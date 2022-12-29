Container of India : Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Solution in HA mode with one year warranty and two years AMC support at CONCOR's Central Site at ICD/TKD, New Delhi.

CONCOR Third Floor, MDBP Building, NSIC Business Park, Opp. Okhla NSIC metro station, New Delhi-110020
Tender No.
CON/IT/72300/22/01
Name of Work
Open Tender in Two Bid System for Supply, Installation,
Testing & Commissioning of Network Traffic Analysis (NTA)
Solution in HA mode with one year warranty and two years
AMC support at CONCOR's Central Site at ICD/TKD, New
Delhi.
Estimated Cost
₹ 1,94,94,212/- (including tax)
Completion Period
90 Days (period for Supply, Installation, Testing,
Commissioning, acceptance and one-month successful run),
One year warranty and two years AMC Support after
acceptance of the System.
Earnest Money Deposit
₹ 3,89,884/- (₹ Three Lac
Eighty
Nine Thousand
Eight Hundred Eighty Four only) through e-payment.
*MSME exemption on EMD.
Performance Bank Guarantee
3% of total awarded contract value
|
Cost of Document
₹ 1,000.00/-inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-
payment.
Tender Processing Fee
₹ 4,000.00/-plus taxes as applicable.
(Non-refundable) through e-payment.
Date of Sale (Online)
From 30/12/2022 1100 hrs. to 19/01/2023 (up-to 1730 hrs.)
|
Date & Time of submission of
20/01/2023 up to 1230 hrs.
tender
Date & Time of opening of
20/01/2023 at 1530 hrs.
tender
Minimum annual turnover
The average annual turnover of the bidder during the last
three financial years (i.e. 2019-20,2020-21 & 2021-22)
should not be less than ₹ 43,32,047/- (₹ Forty Three Lac
Thirty Two Thousand Forty Seven Only). The information
shall be supported by the copy of Chartered Accountant's
certificate and copy of Balance sheet (Audited for 2019-20
& 2020-21and Audited / Unaudited for 2021-22).
Experience with respect to
The minimum amount of single work of the similar nature
similar nature works
should be amounting to ₹ 1,29,96,141/- or works of similar
nature amounting to ₹ 1,94,94,212/- during last three years
prior to the date of tender opening.
The similar nature of work would include order for High
end Servers, Storage, Network and Security System
(Supply / Installation / Testing / Commissioning) for data
center and order for support (for round the clock AMC's /
on-site support / support) at data center.
|
The above-mentioned details
should be
supported by