the minimum local content shall be min. 50% for 'Class-I local supplier, min. 20% &<50% for 'Class-II, local suppliers &<20% for 'Non-local supplier and the margin of purchase preference shall be 20%. The detailed procedure for preference to Make in India is specified in Clause 16 of Section-III.

SECTION -I

Tender Letter

To,

……………………………………………

……………………………………………

……………………………………………

Name of work: AMC and ATS Support of Hardware and Software of Data Warehouse (DWH) & Document Management System (DMS) at CONCOR Central Site at ICD- Tughlakabad, New Delhi for a period of one year.

Dear Sir,

1. Enclosed please find a set of complete tender document comprising of the following for the work mentioned above.

Section I

:

Letter to Bidders

Section II

:

AMC and ATS Support of Hardware and Software of Data

Warehouse (DWH) & Document Management System (DMS) at

CONCOR Central Site at ICD-Tughlakabad, New Delhi for a period

of one year.

Section III

:

Instructions to Bidders

Section IV

:

General Conditions of Contract

Section V

:

Special Conditions of Contract

Section VI

:

Technical Specifications, Scope of work and Compliance

Section VII

:

Bid Form and Price Schedules

Section VIII

:

Contract Form

Section IX

:

Performance Security Form

Section X

:

Integrity Pact

Section XI

:

Affidavit

Section XII

:

Earnest Money Deposit

Your offer in e-tendering mode is invited as per date, time and other instructions indicated below. You are requested to pursue the instructions contained in the above documents and submit your tender on the due date and time as mentioned in the tender notice duly signed on each page along with requisite credentials through e-tendering mode only in the website

