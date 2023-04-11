Container of India : Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 2500 kms x 300 Hrs; Local , Monthly Basis Cab & Taxi Hiring Services - Hatchback; 3000 kms x 300 Hrs; Local

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
गए द तावेज़
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled
No
Bid Details
Type of Bid
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
2 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Estimated Bid Value
बड मूय
1570800
Evaluation Method
ित
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail
ववरण
Advisory Bank
AXIS BANK LTD
EMD Amount
रािश
31416
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
AXIS BANK LTD
ePBG Percentage(%)
10.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)
30
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Bid splitting not applied/बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया.
MII Compliance
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference
Yes
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
Past Experience of Similar Services: The Bidder must have successfully executed / completed at least one single order of 80 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 2 orders each of 50 % of the Estimated Bid Value or 3 orders each of 40 % of the Estimated Bid Value for similar service(s) in last three years to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of contracts / work orders and documentary evidence of successful execution / completion in support of Past Experience of Similar Services along with names, address and contact details of clients shall be uploaded with the bid for verification by the Buyer.
Additional Qualification/Data Required
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions
Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The buyer can increase or decrease the contract quantity or contract duration up to 25 percent at the time of issue of the contract. However, once the contract is issued, contract quantity or contract duration can only be increased up to 25 percent. Bidders are bound to accept the revised quantity or duration
Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
Payment PAYMENT OF SALARIES AND WAGES: Service Provider is required to pay Salaries / wages of contracted staff deployed at buyer location first i.e. on their own and then claim payment from Buyer alongwith all statutory documents like, PF, ESIC etc. as well as the bank statement of payment done to staff.
Past Project Experience
Proof for Past Experience and Project Experience clause: For fulfilling the experience criteria any one of the following documents may be considered as valid proof for meeting the experience criteria:a. Contract copy along with Invoice(s) withself-certificationby the bidder that service/supplies against the invoices have been executed.b. Execution certificate by client with contract value.c. Any other document in support of contract execution like Third Party Inspection release note, etc.Proof for Past Experience and Project Experience clause: For fulfilling the experience criteria any one of the following documents may be considered as valid proof for meeting the experience criteria:a. Contract copy along with Invoice(s) withself-certificationby the bidder that service/supplies against the invoices have been executed.b. Execution certificate by client with contract value.c. Any other document in support of contract execution like Third Party Inspection release note, etc.
Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of
