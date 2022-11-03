Container of India : Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana

E- Tender cum Reverse Auction in two bid system for

Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/DDL, Ludhiana.

Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction closing Yes time" if the last bid received within a pre-defined time duration before the "Reverse Auction closing time" Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned above) 05 Minutes Time duration of automatic extension 10 Minutes Maximum number of auto extension 06 auto extensions Criteria of Bid-Acceptance 'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat on Rank- 1 Bid Value' Display of Lowest Bid (L1) Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

Note : 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.

In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.



This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of 1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 03.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. to 16.11.2022 (up to 16:00 hrs.).

