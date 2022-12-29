Container of India : Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Solution in HA mode with one year warranty and two years AMC support at CONCOR's Central Site at ICD/TKD, New Delhi.

center and order for support (for round the clock AMC's /

The similar nature of work would include order for High

prior to the date of tender opening.

nature amounting to ₹ 1,94,94,212/- during last three years

should be amounting to ₹ 1,29,96,141/- or works of similar

The minimum amount of single work of the similar nature

certificate and copy of Balance sheet (Audited for 2019-20

shall be supported by the copy of Chartered Accountant's

Thirty Two Thousand Forty Seven Only). The information

should not be less than ₹ 43,32,047/- (₹ Forty Three Lac

The average annual turnover of the bidder during the last

₹ 1,000.00/-inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-

Eight Hundred Eighty Four only) through e-payment.

One year warranty and two years AMC Support after

AMC support at CONCOR's Central Site at ICD/TKD, New

Solution in HA mode with one year warranty and two years

Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation,

copies of Purchase orders in the name of bidderalong with the completion certificate. The completion of the submitted similar works should be on or before the opening of the current tender. Manufacturer Authorization The bidder should be a total solution provider and should Form have direct tie-up with OEMs for providing necessary support.

The bidder should submit authorization certificate from the OEMs authorizing them to bid for this tender/ requirement for CONCOR along with the technical bid.

Support OfficesThe bidder should have support office in Delhi/NCR to

provide necessary support.

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. This tender notice is available on the web site www.concorindia.comand also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).

To participate in the E-Tender submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of INR 1200/- plus taxes as applicable to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of downloading/ submission of bid.

Corrigendum / Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com,.

Executive Director (P&S)/Area-II