Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:31 2022-11-07 am EST
788.40 INR   -0.96%
01:42aContainer Of India : Terminal Support Services at various terminals of Area-II (West)
PU
01:42aContainer Of India : Terminal Support Services at various terminals of Area-I (North)
PU
01:42aContainer Of India : Terminal Support Services at various terminals of Area-III & IV (South & East)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : PRINTING AND SUPPLY OF STATIONERY ITEMS FOR AHMEDABAD CLUSTER OFFICE AND IT'S OTHER TERMINALS

11/07/2022 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TENDER NOTICE

(E-TENDERINGMODE ONLY)

Tender Ref. No: CON/AHO/TIIA/PRINTING STATIONERY/ADI CLUSTER-22/2022

  1. Online TENDER FOR PRINTING AND SUPPLY OF STATIONERY ITEMS FOR AHMEDABAD CLUSTER OFFICE AND IT'S OTHER TERMINALS FOR A PERIOD OF (2+1) YEARS FROM THE DATE OF COMMENCEMENT OF CONTRACT only through e-tenderingmode.
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- + 12% GST and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

Tender No.

CON/AHO/TIIA/PRINTING STATIONERY/ADI CLUSTER-22/2022

Name of Work

PRINTING AND SUPPLY OF STATIONERY ITEMS FOR

AHMEDABAD CLUSTER OFFICE AND IT'S OTHER TERMINALS

Estimated Cost

Rs. 26,99,843/-(approx..)

Period of Contract

2 +1 Years

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs. 18000/-Throughe-Payment

Cost of Document

Rs.1120/- Inclusive of GST through e-payment.

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.1593/- Inclusive of GST (Non-refundable) through e-payment.

Date of Sale (Online).

From 04.11.2022 from 11:00 hrs to 18.11.2022 (upto 1600 hrs.)

Pre-bid meeting

_11.11.2022 at 1530hrs.

Issue of corrigendum, if any.

On or after 04.11.2022 on www.tenderwizard.com/CCILonly

Date & Time of submission of

_19.11.2022 upto 15:00 hrs.

Tender

Date & Time of opening of

21.11.2022_at 15:30 hrs.

tender

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.com. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should

submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- + 12% GST through

e-payment at the time of making

online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + 18% GST to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL from 04.11.2022 11:00hrs. to 18.11.2022 (upto 1600 hrs.).

Note 1:

  1. Tender Document shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
  2. MSEs will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
  3. In case of e-tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.
  4. Bidders quoting as MSEs (Micro or Small Enterprises) registered with relevant bodies like NSIC shall be exempted from the payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) on submission of valid registration for the tendered item. However if any document submitted in support of getting benefit by MSEs at any moment of time even after award of contract is found to be false, the contract will be cancelled and action as per law will be initiated.
  5. In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs must be registered with any of the following:
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
    8. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSEs.
  7. In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.
  8. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

Note 2: Startup

  1. Prior turnover/Prior experience will be relaxed by 5% for all Startup (certified by DIPP as per gazette notification dated 11.04.2018) subject to their meeting the quality and technical specifications specified in tender document.
  2. For availing the relaxation, bidder is required to submit requisite certificate towards Startup enterprise registration issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and the Certificate should be certified by the Chartered Accountant (not being an employee or a Director or not having any interest in the bidder's company/firm) and notary public with legible stamp.
  3. The Startup are also exempted from submission of EMD.

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
01:42aContainer Of India : Terminal Support Services at various terminals of Area-II (West)
PU
01:42aContainer Of India : Terminal Support Services at various terminals of Area-I (North)
PU
01:42aContainer Of India : Terminal Support Services at various terminals of Area-III & IV (Sout..
PU
01:12aContainer Of India : Printing and supply of stationery items for ahmedabad cluster office ..
PU
11/04Container Of India : Handling and Internal Transportation & Shifting of Containers/Cargo a..
PU
11/03Container Of India : Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandhar..
PU
10/31Container Of India : Professional Services of Survey of Containers/Cargo and Inventory Man..
PU
10/27Container Of India : Repairs to Existing Approach Road and allied works to ICD/SNF
PU
10/21Container Of India : E-tender for licensing out of space for iso container repair facility..
PU
10/20Container Of India : Replacement of roof sheets of DSO and APEDA Warehouse and ancillary w..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 89 042 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
Net income 2023 13 310 M 162 M 162 M
Net cash 2023 33 113 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 485 B 5 910 M 5 910 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
EV / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 796,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED29.53%5 910
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-21.92%126 454
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.40%80 364
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED12.42%70 390
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-21.47%56 894
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-16.41%10 590