Container of India : PRINTING AND SUPPLY OF STATIONERY ITEMS FOR AHMEDABAD CLUSTER OFFICE AND IT'S OTHER TERMINALS

Online TENDER FOR PRINTING AND SUPPLY OF STATIONERY ITEMS FOR AHMEDABAD CLUSTER OFFICE AND IT'S OTHER TERMINALS FOR A PERIOD OF (2+1) YEARS FROM THE DATE OF COMMENCEMENT OF CONTRACT only throughe-tenderingmode.
The bid document can only be downloaded from the website(www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- + 12% GST and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.
submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- + 12% GST through
e-payment at the time of making
online request.
EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + 18% GST to M/s. ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of submission of bid.
Tender Document shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
MSEs will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
In case of e-tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.
Bidders quoting as MSEs (Micro or Small Enterprises) registered with relevant bodies like NSIC shall be exempted from the payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) on submission of valid registration for the tendered item. However if any document submitted in support of getting benefit by MSEs at any moment of time even after award of contract is found to be false, the contract will be cancelled and action as per law will be initiated.
In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs must be registered with any of the following:
District Industries Centers
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Khadi and Village Industries Board
Coir Board
National Small Industries Corporation
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSEs.
In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.
The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
Note 2: Startup
Prior turnover/Prior experience will be relaxed by 5% for all Startup (certified by DIPP as per gazette notification dated 11.04.2018) subject to their meeting the quality and technical specifications specified in tender document.
For availing the relaxation, bidder is required to submit requisite certificate towards Startup enterprise registration issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and the Certificate should be certified by the Chartered Accountant (not being an employee or a Director or not having any interest in the bidder's company/firm) and notary public with legible stamp.
The Startup are also exempted from submission of EMD.
