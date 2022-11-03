Container of India : Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana
E- Tender cum Reverse Auction in two bid system for
Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/DDL, Ludhiana.
Tender Notice
(E-TENDER cum REVERSE AUCTION MODE ONLY)
Online tender for "Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana" only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid system).
The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of 1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).
Tender No.
CON/Area-I/TC/Cargo Handling/DDL/2022
Name of Work
Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at
ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana
Estimated Cost
3,60,34,312/- (including GST) for 4 years.
Period of Contract
Four (4) years
Earnest Money Deposit
1,80,200/-* through e-payment.
Cost of Document
1,000/-* inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-
payment.
Tender Processing Fee
4,720/- inclusive of all taxes & duties (Non-refundable)
through e-payment.
Date and time of Sale
From 03.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (up to 16.11.2022; 16:00 hrs.)
(On Line)
Last Date & Time of
17.11.2022 up to 15:00 hrs.
submission
Date & Time of
On 18.11.2022 at 15:30 Hrs.
Opening
Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*
Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve price
L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically
for e-Reverse Auction
qualified bidders
Lowest Decremented Value
To be decided / declared by CONCOR later on, if
any
Minimum Bid-Decrement
………………. (Value in Currency) To be
decided by CONCOR later on
Maximum Bid-Decrement
…….. Decided by CONCOR
Major Break-up of elements
To be given by CONCOR later on
Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse Auction
All technically qualified bidders have to give
declaration (Sample proforma given at page 17)
Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction
--------at------hrs.
Duration of e-Reverse Auction
02 hrs.
Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction closing
Yes
time" if the last bid received within a pre-defined
time duration before the "Reverse Auction closing
time"
Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned above)
05 Minutes
Time duration of automatic extension
10 Minutes
Maximum number of auto extension
06 auto extensions
Criteria of Bid-Acceptance
'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat
on Rank- 1 Bid Value'
Display of Lowest Bid (L1)
Yes (To all Bidders)
4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
Note : 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of 1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.
EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.
The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 03.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. to 16.11.2022 (up to 16:00 hrs.).
Note 2:
Tender Document shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
MSEs will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money (EMD).
In case of e-Tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.
In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs must be registered with any of the following:
District Industries Centers
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Khadi and Village Industries Board
Coir Board
National Small Industries Corporation
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.
The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
