    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  08:29:02 11/04/2023 BST
592.00 INR   +2.54%
08:37aContainer Of India : Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500 kms x 300 Hrs; Local , Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 3000 kms x 300 Hrs; Local
PU
05:30aIndian govt to invite financial bids for Shipping Corp in May -sources
RE
04/10Container Of India : Providing Professional services for Survey of Containers/Cargo & inventory management at ICD/WFD, Bengaluru.
PU
Container of India : Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500 kms x 300 Hrs; Local , Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 3000 kms x 300 Hrs; Local

04/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):

GEM/2023/B/3325590

Dated/ दनांक : 10-04-2023

Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़

Bid Details/ बड ववरण

Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय

25-04-2023 17:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक

25-04-2023 17:30:00

तार ख/समय

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश

60 (Days)

वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)

Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम

Ministry Of Railways

Department Name/ वभाग का नाम

Mis

Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम

Container Corporation Of India Limited

Office Name/कायालय का नाम

Corporate Office

Item Category/मद केटेगर

Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500

kms x 300 Hrs; Local , Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring

Services - Hatchback; 3000 kms x 300 Hrs; Local

Contract Period/अनुबंध अविध

2 Year(s) 1 Day(s)

Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the

bidder (For 3 Years)/ बडर का यूनतम औसत

5 Lakh (s)

वा षक टनओवर (3 वष का)

Years of Past Experience Required for

same/similar service/उ ह ं/समान सेवाओंके िलए

3 Year (s)

अपे त वगत अनुभव के वष

Past Experience of Similar Services

required/इसी तरह क सेवाओंका पछला आव यक

Yes

अनुभव है

MSE Exemption for Years of Experience and

No

Turnover/ अनुभव के वष सेएमएसई छूट

Startup Exemption for Years of Experience

No

and Turnover/ अनुभव के वष से टाटअप छूट

Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested

Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे

in ATC)

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /

गए द तावेज़

Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his

eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by

the buyer

Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स य कया

No

1 / 9

Bid Details/ बड ववरण

Type of Bid/ बड का कार

Two Packet Bid

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications

during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूयांकन के 2 Days

दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय

Estimated Bid Value/अनुमािनत

बड मूय

1570800

Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प

ित

Total value wise evaluation

EMD Detail/ईएमड

ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक

AXIS BANK LTD

EMD Amount/ईएमड

रािश

31416

ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक

AXIS BANK LTD

ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)

10.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क

अपे त अविध (मह ने).30

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।

Beneficiary/लाभाथ :

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

CONCOR Annexe, NSIC MDBP Building, 2nd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi-110020 (Manju Kala)

Splitting/ वभाजन

Bid splitting not applied/बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया.

MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन

MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन

Yes

2 / 9

MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता

MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता

Yes

  1. The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
  2. Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
  3. Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
  4. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
  5. Past Experience of Similar Services: The Bidder must have successfully executed / completed at least one single order of 80 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 2 orders each of 50 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 3 orders each of 40 % of the Estimated Bid Value for similar service(s) in last three years to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of contracts / work orders and documentary evidence of successful execution / completion in support of Past Experience of Similar Services along with names, address and contact details of clients shall be uploaded with the bid for verification by the Buyer.

Additional Qualification/Data Required/अित र यो यता /आव यक डेटा

Scope of Work:1681105980.pdf

Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500 Kms X 300 Hrs; Local ( 1 )

Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ

Specification

Values

Core

Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Type of car (Please select at least 3

Maruti Suzuki WagonR , Maruti Suzuki Celerio , Maruti Suzuki

options)

Swift

Usage Variant

2500 kms x 300 Hrs

Type of Service

Local

Year of Vehicle Model

2020

3 / 9

Specification

Values

Km Travelled

Upto 75,000 Kms

Air Conditioning Requirement

Non-A/C

Area of Operation

Plains

Fuel Type

Any

Addon(s)/एडऑन

Additional Specification Documents/अित र

विश द तावेज़

Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार

S.No./ .

Consignee

Number of

Additional

Reporting/Officer/

Address/पता

सं.

परेषती/ रपो टग

Vehicle(s)

Requirement/अित र

आव यकता

अिधकार

173205,Container Corporation

1

Subash Chander

of India Ltd. Inland container

1

Depot Vill. Sheetalpur, Opp.

Baddi bus stand, NH-21A,Baddi,

Dist. Solan, H.P - 173205

Duration in Months : 24

Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 3000 Kms X 300 Hrs; Local ( 1 )

Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ

Specification

Values

Core

Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Type of car (Please select at least 3

Maruti Suzuki WagonR , Maruti Suzuki Celerio , Maruti Suzuki

options)

Swift

Usage Variant

3000 kms x 300 Hrs

Type of Service

Local

Year of Vehicle Model

2020

Km Travelled

Upto 75,000 Kms

Air Conditioning Requirement

Non-A/C

Area of Operation

Plains

Fuel Type

Any

Addon(s)/एडऑन

4 / 9

Additional Specification Documents/अित र विश द तावेज़

Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार

S.No./ .

Consignee

Number of

Additional

Reporting/Officer/

Address/पता

सं.

परेषती/ रपो टग

Vehicle(s)

Requirement/अित र

आव यकता

अिधकार

173205,Container Corporation

1

Subash Chander

of India Ltd. Inland container

1

Depot Vill. Sheetalpur, Opp.

Baddi bus stand, NH-21A,Baddi,

Dist. Solan, H.P - 173205

Duration in Months : 24

Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत

  1. Generic
    OPTION CLAUSE: The buyer can increase or decrease the contract quantity or contract duration up to 25 percent at the time of issue of the contract. However, once the contract is issued, contract quantity or contract duration can only be increased up to 25 percent. Bidders are bound to accept the revised quantity or duration
  2. Certificates
    Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
  3. Payment
    PAYMENT OF SALARIES AND WAGES: Service Provider is required to pay Salaries / wages of contracted staff deployed at buyer location first i.e. on their own and then claim payment from Buyer alongwith all statutory documents like, PF, ESIC etc. as well as the bank statement of payment done to staff.
  4. Past Project Experience
    Proof for Past Experience and Project Experience clause: For fulfilling the experience criteria any one of the following documents may be considered as valid proof for meeting the experience criteria:a. Contract copy along with Invoice(s) with self-certificationby the bidder that service/supplies against the invoices have been executed.b. Execution certificate by client with contract value.c. Any other document in support of contract execution like Third Party Inspection release note, etc.Proof for Past Experience and Project Experience clause: For fulfilling the experience criteria any one of the following documents may be considered as valid proof for meeting the experience criteria:a. Contract copy along with Invoice(s) with self-certificationby the bidder that service/supplies against the invoices have been executed.b. Execution certificate by client with contract value.c. Any other document in support of contract execution like Third Party Inspection release note, etc.
  5. Forms of EMD and PBG

Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD. payable at

5 / 9

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 81 470 M 993 M 803 M
Net income 2023 11 813 M 144 M 116 M
Net cash 2023 35 309 M 431 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 352 B 4 289 M 3 468 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 577,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-21.85%4 289
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.07%121 221
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.62%78 958
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.46%70 551
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.90%46 757
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.19%10 795
