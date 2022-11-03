Advanced search
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
03:16 2022-11-03 am EDT
795.90 INR   +0.16%
Container Of India : Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana
PU
Container Of India : Repairs to Existing Approach Road and allied works to ICD/SNF
PU
Container Of India : E-tender for licensing out of space for iso container repair facility at mmlp mundra & cct ankleshwar
PU
Container of India : Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana

11/03/2022 | 03:15am EDT
E- Tender cum Reverse Auction in two bid system for

Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/DDL, Ludhiana.

Tender Notice

(E-TENDER cum REVERSE AUCTION MODE ONLY)

  1. Online tender for "Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana" only through e-tender cum reverse auction mode (in two bid system).
  2. The bid document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of 1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with requisite EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below and may be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives (Technical & Financial Bid).

Tender No.

CON/Area-I/TC/Cargo Handling/DDL/2022

Name of Work

Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at

ICD/Dhandharikalan (DDL), Ludhiana

Estimated Cost

3,60,34,312/- (including GST) for 4 years.

Period of Contract

Four (4) years

Earnest Money Deposit

1,80,200/-* through e-payment.

Cost of Document

1,000/-* inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-

payment.

Tender Processing Fee

4,720/- inclusive of all taxes & duties (Non-refundable)

through e-payment.

Date and time of Sale

From 03.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. (up to 16.11.2022; 16:00 hrs.)

(On Line)

Last Date & Time of

17.11.2022 up to 15:00 hrs.

submission

Date & Time of

On 18.11.2022 at 15:30 Hrs.

Opening

Parameters for E-Reverse Auction*

Estimated Cost / Entry Start Price/ Reserve price

L1 Price of the financial bid of the Technically

for e-Reverse Auction

qualified bidders

Lowest Decremented Value

To be decided / declared by CONCOR later on, if

any

Minimum Bid-Decrement

………………. (Value in Currency) To be

decided by CONCOR later on

Maximum Bid-Decrement

…….. Decided by CONCOR

Major Break-up of elements

To be given by CONCOR later on

Eligible Bidders to participate in e-Reverse Auction

All technically qualified bidders have to give

declaration (Sample proforma given at page 17)

Start date & time of e-Reverse Auction

--------at------hrs.

Duration of e-Reverse Auction

02 hrs.

Seal & Signature of the Bidder

Page 3 of 66

E- Tender cum Reverse Auction in two bid system for

Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/DDL, Ludhiana.

Automatic Extension of "Reverse Auction closing

Yes

time" if the last bid received within a pre-defined

time duration before the "Reverse Auction closing

time"

Pre-defined Time duration (as mentioned above)

05 Minutes

Time duration of automatic extension

10 Minutes

Maximum number of auto extension

06 auto extensions

Criteria of Bid-Acceptance

'Beat on Starting last quoted Price', as well as, 'Beat

on Rank- 1 Bid Value'

Display of Lowest Bid (L1)

Yes (To all Bidders)

4. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.

  • Note : 1. After evaluation of bids i.e. technical and opening of financial bid, CONCOR will decide whether to conduct e-Reverse Auction or resort through normal e-Tender without reverse auction. For reverse Auction intimation would be sent by CONCOR to bidders in advance and bidders need not come to CONCOR office for e-Reverse Auction.
    1. In case number of technically qualified bidders are three or more the e-reverse auction will be conducted. In case the number of technically qualified bidders is up to two, it will be proceeded through normal e-Tendering mode.
    2. The lowest total price quoted by technically qualified bidders in the financial bid, will be the opening price for e-reverse auction.

This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in. The bid document can also be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL). However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of 1,000/- through e-payment at the time of making online request.

EMD to be paid through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

To participate in the E-Bid submission, it is mandatory for the bidders to have user ID & password which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of INR 1200/- + GST @ 18% to M/s ITI through e-payment. Bidders have to pay the Tender Processing Fee to ITI through e-payment at the time of request of tender document.

The detailed tender document can be viewed from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCILfrom 03.11.2022 at 15:00 hrs. to 16.11.2022 (up to 16:00 hrs.).

Note 2:

  1. Tender Document shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) registered with the nominated agencies.
  2. MSEs will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money (EMD).
  3. In case of e-Tendering, registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.

Seal & Signature of the Bidder

Page 4 of 66

E- Tender cum Reverse Auction in two bid system for

Providing professional services for Handling of cargo at ICD/DDL, Ludhiana.

  1. In order to avail benefits/preferential treatment, the MSEs must be registered with any of the following:
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
    8. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
  3. In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.
  4. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (Party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.

Container Corporation of India Limited

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Visit us at www.concorindia.co.in

Seal & Signature of the Bidder

Page 5 of 66

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 07:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
