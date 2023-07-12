Rs.4720.00Inclusive of GST @18%, through e-payment at the time of making online request.

To participate in the e-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of INR 1416/- Inclusive of 18% GST to M/s ITI ltd through e-payment at time of downloading / submission of bid.

EMD to be paid through e-payment/Bank Guarantee (BG). E-Payment receipt should be scanned and uploaded in the e-Tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL . EMD submitted in the form of BG should be received in original in the office of Senior General Manager/Technical/Area-lll before opening date & time of online e-bids. CONCOR shall not be responsible for any postal delay.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

Prospective Bidders should also visit CONCOR website www.concorindia.co.in and website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL for addendum/corrigendum, if any, till the time of opening of the bid. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for same. CONCOR shall not be responsible for any printing error in the downloaded tender document.

Bidders submitting their offers as MSE, registered for the item tendered, shall be exempt from the payment of sale price of tender document fee and EMD if they submit the current and valid registration certificate ( Refer clause 3.4, Section II ) for the tendered item.

For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL , please contact at www.tenderwizard.com and helpdesk no.011-49424365 & Mob. 8800378607 or email: saurabh.k@tenderwizard.com

Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk and responsibility of the user. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/difficulty/in-accessibility of downloading for any reason whatsoever.

Any clarification on bid documents can be sought in writing and should reach this office 15 days before the scheduled date of opening of tenders as per clause 12.3of Section-II.