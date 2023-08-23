Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):
GEM/2023/B/3862920
Dated/ दनांक : 23-08-2023
Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय
02-09-2023 12:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक
02-09-2023 12:30:00
तार ख/समय
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश
120 (Days)
वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)
Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम
Ministry Of Railways
Department Name/ वभाग का नाम
Railways Public Sector Undertakings
Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम
Container Corporation Of India Limited
Office Name/कायालय का नाम
Corporate Office
Custom Bid for Services - Providing professional services for
Item Category/मद केटेगर
operation and maintenance of LNG Truck 55T GCW along
with 40ft trailers at CMLK Khatuwas Terminal of CONCOR
through GeMCustom bid
Contract Period/अनुबंध अविध
4 Month(s)
Past Experience of Similar Services
required/इसी तरह क
सेवाओंका पछला आव यक
Yes
अनुभव है
MSE Exemption for Years of Experience and
No
Turnover/ अनुभव के वष सेएमएसई छूट
Startup Exemption for Years of Experience
No
and Turnover/ अनुभव के वष से टाटअप छूट
Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested
in ATC),Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc
Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे
2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in ATC)
गए द तावेज़
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स य कया
No
Type of Bid/ बड का
कार
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूयांकन के
2 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Estimated Bid Value/अनुमािनत
बड मूय
49117500
Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प
ित
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail/ईएमड
ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक
HDFC Bank
EMD Amount/ईएमड
रािश
500000
ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)
5.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क
अपे त अविध (मह ने).8
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Beneficiary/लाभाथ :
Manager/Technical
Corporate Office, Railways Public Sector Undertakings, Container Corporation of India Limited, Ministry of
Railways
(Girish Kumar)
Splitting/ वभाजन
Bid splitting not applied/बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया.
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
Yes
- Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price. OM_No.1_4_2021_PPD_dated_18.05.2023for compliance of Concurrent application of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.
- Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
- Past Experience of Similar Services: The bidder must have successfully executed/completed similar Services over the last three years i.e. the current financial year and the last three financial years(ending month of March prior to the bid opening): -
- Three similar completed services costing not less than the amount equal to 40% (forty percent) of the estimated cost; or
- Two similar completed services costing not less than the amount equal to 50% (fifty percent) of the estimated cost; or
- One similar completed service costing not less than the amount equal to 80% (eighty percent) of the estimated cost.
Additional Qualification/Data Required/अित र यो यता /आव यक डेटा
Scope of Work:1692769982.pdf
Service Level Agreement (SLA):1692769994.pdf
Payment Terms:1692770000.pdf
GEM Availability Report ( GAR):1692770009.pdf
Custom Bid For Services - Providing Professional Services For Operation And Maintenance Of LNG Truck 55T GCW Along With 40ft Trailers At CMLK Khatuwas Terminal Of CONCOR Through GeMCustom Bid ( 1 )
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Specification
Values
Core
Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality
Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of Service
Compliance of Service to SOW, STC, SLA etc
Providing professional services for operation and maintenance of LNG Truck 55T GCW along with 40ft trailers at CMLK Khatuwas Terminal of CONCOR through GeMCustom bid
YES
YES
Addon(s)/एडऑन
Additional Specification Documents/अित र विश द तावेज़
Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार
Consignee
S.No./. Reporting/Officer/
Address/पता
सं.
परेषती/ रपो टग
अिधकार
301704,Container Corporation
of India Ltd. (A Govt. of India
Undertaking) Ministry of
The quantity
of
procurement "1" indicates Project based or Lumpsum based hiring.
Additional
Requirement/अित र
आव यकता
1
Rajesh Kumar Nara
Railways Multi Modal Logistic
Park, Kathuwas, Neemrana,
Alwar (Rajasthan)-301704
- N/A
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत
- Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The buyer can increase or decrease the contract quantity or contract duration up to 25 percent at the time of issue of the contract. However, once the contract is issued, contract quantity or contract duration can only be increased up to 25 percent. Bidders are bound to accept the revised quantity or duration
- Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name
Container Corporation of India ltd Account No.
00030350015047 IFSC Code HDFC0000003 Bank Name
H D F C BANK LTD Branch address
K G MARG NEW DELHI 11001
.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
3. Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name
Container Corporation of India LTD Account No.
4209002100000017 IFSC Code PUNB0420900
Bank Name
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
Branch address
INLAND CONTAINER DEPOT TUGHLAKABAD NEW DELHI 110020
- Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.
- Payment
PAYMENT OF SALARIES AND WAGES: Service Provider is required to pay Salaries / wages of contracted staff deployed at buyer location first i.e. on their own and then claim payment from Buyer alongwith all statutory documents like, PF, ESIC etc. as well as the bank statement of payment done to staff.
- Purchase Preference (Centre)
Preference to Make In India products (For bids less than 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document 50%. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. In case Buyer has selected Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises clause in the bid, the same will get precedence over this clause.
- Purchase Preference (Centre)
Procurement under this bid is reserved for purchase from Micro and Small Enterprises whose credentials are validated online through Udyog Aadhaar/URC for that product/service category. If the bidder wants to avail the reservation benefit, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service.
- Generic
- The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
- The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
- The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under.
Disclaimer/अ वीकरण
The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in the bidding process due to these ATCs and due to modification of technical specifications and / or terms and conditions governing the bid. Any clause(s) incorporated by the Buyer regarding following shall be treated as null and void and would not be considered as part of bid:-
1. Definition of Class I and Class II suppliers in the bid not in line with the extant Order / Office Memorandum
