Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-29 am EST
728.20 INR   +0.40%
12/28Container Of India : Survey of containers and cargo at icd/kku, bgkt and klh
PU
12/28Container Of India : Conservancy, Housekeeping & Horticulture Services at ICD/Dhandari Kalan (Ludhiana), RCT/Dhappar, ICD-PSWC/Dhappar, DCT/Phillaur & ICD/Baddi.
PU
12/23Container Of India : Handling of Empty Containers at MMLP-Tihi
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Solution in HA mode with one year warranty and two years AMC support at CONCOR's Central Site at ICD/TKD, New Delhi.

12/29/2022 | 07:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tender Notice

(E-TENDERING MODE ONLY)

CONCOR Third Floor, MDBP Building, NSIC Business Park, Opp. Okhla NSIC metro station, New Delhi-110020

Tender No.

CON/IT/72300/22/01

Name of Work

Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation,

Testing & Commissioning of Network Traffic Analysis (NTA)

Solution in HA mode with one year warranty and two years

AMC support at CONCOR's Central Site at ICD/TKD, New

Delhi.

Estimated Cost

₹ 1,94,94,212/- (including tax)

Completion Period

90 Days (period for Supply, Installation, Testing,

Commissioning, acceptance and one-month successful run),

One year warranty and two years AMC Support after

acceptance of the System.

Earnest Money Deposit

₹ 3,89,884/- (₹ Three Lac

Eighty

Nine Thousand

Eight Hundred Eighty Four only) through e-payment.

*MSME exemption on EMD.

Performance Bank Guarantee

3% of total awarded contract value

Cost of Document

₹ 1,000.00/-inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-

payment.

Tender Processing Fee

₹ 4,000.00/-plus taxes as applicable.

(Non-refundable) through e-payment.

Date of Sale (Online)

From 30/12/2022 1100 hrs. to 19/01/2023 (up-to 1730 hrs.)

Date & Time of submission of

20/01/2023 up to 1230 hrs.

tender

Date & Time of opening of

20/01/2023 at 1530 hrs.

tender

Minimum annual turnover

The average annual turnover of the bidder during the last

three financial years (i.e. 2019-20,2020-21 & 2021-22)

should not be less than ₹ 43,32,047/- (₹ Forty Three Lac

Thirty Two Thousand Forty Seven Only). The information

shall be supported by the copy of Chartered Accountant's

certificate and copy of Balance sheet (Audited for 2019-20

& 2020-21and Audited / Unaudited for 2021-22).

Experience with respect to

The minimum amount of single work of the similar nature

similar nature works

should be amounting to ₹ 1,29,96,141/- or works of similar

nature amounting to ₹ 1,94,94,212/- during last three years

prior to the date of tender opening.

The similar nature of work would include order for High

end Servers, Storage, Network and Security System

(Supply / Installation / Testing / Commissioning) for data

center and order for support (for round the clock AMC's /

on-site support / support) at data center.

The above-mentioned details

should be

supported by

copies of Purchase orders in the name of bidderalong with

the completion certificate. The completion of the submitted

similar works should be on or before the opening of the

current tender.

Manufacturer

Authorization The bidder should be a total solution provider and should

Form

have direct tie-up with OEMs for providing necessary

support.

The bidder should submit authorization certificate from the OEMs authorizing them to bid for this tender/ requirement for CONCOR along with the technical bid.

Support OfficesThe bidder should have support office in Delhi/NCR to

provide necessary support.

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof. This tender notice is available on the web site www.concorindia.comand also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).

To participate in the E-Tender submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of INR 1200/- plus taxes as applicable to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of downloading/ submission of bid.

Corrigendum / Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com,.

Executive Director (P&S)/Area-II

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 12:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
12/28Container Of India : Survey of containers and cargo at icd/kku, bgkt and klh
PU
12/28Container Of India : Conservancy, Housekeeping & Horticulture Services at ICD/Dhandari Kal..
PU
12/23Container Of India : Handling of Empty Containers at MMLP-Tihi
PU
12/21Container Of India : Maintenance of Track at MMLP – VSKP & GNT for a period of 24 mo..
PU
12/19Container Of India : Professional Services of Survey of Containers and Cargo at Pipavav Po..
PU
12/16Container Of India : Maintenance of Track at MMLP – Naya Raipur for a period of 24 m..
PU
12/16Container Of India : Handling of Containers & Cargo including Terminal Transportation at M..
PU
12/13Container Of India : Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation ..
PU
12/13Container Of India : Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation ..
PU
12/13Container Of India : Establishing Container Repair Facility to carry out all major and min..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 85 602 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
Net income 2023 12 725 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2023 34 995 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,7x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 442 B 5 341 M 5 341 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,75x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 725,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED18.02%5 341
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-16.52%132 992
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.52%80 770
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.43%69 376
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.44%59 812
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-15.34%10 726